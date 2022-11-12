Main picView gallery

Jaburritos Linq

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Popular Items

Redondo
Long Beach
Venice

Burrito or Bowl Combo

Redondo Drink Combo

$23.00

PROTEIN: Ahi Tuna*, Salmon* and Yellowtail* SAUCE: Poke Sauce and Wasabi Mayo INGREDIENTS:Cucumber, Masago*, Red Onion, Won Ton Strips, Jalapeño, and Cilantro

Long Beach Drink Combo

$22.00

PROTEIN: Surimi Crab, Shrimp Tempura, and Spicy Tuna* SAUCE: Chipotle Mayo and Eel Sauce INGREDIENTS: Cucumber, Guacamole and Wonton Strips

Acapulco Drink Combo

$22.00

PROTEIN: Salmon* and Spicy Tuna* SAUCE: Habanero Lime and Spicy Mayo INGREDIENTS: Pico De Gallo, Wonton Strips, Crispy Garlic, and Avocado

Venice Drink Combo

$19.00

PROTEIN: Tofu SAUCE: Sweet Chili and Poke Sauce INGREDIENTS: Avocado, Corn & Black Beans, Cucumber, Spring Mix, and Pico De Gallo

Kodiak Drink Combo

$21.00

PROTEIN: Grilled Salmon and Surmi Crab SAUCE: Teriyaki and Chipotle Mayo INGREDIENTS: Cream Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Wonton Strips and Furikake

Rockport Drink Combo

$22.00

PROTEIN: Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna* and Surimi Crab SAUCE: Chipotle Mayo and Eel Sauce INGREDIENTS: Jalapeño, Masago*, Cucumber, Red Onion and Wonton Strips

Mission Drink Combo

$21.00

PROTEIN: Surimi Crab, Salmon* and Shrimp Tempura SAUCE: Yuzu Avocado Cilantro and Poke INGREDIENTS: Cream Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Wonton Strips

Wakiki Drink Combo

$19.00

PROTEIN: Chicken SAUCE: Queso and Teriyaki INGREDIENTS: Jalapeño, Wonton Strips, Corn & Black Beans and Red Onion

Malibu Drink Combo

$27.00

PROTEIN: Shrimp Tempura, Surimi Crab, Ahi Tuna*, Salmon*, Yellowtail* SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Poke INGREDIENTS: Avocado, Cucumber, Wonton Strips, Masago

Burrito or Bowl

Redondo

$18.00

PROTEIN: Ahi Tuna*, Salmon* and Yellowtail* SAUCE: Poke Sauce and Wasabi Mayo INGREDIENTS:Cucumber, Masago*, Red Onion, Won Ton Strips, Jalapeño, and Cilantro

Long Beach

$17.00

PROTEIN: Surimi Crab, Shrimp Tempura, and Spicy Tuna* SAUCE: Chipotle Mayo and Eel Sauce INGREDIENTS: Cucumber, Guacamole and Wonton Strips

Acapulco

$17.00

PROTEIN: Salmon* and Spicy Tuna* SAUCE: Habanero Lime and Spicy Mayo INGREDIENTS: Pico De Gallo, Wonton Strips, Crispy Garlic, and Avocado

Venice

$14.00

PROTEIN: Tofu SAUCE: Sweet Chili and Poke Sauce INGREDIENTS: Avocado, Corn & Black Beans, Cucumber, Spring Mix, and Pico De Gallo

Kodiak

$16.00

PROTEIN: Grilled Salmon and Surmi Crab SAUCE: Teriyaki and Chipotle Mayo INGREDIENTS: Cream Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Wonton Strips and Furikake

Rockport

$17.00

PROTEIN: Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna* and Surimi Crab SAUCE: Chipotle Mayo and Eel Sauce INGREDIENTS: Jalapeño, Masago*, Cucumber, Red Onion and Wonton Strips

Mission

$16.00

PROTEIN: Surimi Crab, Salmon* and Shrimp Tempura SAUCE: Yuzu Avocado Cilantro and Poke INGREDIENTS: Cream Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Wonton Strips

Wakiki

$14.00

PROTEIN: Chicken SAUCE: Queso and Teriyaki INGREDIENTS: Jalapeño, Wonton Strips, Corn & Black Beans and Red Onion

Malibu

$22.00

PROTEIN: Shrimp Tempura, Surimi Crab, Ahi Tuna*, Salmon*, Yellowtail* SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Poke INGREDIENTS: Avocado, Cucumber, Wonton Strips, Masago

California Roll

$10.00

On Seaweed Paper. No Substitutions.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

On Seaweed Paper. No Substitutions.

Sides

Edamame

$3.50

8oz cup

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Elote

$3.50

Chips and Queso

$3.50

Miso Soup

$3.50

8oz cup

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Plain Rice

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Dessert

Dole Whip 16oz

$10.00

Mochi Ice Cream Pops

$8.00

Mochi Trio Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry

Drinks

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Mango Cream Soda

$4.50

Melon Cream Soda

$4.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

