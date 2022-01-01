Egg salad sandwiches in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Egg Salad Toast
|$9.25
Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread
|Egg Salad Croissant
|$9.25
Croissant, Chicken Salad, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Small Festive Egg-less Egg Salad
|$9.50
**GF** Egg-less Egg Salad crafted from firm tofu and seasoned to mimic that non-vegan favorite. Mixed with some relish and a creamy mayo dressing and topped with chives and red bell pepper.
|Festive Egg-less Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.75
Egg-less Egg Salad crafted from firm tofu and seasoned to mimic that non-vegan favorite. Mixed with some relish and a creamy mayo dressing and topped with chives and red bell pepper and served with lettuce on bread.
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Egg Salad Toast
|$12.00
Homemade egg salad, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, smoked bacon on multi grain crispy toast. GF Bread option.
Napoli Pizza - Nellis
765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas
|Egg's Chef Salad
|$9.49
|Large Egg's Chef Salad
|$11.49