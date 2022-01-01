Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Toast$9.25
Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Egg Salad Croissant$9.25
Croissant, Chicken Salad, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Festive Egg-less Egg Salad$9.50
**GF** Egg-less Egg Salad crafted from firm tofu and seasoned to mimic that non-vegan favorite. Mixed with some relish and a creamy mayo dressing and topped with chives and red bell pepper.
Festive Egg-less Egg Salad Sandwich$11.75
Egg-less Egg Salad crafted from firm tofu and seasoned to mimic that non-vegan favorite. Mixed with some relish and a creamy mayo dressing and topped with chives and red bell pepper and served with lettuce on bread.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Toast$12.00
Homemade egg salad, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, smoked bacon on multi grain crispy toast. GF Bread option.
More about The Coffee Class
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg's Chef Salad$9.49
Large Egg's Chef Salad$11.49
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Chef Salad
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

