The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102
LAS VEGAS, NV 89123
Hot Specialty Drinks
Brown Butter Toffee Latte (Hot)
House made brown butter syrup with notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and butter.It is lightly sweetened with a smooth, buttery texture.
Brown Sugar Caramel Pecan Latte (Hot)
Our nutty, house-made brown sugar pecan syrup with delicious creamy caramel, steamed milk of your choice and espresso.
Caffè Latte (Hot)
Double espresso with steamed milk
Caramel Apple Chai (Hot)
Delicious caramel apple flavored iced chai latte with subtle sweetness, tartness and a hint of spice from the chai. Finished with cinnamon.
Chai Tea Latte (Hot)
Chai Tea, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.
Dulce De Leche Latte (Hot)
Creamy house made dulce de leche, caramel and vanilla. With steamed milk and double espresso.
Gingerbread CHAI (Hot)
House made gingerbread syrup with notes of warm winter spices, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom with spicy chai, and milk of your choice!
Gingerbread Latte (Hot)
House made gingerbread syrup with notes of warm winter spices, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom with our espresso, and milk of your choice!
Honey Lavender Latte (Hot)
Double shot espresso and house made lavender syrup with honey, steamed milk.
Hot Chocolate (12oz)
Creamy chocolate with steamed milk and vanilla. Optional whip cream topping and shaved chocolate.
Lavender London Fog (Hot)
House made lavender syrup, decaf earl grey and steamed milk.
Maple Blueberry Latte (Hot)
Double shot espresso and house made blueberry syrup with maple syrup, steamed milk.
Maple Taro Latte (Hot)
Taro (includes dairy), steamed milk, double shot espresso and maple syrup.
Matcha Latte (Hot)
Matcha, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.
Mexican Mocha (Hot)
Ancho chile spicy vanilla, cinnamon, double shot espresso and steamed milk
Mocha Latte (Hot)
Double shot espresso and chocolate sauce, steamed milk.
Pink Peppermint Hot Chocolate (Hot)
Delicious ruby chocolate with peppermint, milk and whip cream
Pumpkin Chai (H)
Housemade pumpkin puree with spicy chai, and milk of your choice.
Pumpkin Spice Latte (H)
Housemade pumpkin puree with espresso and milk of your choice.
Rose Tea Latte (Hot)
Black tea, our housemade rose syrup, milk and edible rose petals.
Ruby Hot Chocolate (Hot)
Seasonal hot Ruby chocolate, topped with whipped cream.
Snickerdoodle Latte (Hot)
Subtly sweet latte with hints of our house made vanilla, caramel sauce, and a hint of cinnamon. The perfect balance between sweet and spiced.
Vanilla Latte (Hot)
House made vanilla. With steamed milk and double espresso.
Cold Specialty Drinks
Banana Walnut Shaken Latte (Iced)
Espresso shaken iced latte with notes of banana and walnut garnished with banana chips
Brown Butter Toffee Latte (Iced)
House made brown sugar syrup with notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and butter. It is lightly sweetened with a smooth, buttery texture.
Brown Sugar Caramel Pecan Latte (Iced)
Our nutty, housemade brown sugar pecan syrup with delicious creamy caramel, milk of your choice and espresso.
Caffe Latte (Iced)
Double espresso with milk. Iced
Caramel Apple Chai (Iced)
Delicious caramel apple flavored iced chai latte with subtle sweetness, tartness and a hint of spice from the chai. Finished with cinnamon. Refreshing iced.
Chai Tea Latte (Iced)
Chai tea with milk. Optional sweetener
Cold Brew Coffee
Medium roast, Peru and Honduras blend, tasting notes of shortbread, lemon, and grape.
Dulce De Leche Latte (Iced)
Creamy house made dulce de leche, caramel and vanilla. With milk and double espresso. Iced.
Gingerbread CHAI (Shaken Iced)
House made gingerbread syrup with notes of warm winter spices, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom with spicy chai, and milk of your choice!
Gingerbread Latte (Iced)
House made gingerbread syrup with notes of warm winter spices, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom with our espresso, and milk of your choice!
Honey Lavender Latte (Iced)
Espresso and house made lavender syrup with honey syrup, milk.
Lavender London Fog (Iced)
House made lavender syrup, decaf earl grey and cold milk.
Maple Blueberry Latte (Iced)
Espresso and house made blueberry syrup with maple syrup, milk.
Maple Taro Latte (Iced)
Taro (includes dairy), milk, double shot espresso and maple syrup.
Matcha Latte (Iced)
Matcha, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.
Mexican Mocha (Iced)
Ancho chile spicy vanilla, cinnamon, double shot espresso and milk
Mocha (Iced)
Double shot espresso and chocolate sauce, milk.
Pink Peppermint ICED Chocolate
Ruby chocolate, milk, peppermint and whip cream. Add espresso to make it a mocha (color will change)
Pumpkin Spice Latte (Iced)
Double espresso with steamed milk, and housemade pumpkin puree, cinnamon.
Rose Tea Latte (Iced)
Black tea, our housemade rose syrup, milk and edible rose petals.
Ruby ICED Chocolate
Ruby chocolate, milk, peppermint and whip cream. Add espresso to make it a mocha (color will change)
Shaken Chai Latte (Iced)
Spicy chai with milk of your choice, shaken. Creamy frothy texture and spicy.
Shaken Cold Brew Coffee (Iced)
Seasonal cold brew organic coffee. Shaken and served over ice.
Shaken Pumpkin Chai (Iced)
House spicy chai with steamed milk, and housemade pumpkin puree, cinnamon.
Shaken Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Seasonal cold brew organic coffee with heavy cream, pumpkin, a touch of maple syrup.
Strawberry Coconut Hibiscus Shaken Iced Tea
A shaken hibiscus tea paired with coconut and real strawberry puree.
Snickerdoodle Latte (Iced)
Subtly sweet latte with hints of our house made vanilla, caramel sauce, and a hint of cinnamon. The perfect balance between sweet and spiced.
Strawberry Matcha Latte (Iced)
Strawberry puree and premium matcha iced with your choice of milk.
Vanilla Bean Latte (Iced)
Espresso, house-made Madagascar vanilla, milk of your choice.
Coffee & Espresso
Americano (DECAF Hot)
Decaf espresso with hot water
Americano (Decaf Iced)
Decaf espresso with water and ice
Americano (Hot)
Double shot espresso and water.
Americano (Iced)
Double shot espresso and water over ice.
Café au lait (Black Coffee with Steamed Milk)
Hot House Coffee with Steamed Milk of your choice.
Cappuccino (8oz)
Double espresso made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam. 8oz
Cortado
Double espresso with a roughly equal amount of steamed milk.
Flat White
A latte served with steamed milk with a think added layer of foamed milk sitting on top
House Coffee (HOT)
ONYX Pour Over: Colombia Eduardo Munoz
Grown in the Hula region of Colombia, this pink bourban variety contains notes of raspberry and cocoa nib, lemon tart and pineapple shrub.
ONYX Pour Over: Costa Rica Organic Las Lajas (Premium)
Our third and final release from the talented farm Las Lajas is this special honey processed SL28 variety. Usually grown in East Africa (Kenya specifically), this variety yields large amounts of naturally occurring phosphoric acid. This comes across as a tactile feel rather than a flavor. A mouthwatering, juicy texture that lights up the palate. This coffee is one of a kind and won’t last long.
ONYX Pour Over: Rwanda Kanzu Organic
This coffee showcases a rich sweetness tasting of complex sugars and stone fruits. Tasting notes of honeycomb, plum, and dried apricot.
ONYX: Pour Over Ethiopia Yurko #5
This washed coffee comes from Western Ethiopia and has tasting notes of melon, sucanat sugar, nectarine and black tea.
Traditional 3oz Macchiato
Double espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk.
Tea
Jasmine Lychee Iced Tea
A floral jasmine green tea base, with a aromatic lychee syrup, and a housemade vanilla syrup shaken to get a slightly sweet floral iced tea.
Strawberry Coconut Hibiscus Shaken Iced Tea
A shaken hibiscus tea paired with coconut and real strawberry puree.
Hibiscus Tea Iced
Hibiscus Iced Tea. Unsweetened.
Black Iced Tea
Black Iced Tea. Unsweetened.
Chamomile Tea (Organic)
Known for centuries as a stress reducer, the chamomile flower has many other health benefits, including helping the digestive track and minimizing PMS. The flavor is soft, subtle, mellow, and soothing. Decaf.
Earl Grey (Organic) Decaf
Named after the 2nd Earl Grey, the British Prime Minister in the 1830's, who most likely received this tea as a gift. A full-bodied organic Indian Assam tea that is garnished with Italian Bergamot oil, Earl Grey produces a medium-bodied cup that is not overpowering.
English Breakfast Tea (Organic)
The origin of this popular tea is in question. Many believe a Scot by the name of Drysdale developed the blend in the mid 1850‟s. Others attribute the origin to an English immigrant by the name of Richard Davies, who ended up developing the tea in New York. Regardless, this tea is a staple in many lands. As the name suggests, it is a great breakfast tea, with a bright cup and a full body. It goes well with sugar and milk.
Japanese Sencha Green Tea (Organic)
Over three-quarters of all tea produced in Japan is Sencha. The highly uniform leaves have a rich emerald color. Sencha is steam-treated and then airdried and pan-roasted. It soothes and cleans the palate with a hint of sweetness.
Jasmine Tea (Organic Green)
The scent of this high quality green tea is enhanced with natural Jasmine flowers. The result is crisp and refreshing, a delicious balance of both flavors.
Moroccan Mint Tea (Organic)
This classic combination blends a strong and smoky rolled gunpowder green tea with bright peppermint leaves from Oregon. Aromatic and refreshing, Moroccan Mint Green tea is good hot or iced and makes the perfect afternoon pickme-up.
Peppermint Tea (Organic)
Peppermint flavored herbal tea used as a soothing palate cleanser. Offers a bright candy-cane sweetness with a clean, long lasting finish.
Tropical Coconut Tea ( Organic)
Tropical coconut combines the floral and delicately sweet Bao Zhong oolong tea with real juicy pineapple and creay coconut. This tea is low in caffeine.
Alternative
All Day Food
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, onion jam, bacon bits, tomato and micro greens, crispy multi-grain toast. Gluten free bread option. Vegan option.
Bacon and Spinach Quiche
Scratch made quiche in house, baked fresh daily and served with a side salad or fruit. Flavors change seasonally.
Baked Creme Brûlée French Toast
Brioche soaked in crème brulee custard base, with a brulee raw sugar top paired with a berry compote.
Biscuit & Gravy (V)
Flaky biscuit with scratch made beyond sausage gravy. Creamy, peppery and delicious gravy. (Vegan)
Biscuit - Single (V)
Flaky, moist biscuits served with maple butter & homemade strawberry balsamic jam. Single Order. Vegan
Biscuit Basket (V)
Flaky, moist biscuits served with maple butter & homemade strawberry balsamic jam. Served 3 to an order. Vegan
Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit
Baked quiche egg, gruyere cheese, choice of bacon or ham, creamed spinach on ciabatta. Includes side of fruit. GF bread option.
Breakfast Plate
Applewood smoked bacon, turkey breast, ham, or salmon. Choice of toast, biscuit or croissant & jam. With hardboiled eggs and fruit.
Caesar Salad - Signature (V)
Chopped hearts of Romaine, vegan parmesan, garlic confit croutons, Olive oil, tossed in our house Caesar dressing. (Vegan dressing and cheese)
Chicken Pesto Panini
Roasted tomato jam with housemade pesto with provolone cheese and grilled chicken breast. On a garlic herb ciabatta roll. (Note: Pine nuts in our pesto)
Chicken Pot Pie
Creamy delicious pot pie filling (made from scratch) with onions, carrots, celery and topped with a crispy rosemary herb biscuit top. Very filling and hearty!
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
Blackened Cajun chicken breast, mixed with diced celery, onion, and cornishons, in our house-made buttermilk dressing on a flaky croissant with our house-made Rosemary aioli and roma tomatoes
Chicken Salad Lettuce Cup
Blackened Cajun chicken breast, mixed with diced celery, onion, and cornishons, in our house-made buttermilk dressing with our house-made Rosemary aioli bib butter lettuce and roma tomatoes, pecan and grape.
Chili Cup 8oz (V)
Our chili is composed of herbs, spices, onion, bell pepper, beans and fire roasted tomatoes. Finished with Fritos and housemaid chili lime crema. (Vegan)
Egg Salad Lettuce Cup
Homemade egg salad, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, smoked bacon on lettuce cup.
Egg Salad Toast
Homemade egg salad, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, smoked bacon on multi grain crispy toast. GF Bread option.
Fritos Chili Pie (V)
House made Beyond Sausage chili folded into a scratch made chili corndough. Our chili is composed of herbs, spices, onion, bell pepper, beans and fire roasted tomatoes. Finished with Fritos and housemaid chili lime crema. (Vegan)
Gruyere Grilled Cheese Panini
Gruyere, provolone on crispy sourdough, brushed with herbs. Served with a choice of side salad, chips, or side caesar.
On The Side
Prosciutto Gruyere Grilled Cheese
Luxurious gruyere white cheese melted with salty prosciutto and finished in a panini press with a buttery crispy texture. Served with a choice of side salad, chips, or side caesar.
Protein Plate
Sliced hardboiled eggs, sliced avocado, tomato. Choice of bacon, turkey breast, smoked salmon or ham.
Smoked Salmon Toast
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, dill, capers, on crispy sourdough bread.
Spicy Sausage Biscuit Sandwich (V)
Scratch made fluffy biscuits with spicy sausage, cheddar, housemade hollandaise, egg and micro greens with a side of fruit. All vegan!
Toast & Jam
Multigrain crispy toast with our house made jam and orange blossom butter. GF bread option
Vegan Grilled Cheese Panini
Vegan cheddar on crispy sourdough bread brushed with herbs and olive oil. Served with choice of chips, side salad w vegan dressing or fruit.
Fresh Pastries
Almond Croissant
Fresh baked croissant stuffed with fresh housemade almond paste, topped with crispy almonds. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Almond Joy Poptart (V)
Gooey coconut filling, candied almonds, and a chocolate ganache, with a coconut glazed topped with toasted coconut and chopped candied almonds and finished with our coffee class chocolate swiish.
Cheesy Chicken Puff
Filled with shredded chicken, gruyere cream cheese, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shallots, wrapped within our puff pastry.
Chocolate Malt Brownie
Gooey brownies with malt whoppers.
Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake Slice
Chocolate bundt, white chocolate ganache, and crushed candy canes.
Churro Cookie (V/GF)
House made vegan dulce de leche sauce combined with cinnamon and sugar
Cinnamon Roll Scone (V)
Hot Chocolate Peppermint Cookie (V)
Hot chocolate cookie, vegan dulce, dark chocolate, and charred marshmallows on top. Vegan
Croissant
Baked Fresh Daily
Pumpkin Poptart (Vegan & Gluten Free)
Handmade and baked fresh, filled with real pumpkin and topped with pumpkin glaze. Customer favorite. Vegan and Gluten Free
Spinach & Mushroom Tart (V)
Handmade and baked fresh daily with vegan herb cream cheese in a flaky crust with wild mushrooms and sautéed kale and spinach. Vegan
Strawberry Croissant
Fresh baked croissant stuffed with fresh strawberries and cream cheese blend filling. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Sugar Cookie
Vanilla sugar cookie
Oreo Blackberry Poptart (V GF)
Oreo infused gluten free crust with an oreo blackberry jam filling. Topped with oreo crumble.
Whole Bean Coffee
Onyx Coffee: Silhouette 10oz Box
Onyx Coffee Beans with tasting notes of roasted malt, smoked peach, dark chocolate and berries.
Onyx Coffee: Eclipse 10oz Box
Onyx Eclipse coffee beans with tasting notes of Bakers chocolate, burnt sugar and smoked vanilla beans.
Onyx Coffee: Ethiopia Wush Wush 10oz Box
Notes of Prune, crisp apple, baking spice and praline.
Market Items
Merchandise For Sale
Vegan Food & Pastry
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:45 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:45 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:45 pm
The Coffee Class was founded in 2019 as a north star for great coffee and amazing food. We're on a journey to transform your daily grind with exceptional service, and a delicious experience, prepared every day with love. We want to elevate your coffee house experience to something you've never imagined. We intend to be a source of light and bedazzlement for every guest. We are committed quality and the best ingredients every day. Come experience The Coffee Class.
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS, NV 89123