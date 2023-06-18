  • Home
HHC 1201 South Main Street, LLC 1201 South Main Street

No reviews yet

1201 South Main Street

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Sandwiches and Tenders

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$13.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Sandwich & Tender Meal

Sandwich & Tender Meal

$14.99

Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.

Tenders and Waffles

Tenders and Waffles

$12.99
Tenders and Slaw

Tenders and Slaw

$11.99

Served with a House Slaw, Pickles and House Sauce

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

$13.99

Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce

Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.99

House made Crinkle Cut Fries, topped w/ Chopped chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, & House Sauce.

Fusion Fries

Fusion Fries

$14.99

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.99

Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce

Texas Caesar Salad

Texas Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine topped w/ chopped tenders, croutons, shaved parmesan and house-made croutons.

Sides

Breast (a la carte)

Breast (a la carte)

$5.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

$10.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99
Coleslaw (side)

Coleslaw (side)

$2.50

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00+

Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey

Fries (side)

Fries (side)

$4.99

House Seasoning

Pickles (side)

Pickles (side)

$2.50
Sandwich (a la carte)

Sandwich (a la carte)

$9.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Tender (a la carte)

Tender (a la carte)

$3.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Waffle (a la carte)

Waffle (a la carte)

$3.99

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Buns (a la carte)

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Pepsi Products

House Lemonades

House Lemonades

$3.99+
Milkshake (21 oz)

Milkshake (21 oz)

$4.99

VANILLA

The Mondi

The Mondi

$5.99

Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice

Shake N' Waffle

Shake N' Waffle

$7.50
Kids Honest Juice

Kids Honest Juice

$1.50

Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble

$7.50

Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.

Liquid Death Still

Liquid Death Still

$2.50
Liquid Death Sparkling

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$2.50

Cookies

Birthday Cake

$2.50

Choco-Berry

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$2.50
Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$2.50Out of stock
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$2.50

TWO for $4

$4.00

Secret Menu

Double Double

Double Double

$14.99
Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Shake N' Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Family Packages

Original Party Package (5 OG or Cheesy Sandwiches, 10 Tenders, 5 Boxes of Fries, 2 Large Sauces, and 10 cookies)

$120.00

Includes 5 Original or Cheesy Hot Chicken sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large House sauces and 10 assorted cookies.

Tender Package (10 Tender, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large sauces, 5 cookies)

$70.00

10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.

Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)

Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)

$70.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

Sandwich Platter (10)

Sandwich Platter (10)

$120.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

20 Tender Platter

$60.00

20 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Tender and Waffle Platter (20 tenders/10 waffles)

$100.00

20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Waffle Tray (10)

Waffle Tray (10)

$30.00

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Coleslaw (Family Side)

Coleslaw (Family Side)

$27.95

Traditional Creamy Slaw

10 Tender Package

$40.00

10 Chicken Tenders (Choice of Spice Level). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.

25 Tender Package

$80.00

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve the freshest, all natural, never frozen, Texas Hot Chicken sandwiches in the world. Don't take our word for it, come and try it.

Location

1201 South Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

