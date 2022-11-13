Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Good Pie Arts District

1,236 Reviews

$$

1212 S Main St

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brooklyn Cheese
Detroit Cheese
Caesar Salad

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Local organic mixed field greens, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, kalamata olives & shaved red onions. Choose balsamic vinaigrette, ranch or Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, fresh shaved parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Hearts of romaine, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, red onion, cucumber and imported Greek feta cheese. Served with Greek oregano and EVOO.

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$15.00Out of stock

Di Stefano Burrata, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sea salt, basil & extra virgin olive oil finished with imported aged balsamic drizzle.

Apps

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

Three 2oz balls per order. Beef and pork blend, organic local tomato sauce. Finished with pecorino & parsley.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

8 oz portion of herbed ricotta filled ravioli. Breaded and fried to a golden brown crisp. Served with tomato sauce and finished with local parsley and pecorino romano cheese.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

We bring our squid in from New England. Rings only, no tentacles. Calamari is marinated in lemon, heavy cream, chili flake and spices. Then coated with Italian type 1 flour and fried until golden brown. Served with local organic tomato sauce, chili flakes and lemon wedge.

Garlic Nots

Garlic Nots

$8.00

More like a bun than a knot. Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree & garlic oil, finished with pecorino cheese & parsley. Served with side of organic tomato sauce. 5 per order. Wheat

Vegan Garlic Nots

Vegan Garlic Nots

$9.00

5 per order. Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree & garlic oil. Finished with NUMU vegan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of tomato sauce

Grandma Style Square Pies

Grandma Cheese

Grandma Cheese

$27.00

Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses and imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with basil and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices Dairy, Wheat Vegetarian · Organic

Grandma Quality Meat

Grandma Quality Meat

$32.00

Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses & imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with Italian sausage, ham, sliced meatballs & pepperoni. Finished with parm & parsley. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices Dairy, Wheat Organic

Grandma Veg

Grandma Veg

$30.00

Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses & imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with roasted mushrooms, shaved red onions & thin sliced green peppers. Finished with parm & basil. 12x18 inch square. 8 slices

Grandma 'Shroom

Grandma 'Shroom

$30.00

Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh garlic mozzarella & pecorino cheeses. Topped with caramelized onions & roasted mushrooms. Finished with parsley, and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices

Grandma White Pie

Grandma White Pie

$30.00

Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh garlic, mozzarella & pecorino cheeses. Finished with ricotta cheese flowers, garlic oil, parsley, and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices

Vodka Upside Down Grandma

$36.00

Brooklyn Style Round Pies

Brooklyn Cheese

Brooklyn Cheese

$15.00

Brooklyn style, round pie available in Small 12 or Large 18-inch size. Our blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses & imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with fresh grated parm & basil. Add up to 5 toppings and build your own.

Brooklyn Quality Meat

Brooklyn Quality Meat

$19.00

Brooklyn style, round pie available in Small 12 or Large 18-inch size. Blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses, imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with sausage, ham, sliced meatballs & pepperoni. Finished with fresh grated parm & parsley

Brooklyn Veg

Brooklyn Veg

$18.00

Brooklyn style, round pie available in 12 or 18-inch size. Our blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses, imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with roasted mushrooms, red onions & green peppers. Finished with fresh grated parm & basil

Brooklyn 'Shroom

Brooklyn 'Shroom

$18.00

Brooklyn style, round pie available in 12 or 18-inch size. Our blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses & imported pecorino. Topped with wild mushrooms and caramelized local onions. Finished with fresh grated parm & parsley

Brooklyn White Pie

Brooklyn White Pie

$18.00

Brooklyn style round pie available in 12 or 18-inch size. Our blend of fresh garlic, with mozzarella and pecorino cheeses. Finished with fresh, grated parm, whipped ricotta cheese flowers, garlic oil, and parsley. Add up to 5 toppings and build your own.

Margherita

$20.00

Detroit Style Square Pies

Detroit Cheese

Detroit Cheese

$15.00

Detroit style square pizza with mozzarella blend and caramelized cheese crust. Finished with local organic tomato sauce, basil and shaved parm

Detroit White Pie

Detroit White Pie

$17.00

Detroit style square pizza with a caramelized cheese crust. Our blend of fresh mozzarella and pecorino cheeses. Finished with fresh, grated parm, garlic oil, whipped ricotta flowers, and parsley

GLUTEN FREE! Detroit Style Cheese

GLUTEN FREE! Detroit Style Cheese

$25.00

Our Signature Gluten Free crust made with our revolutionary award winning formula. This pizza has been named "Best in America" and was awarded the Silver Medal at the World Championships. It has been featured on Food Network, Cooking Channel & Travel Channel. The pizza is with our special mozzarella cheese blend & baked to a crisp caramelized cheese crust. Then finished with local organic tomato sauce, basil and shaved parm. 8x10 inch 4 slices. Gluten Free

Sicilian Pizza Pies

The Sicilian Cheese

The Sicilian Cheese

$23.00

Sicilian style crust topped with imported Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese blend, and pecorino Romano cheese. Finished with shaved parm and basil. 6 slices. 10x 14 inch.

The Sicilian Pepperoni

The Sicilian Pepperoni

$26.00

Sicilian style crust topped with imported Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese blend, and pecorino cheese. Topped with cup & char pepperoni. Finished with shaved parm and parsley. 6 slices. 10x14 inch.

The Sicilian White

The Sicilian White

$26.00

Sicilian style crust topped with fresh mozzarella blend and pecorino cheese. Finished with ricotta cheese flowers, garlic oil, fresh, shaved parm, and local parsley. 6 slices. 10 x 14 inch.

Specialty Pies

NEW ITEM! Buffalo Chicken Grandma

NEW ITEM! Buffalo Chicken Grandma

$38.00

Buffalo Chicken grandma with topped with our house mozzarella cheese blend, 6 oz organic chicken breast, Franks Red Hot, Gorgonzola cheese and baked. Then we finish with ranch and fresh local parsley. 12 x 18 inch. 8 slices.

Triple Pep

Triple Pep

$45.00

Triple Pep is back! Our Large Detroit style with one POUND of pepperoni on a 10x14 inch pie with one POUND of cheese. This pizza was made famous when a customer posted on social media they drive all the way from LA just for it. Then it went viral. Buyer beware this is only for hardcore pepperoni lovers!

Brooklyn - Johnny Be Good

Brooklyn - Johnny Be Good

$23.00

John Arena's favorite combo. Blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses. & imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with fresh garlic, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, & sausage. Finished with fresh, grated parm & basil

Brooklyn - Supreme

Brooklyn - Supreme

$23.00+

Blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses. & imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with roasted mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, Italian sausage & pepperoni, Finished with fresh grated parm & local parsley

Brooklyn - The Good Hot

Brooklyn - The Good Hot

$21.00

Blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses. & imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with pepperoni, chili flakes, sausage & holla pain yo's. Finished with fresh grated parm, Mikes hot honey & parsley

Grandma - Johnny Be Good

Grandma - Johnny Be Good

$36.00

Grandma style square pie. John Arena's favorite combo. Blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses. & imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with fresh garlic, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, & sausage. Finished with fresh grated parm & basil. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices

Grandma - Supreme

Grandma - Supreme

$36.00

Grandma style square pie. Blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses. & imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with roasted mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, sausage & cup, and char pepperoni, Finished with fresh, grated parm & local parsley. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices

Grandma - The Good Hot

Grandma - The Good Hot

$34.00

12 x 18-inch size of our grandma crust with a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses & imported Italian tomato sauce. Topped with cup and char pepperoni, chili flakes, sausage & holla pain yo's. Finished with fresh, grated parm, Mikes hot honey & parsley. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices

Detroit Style - The Good Hot

Detroit Style - The Good Hot

$24.00

Detroit style square pie with a caramelized cheese crust. Blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses topped with cup and char pepperoni, chili flakes, sausage & holla pain yo's. Finished with local organic tomato sauce fresh grated parm, Mikes hot honey & parsley Spicy

Upside Down Grandma

Upside Down Grandma

$36.00

This pizza has double cheese topped with triple sauce. Served on our signature grandma crust & baked to a char while the sauce reduces and thickens on the pie. Finished with spices and pecorino romano cheese. 20 min bake time. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices

Vegan and Dairy Free Pies

Brooklyn Vegan Cheese

Brooklyn Vegan Cheese

$17.00

NUMU vegan mozzarella cheese & imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with EVOO & basil. We do not offer plant based meat toppings. Thank you.

Grandma Vegan Cheese

Grandma Vegan Cheese

$29.00

Our signature Grandma thin-crust square with vegan mozzarella blend, garlic oil & imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with basil and vegan parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices. We do not offer plant based meat toppings. Thank you.

Vegan Detroit

Vegan Detroit

$17.00

Detroit style square pizza with NUMU vegan mozzarella blend. Finished with local organic tomato sauce, basil and vegan parm. 8 x 10 inch 4 slices. We do not offer plant based meat toppings. Thank you.

The Sicilian Vegan

The Sicilian Vegan

$26.00

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

2 large cannoli with shells flown in from NY. Mini chocolate chips, chopped Sicilian pistachios, and powdered sugar

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Add Mikes Hot Honey for an incredible cheesecake experience.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Belgian chocolate fudge, with rich chocolate cake, chocolate chips and chocolate shavings. Finished with a sprinkle of organic powered sugar. Decadence personified.

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

$1.00

1 packet of chili-infused Hot honey from Brooklyn NY. This is a great addition to pizza, cannoli, or cheesecake. Careful it is addictive

Fresh Garlic

Fresh Garlic

$1.00

2oz cup of fresh shaved locally grown garlic

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Sauce

$2.00

We use local organic crush tomatoes, garlic, basil, and salt. 4oz size

Stromboli

Meatball & Fresh Mozzarella Stromboli

$16.00

Sliced beef and pork meatballs layered with thin sliced hand made artisanal fresh mozzarella loaf cheese, pecorino Romano cheese, parsley and oregano. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3.

Quality Meats Stromboli

$18.00

Ham, Meatball, Pepperoni and Italian Sausage layered with whole milk and fresh mozzarella cheese. Seasoned with oregano and local parsley. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.

Vegan Shroom Stromboli

$18.00

This is inspired by our Shroom Pizza. Stromboli filled with caramelized onions & roasted mushrooms, garlic and NUMU Vegan cheese blend. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.

Cheese Stromboli

$15.00

Three cheeses layered in our three day fermented organic dough. Get creative and build you own Stromboli using up the three toppings. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Four premium cheeses layered in our three day fermented organic dough. Get creative and build you own Calzone using up the three toppings. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Winner of Best Pizza in Las Vegas for 2020 we highlight the grandma style pizza. We also serve Detroit style, Brooklyn style round pizzas, Sicilian pizza and our Award winning Detroit gluten free pizza. Vegan options are available in every style. We also feature Salads, Appetizers, & dessert. We have a full bar featuring craft cocktails, house made Sangrias, Negroni's on draft, local craft beer and wine.

Website

Location

1212 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

Gallery
Good Pie image
Good Pie image
Good Pie image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Press - Las Vegas
orange star4.1 • 222
3200 Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Fries 'n Pies - Paradise
orange starNo Reviews
4503 Paradise Road Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
orange star4.7 • 761
3421 East Tropicana Ave Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
Old School Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101 North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Amore Taste of Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
4330 E Sunset Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston