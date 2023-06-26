1228 Main
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Modern Hip take on Classic Bread, Cuisine and Cocktails
1228 S Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89104
