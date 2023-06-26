Restaurant header imageView gallery

1228 Main

1228 S Main Street

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Entrees

SHAKSHUKA

$16.00

MAIN STREET SPECIAL

$17.00

FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

HAM & GRUYERE CROISSANT

$13.00

BACON BISCUIT

$15.00

BREAKFAST SANDO

$16.00

SMOKED SALMON LATKE

$16.00

HAM & GRUYERE- No Salad

$7.00

Fruits & Grains

JD Berries & Cream

$11.00

Honey Sweet Mango

$10.00

Vegan Parfait

$13.00

Berry Yogurt Parfait

$14.00

Overnight Oats

$12.00

Get Toasted

Strawberry Toast

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Maple Toast

$8.00

Pimento Toast

$10.00

Biscuit & Butter

$10.00

Artisan Pastries

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$7.00Out of stock

Berry Crostata

$10.00

Caramel Coffee Doughnut

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Chocolate Cardamom

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Creme Brulee Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Donut Holes

$5.00

Kouign-Amann

$6.00

Lemon Cake Slice

$7.00

Lemon Cruffin

$6.00Out of stock

Market Fruit Pop Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Morning Glory

$4.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Pain au Chocolat

$6.00

Rum Banana Cake

$4.00

Strawberry Cream Danish

$7.00Out of stock

Swiss Bread Danish

$6.00

Bread by the Loaf

Baguette

$6.00

Buckwheat Kalamata Olive Bread

$9.00

Cherry Walnut

$10.00

Ciabatta

$6.00

Focaccia Flat Bread

$9.00

Garlic & Cheese Focaccia

$8.00

Multi - Seed Sourdough

$7.00

Focaccia Of The Day

$7.00

Pumpernickle

$6.00

Rosemary Focaccia

$8.00

S.F. Sourdough

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Lunch Menu

Built for Bread

Oliveade

$6.00

Chicken Mousse

$12.00

Sebastien's Butter

$4.00

Sheep's Milk Ricotta

$6.00

Green Garlic Butter

$5.00

Lunch Entrees

HANGER STEAK

$27.00

SPICY SPAGHETTI

$23.00

BURGER

$18.00

SMOKED SALMON LATKE

$16.00

HAM & GRUYERE CROISSANT

$13.00

Soup & Salads

Snap Pea Salad

$16.00

Smoke Trout Salad

$14.00

Petite Greens

$15.00

Greek Vegetable Salad

$15.00

Tomato Soup

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$15.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Griddled Cheese

$16.00

Pastrami

$17.00

Italian Meat

$16.00

Artisan Pastries

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Crostada

$10.00

Caramel Coffee Doughnut

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Chocolate Cardamom

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Creme Brulee Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Kouign-Amann

$6.00

Lemon Cake Slice

$7.00

Lemon Cruffin

$6.00Out of stock

Market Fruit Pop Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Rum Banana Cake

$4.00

Morning Glory

$4.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Pain au Chocolat

$6.00

Strawberry Cream Danish

$7.00Out of stock

Swiss Bread Danish

$6.00

Bread by the Loaf

S.F. Sourdough

$10.00

Ciabatta

$6.00

Baguette

$6.00

Multi - Seed Sourdough

$7.00

Cherry Walnut

$10.00

Buckwheat Kalamata Olive Bread

$9.00

Pumpernickle

$6.00

Garlic & Cheese Focaccia

$8.00

Focaccia Flat Bread

$9.00

Rosemary Focaccia

$8.00

Focaccia Of The Day

$7.00

Lunch Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Dinner Menu

Salads

Snap Pea Salad

$16.00

Smoke Trout Salad

$14.00

Petite Greens

$15.00

Soup

Tomato Soup

$14.00

Small Plates

Beet Tartine

$15.00

Foie Gras Pie

$18.00

Duck Rillettes

$14.00

Steak Tartar

$19.00

Jamon Iberico

$16.00

Grilled Squid

$20.00

Dinner Entrees

SPAGHETTI

$24.00

SHRIMP CMAPANELLE

$26.00

BURGER

$22.00

SNAPPER

$35.00

JIDORI CHICKEN

$32.00

POT PIE

$28.00

PORK IBERICO

$35.00

ZABUTON STEAK

$52.00

Built for Bread

Oliveade

$6.00

Chicken Mousse

$12.00

Sebastien's Butter

$4.00

Sheep's Milk Ricotta

$6.00

Green Garlic Butter

$5.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

Berry Crostata

$11.00

Flourless Cake

$10.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Banana Cake

$8.00

NA Beverages

Non AL

Add shot

$1.00

Americano

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Chai

$4.00Out of stock

Chamomile

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Cortado

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$5.00

Fresh Mint

$4.00

FT Ginger Ale

$5.00

FT Ginger Berr

$5.00

FT Grapefruit

$5.00

FT Soda

$5.00

FT Tonic

$5.00

Garden Of Eden Ice Tea

$4.00

Geinmaicha Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Ice Tea

$4.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00Out of stock

Jasmine Cold Brew

$5.00

Kombucha

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Panna Liter

$9.00

Pellegrino Liter

$9.00

Sencha

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Specialty Non AL

Matcha Tea Toasted Coconut

$7.00

Jasmine Tea Yuzu Tea

$7.00

Cold Brew 1228

$7.00

Honey Bun Late

$7.00

TOGO Retail

Coconut Water

$5.00

Abita Rootbeer

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Panna Togo

$4.00

San Pellegrino Water Togo

$4.00

1228 Instant Coffee Stick

$10.00

1228 Cold Brew Packs

$18.00

1228 Main Street Can Coffee

$18.00

Topa Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern Hip take on Classic Bread, Cuisine and Cocktails

Location

1228 S Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

