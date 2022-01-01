Cake in Las Vegas

Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB CAKES$10.00
heart of palm, celery, red bell pepper, onion, mayo, panko breadcrumb, remoulade sauce
More about Graze Kitchen
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Platter$14.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Grandma Cake$6.75
More about Spaghetty Western
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Bites (6)
More about Fat Shack
Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER) image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)$12.00
Coconut Chiffon Cake (PRE-ORDER)$12.00
"Be my Valentine" Cake$35.00
Only Feb 11-14.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Perfect gift!
Our signature strawberry shortcake in a lovely Valentine's version. Edible rose petals "Be My Valentine!" on top.
Comes with a single rose bouquet!!
Limited Special cake! Only for Valentine's Day!!
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Glazed Buttermilk Cake image

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Glazed Buttermilk Cake$1.50
Our original Buttermilk Square Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.
More about Wicked Donuts
Boston's Fish House & Bar image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Boston's Fish House & Bar

400 S. Rampart Boulevard #190, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$20.00
More about Boston's Fish House & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Weenies Charbroiled

4760 West Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries (~10)$4.95
More about Weenies Charbroiled

