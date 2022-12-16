Restaurant header imageView gallery

Almond & Oat St Rose

No reviews yet

10445 Spencer Street

Ste 110

Las Vegas, NV 89183

Hot Specialty Drinks

Caffè Latte (Hot)

Caffè Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

Double espresso with steamed milk

Caramel Apple Chai (Hot)

Caramel Apple Chai (Hot)

$5.50+

Delicious caramel apple flavored iced chai latte with subtle sweetness, tartness and a hint of spice from the chai. Finished with cinnamon.

Caramel Banana Latte (Hot)

Caramel Banana Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

Double espresso with steamed milk, caramel, banana puree.

Chai Tea Latte (Hot)

Chai Tea Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

Chai Tea, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.

Gingerbread CHAI (Hot)

Gingerbread CHAI (Hot)

$5.50+

House made gingerbread syrup with notes of warm winter spices, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom with spicy chai, and milk of your choice!

Gingerbread Latte (Hot)

Gingerbread Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

House made gingerbread syrup with notes of warm winter spices, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom with espresso, and milk of your choice!

Honey Lavender Latte (Hot)

Honey Lavender Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

Double shot espresso and house made lavender syrup with honey, steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00

Creamy chocolate with steamed milk and vanilla. Optional whip cream topping and shaved chocolate.

Lavender London Fog (Hot)

Lavender London Fog (Hot)

$5.50+

House made lavender syrup, decaf earl grey and steamed milk.

Matcha Latte (Hot)

Matcha Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

Matcha, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.

Mocha Latte (Hot)

Mocha Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

Double shot espresso and chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

Snickerdoodle Latte (Hot)

Snickerdoodle Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

Subtly sweet latte with hints of our house made vanilla, caramel sauce, and a hint of cinnamon. The perfect balance between sweet and spiced.

Vanilla Bean Latte (Hot)

Vanilla Bean Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

House made vanilla. With steamed milk and double espresso.

Cold Specialty Drinks

Caffe Latte (Iced)

Caffe Latte (Iced)

$5.00+

Double espresso with milk. Iced

Caramel Apple Chai (Iced)

Caramel Apple Chai (Iced)

$5.50+

Delicious caramel apple flavored iced chai latte with subtle sweetness, tartness and a hint of spice from the chai. Finished with cinnamon. Refreshing iced.

Caramel Banana Shaken Iced Latte

Caramel Banana Shaken Iced Latte

$5.50+

Espresso shaken iced latte with real banana purée and caramel garnished with banana chips

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50+

Medium roast, Peru and Honduras blend, tasting notes of shortbread, lemon, and grape.

Gingerbread Latte (Iced)

Gingerbread Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

House made gingerbread syrup with notes of warm winter spices, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom with espresso, and milk of your choice!

Honey Lavender Latte (Iced)

Honey Lavender Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

Espresso and house made lavender syrup with honey syrup, milk.

Lavender London Fog (Iced)

Lavender London Fog (Iced)

$5.50+

House made lavender syrup, decaf earl grey and cold milk.

Matcha Latte (Iced)

Matcha Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

Matcha, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.

Mocha (Iced)

Mocha (Iced)

$5.50+

Double shot espresso and chocolate sauce, milk.

Shaken CHAI (Iced)

Shaken CHAI (Iced)

$5.50+

Chai tea with milk. Optional sweetener

Shaken Cold Brew Coffee (Iced)

Shaken Cold Brew Coffee (Iced)

$5.50+

Seasonal cold brew organic coffee. Shaken and served over ice.

Shaken Gingerbread CHAI (Iced)

Shaken Gingerbread CHAI (Iced)

$5.50+

House made gingerbread syrup with notes of warm winter spices, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom with spicy chai, and milk of your choice!

Snickerdoodle Latte (Iced)

Snickerdoodle Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

Subtly sweet latte with hints of our house made vanilla, caramel sauce, and a hint of cinnamon. The perfect balance between sweet and spiced.

Vanilla Bean Latte (Iced)

Vanilla Bean Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

Espresso, house-made Madagascar vanilla, milk of your choice.

Water

Coffee & Espresso

Americano (DECAF Hot)

Americano (DECAF Hot)

$4.00+

Decaf espresso with hot water

Americano (Decaf Iced)

Americano (Decaf Iced)

$4.00+

Decaf espresso with water and ice

Americano (Hot)

Americano (Hot)

$4.00+

Double shot espresso and water.

Americano (Iced)

Americano (Iced)

$4.00+

Double shot espresso and water over ice.

Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$5.00

Double espresso made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam. 8oz

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

Double espresso with a roughly equal amount of steamed milk.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

A latte served with steamed milk with a think added layer of foamed milk sitting on top

House Coffee (HOT)

House Coffee (HOT)

$3.00+
Traditional 3oz Macchiato

Traditional 3oz Macchiato

$4.50

Double espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk.

Ethiopia Pour Over

$6.00

Notes of melon, sucanat sugar, nectarine and black tea.

Tea

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Iced Black Tea. Unsweetened.

Chamomile Tea (Organic)

Chamomile Tea (Organic)

$4.25Out of stock

Known for centuries as a stress reducer, the chamomile flower has many other health benefits, including helping the digestive track and minimizing PMS. The flavor is soft, subtle, mellow, and soothing. Decaf.

Earl Grey (Organic)

Earl Grey (Organic)

$4.25

Named after the 2nd Earl Grey, the British Prime Minister in the 1830's, who most likely received this tea as a gift. A full-bodied organic Indian Assam tea that is garnished with Italian Bergamot oil, Earl Grey produces a medium-bodied cup that is not overpowering.

English Breakfast Tea (Organic)

English Breakfast Tea (Organic)

$4.25

The origin of this popular tea is in question. Many believe a Scot by the name of Drysdale developed the blend in the mid 1850‟s. Others attribute the origin to an English immigrant by the name of Richard Davies, who ended up developing the tea in New York. Regardless, this tea is a staple in many lands. As the name suggests, it is a great breakfast tea, with a bright cup and a full body. It goes well with sugar and milk.

Jasmine Tea (Organic Green)

Jasmine Tea (Organic Green)

$4.25

The scent of this high quality green tea is enhanced with natural Jasmine flowers. The result is crisp and refreshing, a delicious balance of both flavors.

Jasmine Green Tea Iced

$4.00+Out of stock

A high-quality, Rishi green jasmine tea brewed fresh in-house.

Alternative

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00

Creamy chocolate with steamed milk and vanilla. Optional whip cream topping and shaved chocolate.

Whole Bean Coffee

Onyx Coffee: Eclipse 10oz

Onyx Coffee: Eclipse 10oz

$25.00Out of stock

Onyx Coffee: Colombia Eduardo Munoz 10oz

$25.00Out of stock

Onyx Coffee: Ethiopia Banko Gotiti 10oz

$25.00

Onyx Coffee: Costa Rica Las Lajas Natural 10oz

$25.00Out of stock

Market Items

Aqua Panna Large 1L Natural Spring Water

(96oz) House Hot Coffee Traveler - Group Size

$19.00Out of stock

(96oz) Cold Brew Coffee Traveler - Group Size

$24.00Out of stock
Orangina Sparkling Beverage

Orangina Sparkling Beverage

$4.00

Sparkling citrus beverage best served chilled.

Ginger Ale Small Bottle

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pastries & Food

Apple Pie (V)

Apple Pie (V)

$8.00Out of stock

Baked fresh in house apple pie.

Bacon & Creamed Spinach Quiche

Bacon & Creamed Spinach Quiche

$9.00

Creamed spinach, bacon, fluffy eggs, sun-dried tomatoes.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, root vegetables, herbed white gravy with house made savory crust.

Churro Cookie (V GF)

Churro Cookie (V GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Dulce de leche, cinnamon cookie. Vegan and gluten free.

Cinnamon Roll Scone (V)

Cinnamon Roll Scone (V)

$4.50Out of stock

Made from scratch, cinnamon, crispy with glaze.

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50Out of stock
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Applewood smoked bacon, quiche egg, sharp cheddar on a house baked croissant with a jalapeno cream cheese spread.

Fritos Chili Pie (V)

Fritos Chili Pie (V)

$10.00

Fritos Chili pie, Corn dough, house chili queso topped with Fritos and our housemaid chili lime crema. (Vegan)

Strawberry Croissant

Strawberry Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberries, cream cheese filling on flaky croissant.

Pastries & Food - Online

Apple Pie (V)

Apple Pie (V)

$10.00Out of stock

Baked fresh in house apple pie.

Bacon & Creamed Spinach Quiche

Bacon & Creamed Spinach Quiche

$11.00

Creamed spinach, bacon, fluffy eggs, sun-dried tomatoes.

Churro Cookie (V GF)

Churro Cookie (V GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Dulce de leche, cinnamon cookie. Vegan and gluten free.

Cinnamon Roll Scone (V)

Cinnamon Roll Scone (V)

$5.50Out of stock

Made from scratch, cinnamon, crispy with glaze.

Croissant

Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Applewood smoked bacon, quiche egg, sharp cheddar on a house baked croissant with a jalapeno cream cheese spread.

Fritos Chili Pie (V)

Fritos Chili Pie (V)

$12.00

Fritos Chili pie, Corn dough, house chili queso topped with Fritos and our housemaid chili lime crema. (Vegan)

Strawberry Croissant

Strawberry Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberries, cream cheese filling on flaky croissant.

Retail Items - Online

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale Small Bottle

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50
Orangina Sparkling Beverage

Orangina Sparkling Beverage

$5.00

Sparkling citrus beverage best served chilled.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Kyle Cunningham and The Coffee Class team bring you "Almond & Oat", our small espresso bar concept. The same quality espresso and lattes you expect from The Coffee Class in a more intimate, cozy setting with a few bites like quiche, and light pastries to enjoy with your drinks.

Location

10445 Spencer Street, Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

