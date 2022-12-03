Main picView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Baguette Cafe 10604 S Eastern Ave Ste A

No reviews yet

10604 South Eastern Avenue

Henderson, NV 89052

Popular Items

CROISSANT OMELET
CROISSANT
THE CHIPOTLE

BREAKFAST SANDWICH & TOAST

CROISSANT OMELET

$7.50

Tomato Pesto with Monterey Jack cheese, spinach. Add Bacon, Turkey, Ham or Mushroom.

PARIS HAM & SWISS

$8.00

SMOKED SALMOND CROISSANT

$12.00

ill Cream Cheese, Red Apple, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, & Cornichons.

QUICHE

VEGETABLE QUICHE

$13.00

QUICHE LORRAINE

$13.00

BOWLS

FRUIT CUP

$6.00

Grapes, Berries, Coconut Whipped Cream, Strawberry Coulis.

GRANOLA BOWL

$8.00

Organic Granola, Almond Milk, & Berries.

ACAI BOWL

$9.00

Acai Berries, Banana, Coconut Milk, Granola, Berries, & Coconut Shavings.

PARFAIT

$9.00

Organic Coconut Cream, Organic Granola, Berries, & Strawberry Coulis.

SALADS

RICOTTA & GREENS

$13.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Almond Milk Ricotta, Avocado, Croutons, Tomato, Celery, Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

CHICKEN & GREENS

$12.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese, Croutons, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

HAM & GREENS

$12.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Paris Ham, Tomato, Egg, Croutons, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

PROSCIUTTO & GREENS

$12.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Prosciutto Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

TUNA SALAD & GREENS

$12.00

Albacore Tuna Salad (Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Cornichons, Red Onion, & Herbs) mixed greens, Tomato, Olives, Hardboiled Egg, Celery, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

SANDWICH

THE MOROCCAN

$11.00

Roasted Peppers & Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, African Spice Aioli with Chicken or Eggplant.

THE CHIPOTLE

$11.00

Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack, & Chipotle Sauce with Chicken & Bacon or Mushrooms.

THE BLUE BRIE

$11.00

Apple, Walnut, Celery, Blue Cheese, Brie, Mustard Spread, with Chicken, Turkey or Mushrooms.

THE PESTO

$11.00

Sun Dried Tomato Walnut Pesto, Avocado, Mozzarella, choice of Eggplant or Chicken & Bacon.

THE CURRY

$11.00

Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs & Curry Sauce with Chicken or Eggplant

THE EGGPLANT

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil & Tomato Pesto.

THE 3 CHEESE

$10.00

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Goat Cheese, Tomato & Basil Pesto.

THE CHICKEN

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Pesto & Tomato Basil Sauce.

THE PROSCIUTTO

$11.00

Prosciutto, Salami, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Walnuts & Blue Cheese Spread.

THE HAM

$11.00

Paris Ham, cornichon, mixed greens, tomato, Swiss cheese & mustard spread.

THE TUNA

$11.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, mixed greens, tomato, egg, celery, red onion, fresh herbs.

THE TURKEY

$11.00

VEGAN SANDWICHES

VEGAN MOROCCAN

$13.00

Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Peppers & Tomatoes, Almond Milk Ricotta, African Spice Aioli

VEGAN CHIPOTLE

$11.00

Sautéed mushrooms, Chipotle Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Avocado, Spinach.

VEGAN PESTO

$11.00

Roasted Eggplant, Sun dried Tomato Walnut Pesto, Almond Milk Ricotta, Avocado, Caramelized Onions & Spinach.

VEGAN CURRY

$11.00

Roasted Eggplant, Curry Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Tomatoes, Almond Milk Ricotta.

VEGAN EGGPLANT

$13.00

Roasted Eggplant, Tomato Basil Pesto, Almond Milk Ricotta, Spinach and Caramelized Onions.

SOUP DU JOUR

SOUP DU JOUR

$5.00

SIDE

SOUP DU JOUR

$6.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$6.00

FULL BAGUETTE

$3.50

PASTRIES

CROISSANT

$4.00

CHOCOLAT CROISSANT

$4.25

Please check on availability. Thank you

CHOCOLAT TWIST

$4.25

Please check on availability. Thank you

CHOCOLATE HAZELUT CROISSANT

$5.00

MINI RAISIN

$2.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

RAISIN CROISSANT

$4.50

Please check on availability. Thank you

APRICOT CROISSANT

$4.50

Please check on availability. Thank you

PALMIER

$4.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

CHOCOLAT TART

$7.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

PEAR ALMOND TART

$7.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

MIX BERRY TART

$7.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

PEACH TART

$7.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

FRESH STRAWBERRY TART

$7.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

TIRAMISU

$6.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

HALF BAGUETTE

$2.00

LEMON TART

$7.00

Please check on availability. Thank you

MADELEINE

$3.50

Please check on availability. Thank you

BANANA BREAD

$3.50Out of stock

Please check on availability. Thank you

FINANCIER

$3.50

JUICE

BE THE CHANGE

$10.00

Apple, Carrot, Cucumber, Celery & Spinach.

GERSON

$10.00

GRATITUDE

$10.00

Apple, Carrot & Ginger.

FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT

$10.00

Carrot & Orange Juice

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

LEMONADE

$4.95

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.95

WATERMELON LEMONADE

$4.95

SPICY GINGER PEACH LEMONADE

$4.95

MANGO LEMONADE

$5.95

WATER

SMOOTHIE

PEACH SMOOTHIE

$5.95

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.95

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.95

COFFEE

OUR ROASTER IS SIGHT GLASS AND THE BLEND USED IS CROWN POINT

ESPRESSO

$3.00

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.25

LATTE

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

AMERICANO

$3.75

CORTADO

$4.00

FLAT WHITE

$4.50

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.50

CAFE MOCHA

$5.50

WHITE CAFE MOCHA

$5.50

COFFEE

$3.00

WATER

TOASTED ALMOND MOCHA

$5.50

VANILLA LATTE

$5.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.95

COLD CHOCOLATE

$4.95

COLD BREW

$5.00Out of stock

TEA

GREEN ICE TEA

$4.00

All Organic Green Tea, Ginger Root, Lemongrass, Essential Lime Oil, Natural Lemon Flavor.

BLACK ICE TEA

$4.00

All Organic Black Tea & Gluten-Free Rice Powder

DAILY GREEN

$5.00

GREEN DRAGON

$7.00

MOONLIGHT JASMIN GREEN

$5.00

DARJEELING FIRST FLUSH

$7.00

Harvested from the Lingia Garden in the Himalayas

EARL GREY SUPREME

$5.00

Black Tea and Citrus Essential Oil

GOLDEN TRIANGLE BREAKFAST

$5.00

RUBY OOLONG

$5.00

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY OOLONG

$7.00

Handcrafted by Artisan Teamakers in Taiwan

TROPICAL COCONUT OOLONG

$5.00

Oolong Tea, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes

TULSI CHAI

$6.00

Black Tea, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Tulsi, Licorice Root, Peppermint, Sarsaparilla Root.

TURMERIC GINGER

$6.00

Ginger Root, Turmeric Root, Licorice Root, Lemongrass, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel

MYSTIC MINT

$6.00

Peppermint, Cardamom, Licorice Root, Essential Oils of Basil & Clove

CHAI LATTE

$5.95

THAI TEA LATTE

$5.95

GREEN TEA LATTE

$5.95

BOTTLED DRINKS

SPRING WATER

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

CHARCUTERIE DU JOUR

$23.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10604 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

