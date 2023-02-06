Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bob's Eastside Deli

2900 E Patrick Ln STE 9

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Order Again

Cold Subs/Sandwiches/Wraps

Marino's Special

$9.99+

Bobs Favorite

$9.99+

Phil's Special

$9.99+

Californian

$9.99+

Toll's Creation

$9.99+

Gia's Combo

$9.99+

Tuna Salad

$9.99+

Egg Salad

$9.99+

Chicken Cutlet

$9.99+

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

BYO Sub

$9.99+

Tuna Half Amount

$5.00

1/2 Soup and 1/2 Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Subs

French Dip w/Provolone

$10.99+

Sausage & Peppers

$10.99+

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$10.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.99+

Meatball

$10.99+

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.99+

Chicken Finger Sub

$10.99

Cajun Chicken Sub

$10.99

Big Fish Sub

$10.99

Chicken fried steak sub

$10.99

From the Grill

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.99

Pastrami Reuben

$10.99

Hot Pastrami & Cheese

$10.99

Hot Corned Beef & Cheese

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sub

$10.99

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Steak Philly

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Burger

$6.59

Hamburger

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$5.29

Bacon Burger

$5.59

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger

$6.79

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.89

Patty Melt

$8.29

Grilled Cheese

$5.19

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$3.49

Side of grill chicken

$4.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Grill cheese and Tom soup Combo

$8.99

Hot dog

$3.99

Hot dog combo

$6.99

From the Kitchen

Mozzarella Sticks (5) w/Ranch

$6.59

Fried Zucchini (10) w/Ranch

$5.69

French Fries

$2.49

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

Buffalo Battered Cauliflower

$6.59

Chicken Fingers (5) & Fries w/Ranch

$9.99

Fish and Chips

$9.99

Poppers with Ranch

$5.49

1/2 Chicken Fingers and Fries

$5.49

Student 1/2 Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Student Full Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Student Fries

$2.00

Student Season Fries

$2.00

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Individual Chicken Fingers

$1.99

Chicken fingers no fries

$6.55

Homemade Salads

Chicken Finger Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Marino's Italian Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Chicken Salad Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Grilled Chicken Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Chef Salad

$5.99+

Tuna Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Tossed Salad

$2.99+

Potato Salad

$1.49+

Macaroni Salad

$1.49+

Large Marino Salad

$45.00

Sides

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Peppercini

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Whole Pickle

$1.49

Chips

$2.49

Ketchup Packets

Mayo Packets

Hot Sauce Packets

Mustard Packets

Salt Packets

Pepper Packets

4 OZ Tuna

$3.00

8 OZ Tuna

$5.00

16 OZ Tuna

$9.00

4 OZ Chicken Salad

$3.00

8 OZ Chicken Salad

$5.00

4 OZ Egg Salad

$3.00

8 OZ Egg Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Brownies

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.99

Danish

$2.19

Crumb Cake

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Mini Cheesecake

$2.49

Mini Flavored Cheesecake

$2.99

Brownie platter

$40.00

Small cookie

$0.99

HALF Sub

French Dip w/Provolone

$5.99

Sausage & Peppers

$5.99

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$5.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$5.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$5.99

Chicken Finger Sub

$5.99

Meatball

$5.99

Marino's Special

$5.49

Bob's Favorite

$5.49

Phil's Special

$5.49

Californian

$5.49

Toll's Creation

$5.49

Gia's Combo

$5.49

Tuna Salad

$5.49

Egg Salad

$5.49

Chicken Cutlet

$5.49

Chicken Salad Sub

$5.49

Veggie Sub

$5.49

BYO Sub

$5.49

Soup

Large Soup

$5.99

Small Soup

$3.49

Bottle

7UP

$1.89

Snapple

$2.50+

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.59+

Coffee

$1.99+

Large Water

$2.49

Small Water

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Redbull

$2.69

Milk

$1.99

Venom

$2.10

Coconut Water

$3.50

Student Small Cup

$1.00

Student Medium Cup

$1.50

Student Large Cup

$2.00

Sparkling water

$1.50

Stewarts

$1.89

Yoohoo

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Perrier

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Walk In or Free Delivery Available! Bob's is known for good food, good value and fast service. With a full service deli available, burgers, sandwich, sub, wraps and much more

Location

2900 E Patrick Ln STE 9, Las Vegas, NV 89120

Directions

