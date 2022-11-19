Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pancho's Vegan Tacos - Tropicana

review star

No reviews yet

1775 E Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Order Again

Popular Items

Supreme Fries
California Burrito
Classic Burrito

Burrito Friday

Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$6.99
Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$7.99

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa.

$4.99

Chips & Guac

$6.99

Chips & Bean Dip

$4.99

Chips

$2.00

Buffalo cauliflower

$6.99Out of stock
4 Veggie Rolls

4 Veggie Rolls

$6.99

Burgers

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$9.95

Burger bun, beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, burger sauce.

Double Monster Burger

Double Monster Burger

$14.99
Chick-end Burger

Chick-end Burger

$9.95
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.95

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Burrito Bowl

$9.99
Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$10.99
Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$11.99
California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.99

Single Tacos

Street T- Asada

$3.75

Street T- Al Pastor

$3.75

Street T- Chorizo

$3.75

Street T- Chikend

$3.75

Street T- Carnitas

$3.75

Street T- Mushrooms

$3.75

Street T- Nopales

$3.75

Street T - NO MEAT

$3.75

Full T Asada

$4.25

Full T Al Pastor

$4.25

Full T Chorizo

$4.25

Full T Chikend

$4.25

Full T Carnitas

$4.25

Full T Mushroom

$4.25

Full T Nopales

$4.25

Grand Taco

$4.50

Crunchy Asada

$3.25

Crunchy Al Pastor

$3.25

Crunchy Chorizo

$3.25

Crunchy Chikend

$3.25

Crunchy Carnitas

$3.25

Crunchy Mushrooms

$3.25

Crunchy Cactus

$3.25

Crunchy - NO MEAT

$3.75

Taco Dorado Single

$2.99

North Fish Taco

$4.50

South Fish Taco

$4.50

Dessert

Fruitfall Coconut

$2.60

Fruitfall Strawberry

$2.60

Fruitfall Raspberry

$2.60

Fruitfall Pineapple

$2.60

Fruitfall PassionCherry

$2.60

Fruitfall Lime

$2.60

Fruitfall Tropical

$2.60

Fruitfall Watermelon

$2.60

Fruitfall Mango

$2.60

Cinnamon Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Oreo Cheese Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Donuts

$2.99Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$5.85Out of stock

Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

$14.99

Red Enchiladas

$14.99

Bean Enchiladas

$12.99

Mole Enchiladas

$15.99

Enchilada Single

$3.35

Fries

Supreme Fries

Supreme Fries

$13.99

Spicy Ranchero Fries

$14.99

Small Supreme Fries

$8.99

Small Spicy Ranchero Fries

$9.99

Side of Fries

$3.25

Chilli Cheese Fries

$13.99

Small Chilli Cheese Fries

$8.99

Hotdogs

Chili Dog & Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Classic Hotdog & Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Chili Hotdog

$4.50Out of stock

Classic Hotdog

$3.75Out of stock

Nachos

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$10.99

Nacho Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Small Classic Nachos

$5.00

Plates

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$14.99

Mole Plate

$14.99
Taco Special 3 & Drink

Taco Special 3 & Drink

$13.50

4 Tacos Plate

$11.50

Tacos Dorados Plate

$13.50

Crunchy Combo Plate

$13.50

Chilaquiles

$10.95

Taco Combo Plate

$13.50

Quesadillas

Corn Quesadilla

$10.99
Flour Quesadilla

Flour Quesadilla

$11.99

Kids Flower Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Sides

Beans Refried side

$3.50

Beans Whole side

$3.50

Burger Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00Out of stock

Ranch

$1.00

Side Extra Meat 8oz

$3.99

Side Large Guac

$4.00

Side Large Salsa

$3.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.50

Side Pico

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$3.99

Side Small Guac

$1.00

Side Small Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50Out of stock

Side Tortilla Corn 3

$1.00

Side Tortilla Flour 1

$1.00

Bacon Bits

$3.00

Side Limes

Side Limes

$1.50

RICE PLATTER

$40.00

BEAN PLATTER

$40.00

Sopes & Huaraches

Huaraches

Huaraches

$11.99
North Mexican Sopes

North Mexican Sopes

$6.25

Salads / Pozole

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Ceasar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Beyond Salad

$9.99

Impossible Salad

$9.99

Chik-end Salad

$9.99
Pozole

Pozole

$9.99

Tortas

Cuban Torta

Cuban Torta

$10.99Out of stock
Choice Torta

Choice Torta

$10.99Out of stock
Gran Torta

Gran Torta

$10.99Out of stock
Mole Torta

Mole Torta

$10.99Out of stock
Spicy Chick-end Torta

Spicy Chick-end Torta

$10.99Out of stock

Tostadas

Classic Tostada

Classic Tostada

$5.50
Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$5.25

Merchandise

Vegan Shirts Short

$15.00

Vegan Shirt Long Sleeve

$18.00Out of stock

sweaters

$35.50Out of stock

Vegan Shirt COLOR***

$20.00Out of stock

Utensils

Add utensils

$0.18

Bag Fee

$0.10

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi ZERO

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Cup Of Water

Agua Fresca Refill

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

Coke Mexican

$3.25Out of stock

Sangria Mex

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$3.25

Fruitpunch Jarritos

$3.25

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.25

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.25

Tamarindo Jarritos

$3.25

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.25

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Corona Premier

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.75Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00Out of stock

Vodka Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Tequila Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Whiskey Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Margarita

$5.00Out of stock

Jack & Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Vodka & Sprite

$5.00Out of stock

BUCKET

$27.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food Restaurant 100% Vegan.

Website

Location

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Directions

Gallery
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

