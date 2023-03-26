Restaurant header imageView gallery

Court Cafe LV Inc 1040 E. Flamingo Rd Suite F-G

1040 E. Flamingo Rd Suite F-G

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Popular Items

Side Wings
Mel Original
Fruity pebbles

FOOD

Waffles

Chicken & Waffle

$23.00

3 wings, 1 Belgium waffle All waffles comes with a signature house butter of your choice. Upgrade waffle type available

Lobster & Waffle

$29.00

1 6oz Lobster tails, 1 Belgium waffle All waffles comes with a signature house butter of your choice. Upgrade waffle type available

Shrimp & Waffle

$27.00

4 Jumbo Fried Shrimp, 1 Belgium waffle All waffles comes with a signature house butter of your choice. Upgrade waffle type available

Grits

Catfish & Grits

$19.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Lobster & Grits

$27.00

Breakfast

Mel Original

$21.00

Mel Burrito Bowl

$21.00

Bleu Burrito

$29.00

Bleu Burrito Bowl

$29.00

Old Skool

$17.00

French Toast Old Skool

$20.00

Build A Breakfast

$13.00

3 Breakfast Tacos & Papas

$22.00

3 SHRIMP Breakfast Tacos & Papas

$26.00

Avacado Toast

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00+

Sourdough bread topped with avocado spread, 6 jumbo shrimp, salt, pepper, chili flakes, cherry tomatoes and micro cilantro.

Omelettes

Taco Omelette

$21.00

Veggie Omelette

$16.00

Build Your Own Omelette

$16.00

Specials

Catfish po boy

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Catfish & Shrimp Po Boy

$24.00

Peach Cobbler Waffle

$13.00

Red Velvet Waffle

$10.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE WAFFLE

$13.00

Peach Cobbler Oatmeal

$7.00

Brown sugar oatmeal topped with real peaches, our signature Peach Cobbler butter drizzled with caramel

Oatmeal

$6.00

Regular oatmeal

Filet Mignon Lobster Burger

$40.00

LOBSTER CHILAQUILES

$29.00

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

HotCakes

Chef Ken's Special

$24.00

2 HotCake & 3 Chicken Wings

Red Velvet Hot Cakes

$11.00

Peach Cobbler HotCakes

$13.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.00

Nutella Hotcakes

$13.00

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$13.00

Fruity pebbles

$13.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$8.00

BROWN SUGAR BACON

$10.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$8.00

Side Wings

$14.00

Side Of Catfish

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$18.00

Side Fried Lobster

$20.00

Side Home Fries

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Cheese Eggs

$8.00

Side Eggs

$6.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Side Waffle

$9.00

Side Hot Cakes

$10.00

Side French Toast

$10.00

Extra Brown Sugar Butter

$2.00

Extra Peach Cobbler Butter

$2.00

Extra Strawberry Butter

$2.00

Bleu Pebble

$2.00

Crunch Berry Butter

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Gouda Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Etoufee

$1.00

Aioli

$1.00

PICO

$1.00

FRUIT CUP

$2.00

TOAST

$2.00

BISCUITS 2PCS

$3.00

Flight Of Butter

FLIGHT OF BUTTER

$14.00

Starter

Peach Cobbler Oatmeal

$7.00

Brown sugar oatmeal topped with real peaches, our signature Peach Cobbler butter drizzled with caramel

Oatmeal

$6.00

Regular oatmeal

Avocado Toast

$12.00+

Sourdough bread topped with avocado spread, 6 jumbo shrimp, salt, pepper, chili flakes, cherry tomatoes and micro cilantro.

3 Breakfast Tacos & Papas

$22.00

DRINKS

Lemonade

Strawberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Mix

$5.00

Bleuberry

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Suicide

$5.00

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

Oj

$6.00

Milk

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Breakfast Brunch cuisine

Location

1040 E. Flamingo Rd Suite F-G, Las Vegas, NV 89119

