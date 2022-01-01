Burritos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve burritos
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Meat Lovers burrito
|$9.99
tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, has brown , cheddar cheese
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
3585 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.99
|Wet Burrito
|$10.99
|California Burrito
|$10.99
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Burrito C
|Grilled Chicken Burrito C
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Burrito C
|Grilled Chicken Burrito C
Sunrise Coffee
3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|Nom Nom Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
|Super Burrito
|$10.50
tortilla, beans, potatoes, vegan cheese, spicy jackfruit, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, veganaise, and vegan cream cheese.
|Alien Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
Downtown Las Vegas
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
BBQ MEXICANA
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Burnt Ends Burrito
|$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$13.00
mesquite smoked pulled pork, mexican cheeses, cilantro coleslaw, fried onions, crispy jalapeños, house spicy BBQ sauce
|Avocado Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
mesquite smoked chicken, crispy potatoes, avocado, red rice, cilantro coleslaw, black beans, avocado cream
SANDWICHES
My Garage Restaurant
5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Burrito C
|Grilled Chicken Burrito C
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Cali Burrito
|$11.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Burritos
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Micro Greens, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Burritos
|$12.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Micro Greens, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Burrito C
|Grilled Chicken Burrito C
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.99
carne asada, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cilantro crema
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.99
|Wet Burrito
|$10.99
|Classic Burrito
|$9.99
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Burrito
|$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas
|Burrito
|$9.30
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
|Burrito Meal
|$13.98
Burrito, side and soda
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos
7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Burrito
|$9.30
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
|Burrito Meal
|$13.98
Burrito, side and soda
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow
4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Burrito
|$9.30
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
|Burrito Meal
|$13.98
Burrito, side and soda