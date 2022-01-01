Burritos in Las Vegas

Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Lovers burrito$9.99
tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, has brown , cheddar cheese
Wet Burrito image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

3585 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
Wet Burrito$10.99
California Burrito$10.99
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Burrito C
Grilled Chicken Burrito C
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Burrito C
Grilled Chicken Burrito C
Nom Nom Burrito image

 

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)
Takeout
Nom Nom Burrito$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
Super Burrito$10.50
tortilla, beans, potatoes, vegan cheese, spicy jackfruit, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, veganaise, and vegan cream cheese.
Alien Burrito$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
Burnt Ends Burrito image

 

BBQ MEXICANA

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burnt Ends Burrito$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
Pulled Pork Burrito$13.00
mesquite smoked pulled pork, mexican cheeses, cilantro coleslaw, fried onions, crispy jalapeños, house spicy BBQ sauce
Avocado Chicken Burrito$14.00
mesquite smoked chicken, crispy potatoes, avocado, red rice, cilantro coleslaw, black beans, avocado cream
My Garage Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

My Garage Restaurant

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Burrito C
Grilled Chicken Burrito C
Cali Burrito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Cali Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
Burritos image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burritos$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Micro Greens, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Burritos image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burritos$12.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Micro Greens, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Burrito C
Grilled Chicken Burrito C
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$15.99
carne asada, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cilantro crema
Wet Burrito image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
Wet Burrito$10.99
Classic Burrito$9.99
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Cafe Express image

 

Cafe Express

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast burrito$13.50
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$9.30
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Burrito Meal$13.98
Burrito, side and soda
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos

7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$9.30
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Burrito Meal$13.98
Burrito, side and soda
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$9.30
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Burrito Meal$13.98
Burrito, side and soda
