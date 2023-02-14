La Vecindad Pico De Gallo
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
LA VECINDAD Pico de Gallo is a little Mexican neighborhood, family, art and cuisine shared via recipes full of love and authenticity! Our food and aguas frescas are made from scratch- in our artisan way everyday!
953 E Sahara Ave suite e-27, Las Vegas, NV 89104
