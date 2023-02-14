Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Vecindad Pico De Gallo

review star

No reviews yet

953 E Sahara Ave suite e-27

Las Vegas, NV 89104

FOOD

ALAMBRE

Chido Alambre

$18.99

Chori Alambre

$18.99

Costeno Alambre

$20.99

Hawaiiano Alambre

$18.99

Pico Alambre

$18.99

STARTERS

Asada Fries

$16.99

Asada Nachos

$16.99

Chistorete

$10.99

Quesaburger

$10.99

Salchipulpo

$8.99

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Camarones Mama Mago

$28.99

Mexican Wings

$13.99

Quesos Fun Grande

$18.99

Quesos Fun Mexicano

$15.99

Quesos Fun Toluqueno

$14.99

Quesos Fundidos Regular

$12.99

Fresh guacamole

$12.99

Sample Platter

$24.99

BURGER

Cheese Burger

$12.99

CHIMUELA BURGER

$18.99

BURRITO

Tamal

$9.99

Asada Burrito

$16.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Carnitas Burrito

$16.99

Chido Burrito

$16.99

Chimichanga Burrito

$16.99

Chori Burrito

$16.99

Pastor Burrito

$16.99

Pico De Gallo Burrito

$16.99

Pollo Burrito

$16.99

Chorizo Burrito

$16.99

Cabeza Burrito

$16.99

DESSERT

Concha

$2.50

Churros

$4.99

Cone

$5.00

Cup 1 Scoop

$5.00

Flan

$6.99

Choco Flan

$7.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream Con Churros

$12.99

Fried Ice Cream Flamed

$8.99

Gelatinas

$4.99

Platanos Fritos

$8.99

Paletas

$3.99

ENCHILADAS

Poblanas Enchiladas

$18.99

Rojas Enchiladas

$18.99

Suizas Enchiladas

$20.99

Verdes Enchiladas

$18.99

FISH

Camarones La Diabla

$24.99

Camarones Mojo Ajo

$24.99

Mojarra Frita

$21.99

Mojarra Cam Mojo

$29.99

Mojarra Cam Diabla

$29.99

Huachinango

$34.99

FLAUTAS

Papa Flautas 3

$15.99

Pollo Flautas 3

$15.99

KIDS

Kids Ch Quesadilla

$10.99

Chk Fingers w/ Fries

$11.99

Junior Burger

$10.99

QUESADILLA

Asada Quesadilla

$16.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$16.99

Gringas Quesadilla

$16.99

Pollo Quesadilla

$16.99

Queso Quesadilla

$11.99

Sincronizada Quesadilla

$16.99

SALAD

Diner Salad

$9.25

Pollo Enchilado Salad

$18.99

Pollo Regular Salad

$15.99

Taco Salad

$19.99

SIDES

SD Beans

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$4.99

SD Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Extra

$2.50

Fries

$6.99

SD Guac small

$6.99

SD Mole

$8.99

SD Pico De Gallo

$4.99

SD Rice

$3.99

SD Aguac

$6.99

SD Carne

$7.50

SD Egg 1

$1.99

SD Egg 2

$3.99

SD Tortillas(3)

$2.99

SOUP

Albondigas

$14.99

Birria

$16.99

Caldo de Res

$16.99

Caldo Tlalpeno

$17.99

Carne En Su Jugo

$17.99

Menudo

$16.99

Sopa De Fideo

$7.99

SPECIAL

Add Asade

$7.50

Carne Asada Plate

$19.99

Carnitas El Chapo

$19.99

Guisado

$12.99

Milanesa Plate

$19.99

Mixiote De Chivo

$10.99

Mixiote De Pollo

$10.99

Sharing Plate

Tacos Plate

$13.25

Molc Enchilado

$45.99

Kiko's Plate

$27.99

Fire Molcajete Challenge

$44.99

VIP Fajita

$29.99

TACOS

Asada Taco

$3.99

Cabeza Taco

$4.75

Carnitas Taco

$4.75

Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Pastor Taco

$3.99

Pollo Taco

$3.99

Taco Plate

$14.99

Taco Wednesday

$19.99

Sombrero Challenge

$200.00

Free Tacos

Uneaten Taco Charge

$4.75

TORTAS

Aguacate Torta

$16.99

Asada Torta

$16.99

Chavo Torta

$16.99

Chorizo Torta

$16.99

Cubana Torta

$34.99

Hawaina Torta

$16.99

Milanesa Torta

$16.99

Mole Torta

$16.99

Pierna Torta

$16.99

Torta Pollo

$16.99

Salchicha Torta

$16.99

Super Torta Cubana

$45.99

Torta De Chilaquiles

$16.99

VEGETARIAN

Huarache

$16.99

Veg Burrito

$16.99

Veg Enchiladas

$16.99

Veg Fajitas

$24.99

Veg Taco Salad

$16.99

BREAKFAST

Chilaq Verdes

$18.99

Chilaq Poblanos

$18.99

Chilaq Pancho Villa

$18.99

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.99

Huevos Divorciados

$15.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$15.99

Chilaq Rojos

$18.99

ANTOJITOS

Huaraches

$14.99

Sope

$9.99

Pambazos

$16.99

Molletes

$13.99

Huarache De Carne En Su Jugo

$14.99

MOLE

Mole Poblano

$20.99

Mole Verde

$18.99

MINI TORTAS

Mini Torta Chavo

$16.99

Mini Torta Pollo

$16.99

Mini Torta Milanesa

$16.99

Mini Torta Asada

$16.99

Mini Torta Chorizo

$16.99

Mini Torta Aguacate

$16.99

Mini Torta Salchicha

$16.99

Mini Torta Mole

$16.99

Mini Torta Pierna

$16.99

Mini Torta Chilaquiles

$16.99

Mini Torta Haiwaina

$16.99

Mini Torta Cubana

$24.99

NA BEVERAGES

NA BEV

Ice Coffee

$8.99

Bottle of Water

$1.99

Capri Sun

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.99

Aguas Frescas Refill

$1.75

Cafe De Olla

$3.99

Cafe De Olla Refill

$1.75

Mexican Soda

$3.99

Coke 1/2 Litro

$4.50

Cafe De Olla / Con Piquete

$15.00

Coke

$3.99

FOUNTAIN DRINKS (ADD ITEMS)

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Tropicana

$3.99

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

CANS (ADD ITEMS)

Pepsi

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

LA VECINDAD Pico de Gallo is a little Mexican neighborhood, family, art and cuisine shared via recipes full of love and authenticity! Our food and aguas frescas are made from scratch- in our artisan way everyday!

Website

Location

953 E Sahara Ave suite e-27, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

