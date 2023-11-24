The Composer's Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come enjoy a little bit of classic Vegas. Great music and food!!!
Location
953 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
OMG Vegas Cabaret Brunch - @ Coop's Cabaret
No Reviews
953 East Sahara Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Brewhouse on Main Food Truck - 1427 S Commerce
No Reviews
1427 South Commerce Street Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurant
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant