Bars & Lounges
American
Gastropubs

Sagos Fort Apache

review star

No reviews yet

4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E,

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Order Again

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Employee Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Monster Zero

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E,, Las Vegas, NV 89147

