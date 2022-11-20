Garden Grill
7550 W Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 8
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Brunch
Breakfast Burrito
Spinach, tofu scramble, bell peppers, onions, plant based sausage, fries, creamy cheeze sauce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Breakfast Tacos
Corn tortilla, tofu scramble, bell peppers, onions, plant based sausage on a bed of spinach topped with our creamy cheeze sauce
Chick'n and Waffles
Belgium Waffle, fried chick'n, mashed potatoes with a mushroom gravy
Belgium Waffle
Belgium waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, maple syrup and whipped cream
Sausage VgMuffin
Tofu egg, plant based sausage, american cheeze, chipotle aioli on a toasted english muffin
Bakon VgMuffin
Tofu egg, bakon, american cheeze, chipotle aioli on a toasted english muffin
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled tofu, plant based sausage, melted mozzarela cheeze on a grilled flour tortilla topped with our creamy cheeze sauce
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Tofu egg, spinach, tomato, bakon, provole cheeze, on a toasted croissant
Elvis Waffle
Belgium waffle, bakon, bananas, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
Kid's Chick'n and Waffles
Half a belgium waffle served with 2 chick'n strips and maple syrup
Just Chick'n and Waffles
Individual Meals
Individual Thanksgiving Meal
Individual Thanksgiving Meal includes our Lemon Chick'n Picatta, and your choice of 2 sides. Choices include: Roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and classic stuffing. And your choice of dessert.
Individual Thanksgiving Meal Fully Loaded
Our individual Thanksgiving meal, with ALL 3 sides and your choice of dessert. Lemon Chick'n Picatta Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Green Bean Casserole
Family Sized Meals
Lemon Chick'n Piccata Family Size (serves 6)
Grilled chick'n breast cutlets served with a lemon white wine caper sauce (serves 6)
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Family (serves 6-8)
Creamy mashed potatoes infused with roasted garlic served with a white wine mushroom gravy (serves 6-8)
Green Bean Casserole Family Size (serves 6-8)
Classic Stuffing Family Size (Serves 6-8)
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Family (serves 4-6)
Creamy mashed potatoes infused with roasted garlic served with a white wine mushroom gravy (serves 4-6)