Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garden Grill

review star

No reviews yet

7550 W Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 8

Las Vegas, NV 89128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chick'n Sandwich
Nashville Hot Chick'n Sandwich
Buffalo Chick'n Sandwich

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Spinach, tofu scramble, bell peppers, onions, plant based sausage, fries, creamy cheeze sauce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$9.95

Corn tortilla, tofu scramble, bell peppers, onions, plant based sausage on a bed of spinach topped with our creamy cheeze sauce

Chick'n and Waffles

Chick'n and Waffles

$18.95

Belgium Waffle, fried chick'n, mashed potatoes with a mushroom gravy

Belgium Waffle

$10.95

Belgium waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, maple syrup and whipped cream

Sausage VgMuffin

Sausage VgMuffin

$10.95

Tofu egg, plant based sausage, american cheeze, chipotle aioli on a toasted english muffin

Bakon VgMuffin

Bakon VgMuffin

$10.95

Tofu egg, bakon, american cheeze, chipotle aioli on a toasted english muffin

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

Scrambled tofu, plant based sausage, melted mozzarela cheeze on a grilled flour tortilla topped with our creamy cheeze sauce

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Tofu egg, spinach, tomato, bakon, provole cheeze, on a toasted croissant

Elvis Waffle

Elvis Waffle

$13.95

Belgium waffle, bakon, bananas, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce

Kid's Chick'n and Waffles

Kid's Chick'n and Waffles

$13.95

Half a belgium waffle served with 2 chick'n strips and maple syrup

Just Chick'n and Waffles

$14.95

Individual Meals

Individual Thanksgiving Meal

$35.00

Individual Thanksgiving Meal includes our Lemon Chick'n Picatta, and your choice of 2 sides. Choices include: Roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and classic stuffing. And your choice of dessert.

Individual Thanksgiving Meal Fully Loaded

$40.00

Our individual Thanksgiving meal, with ALL 3 sides and your choice of dessert. Lemon Chick'n Picatta Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Green Bean Casserole

Family Sized Meals

Lemon Chick'n Piccata Family Size (serves 6)

$48.00

Grilled chick'n breast cutlets served with a lemon white wine caper sauce (serves 6)

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Family (serves 6-8)

$35.00

Creamy mashed potatoes infused with roasted garlic served with a white wine mushroom gravy (serves 6-8)

Green Bean Casserole Family Size (serves 6-8)

$38.00

Classic Stuffing Family Size (Serves 6-8)

$38.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Family (serves 4-6)

$23.00

Creamy mashed potatoes infused with roasted garlic served with a white wine mushroom gravy (serves 4-6)

Green Bean Casserole Family Size (serves 4-6)

$26.00