Cookies in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough image

 

Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial

7920 w Tropical PKWY, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$6.45
House Cream & Choc. Chip Cookie Dough
Cookies N' Cream (Oreo)$6.45
House cream & Oreo Cookie
More about Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

NoButcher

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$1.30
Rum Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. Sold individually.
More about NoButcher
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie Crumble Poptart$6.50
These are handmade pastries with roasted cashew butter, luxurious butterscotch ganache, and topped with housemade cookie crumbs in a flaky chocolate crust!
More about The Coffee Class
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
housemade, with love
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
Cookies and Cans 2021 image

 

Ser Veh Zah Bottle Shop

1301 S Commerce St #130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies and Cans 2021$30.00
Each curated pairing kit includes:
- 4 Craft Beers
Lead Dog Berry Blast Blonde
Crafthaus Cuckoo Munich Dunkle
Bad Beast Casting Shadows Stout
Able Baker Chris Kael Impale'd Ale
- A selection of 4 classic Girl Scouts Cookie flavors
- Pairing Guide
More about Ser Veh Zah Bottle Shop
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Las Vegas

5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Butter Milkshake$7.85
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.
More about Cafe 86- Las Vegas

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Chilaquiles

Italian Subs

Belgian Waffles

Carne Asada

Chicken Parmesan

Antipasto Salad

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston