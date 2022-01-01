Cookies in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve cookies
Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial
7920 w Tropical PKWY, las vegas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$6.45
House Cream & Choc. Chip Cookie Dough
|Cookies N' Cream (Oreo)
|$6.45
House cream & Oreo Cookie
SALADS • SANDWICHES
NoButcher
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
|Cookie
|$1.30
Rum Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. Sold individually.
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Cookie Crumble Poptart
|$6.50
These are handmade pastries with roasted cashew butter, luxurious butterscotch ganache, and topped with housemade cookie crumbs in a flaky chocolate crust!
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
housemade, with love
Ser Veh Zah Bottle Shop
1301 S Commerce St #130, Las Vegas
|Cookies and Cans 2021
|$30.00
Each curated pairing kit includes:
- 4 Craft Beers
Lead Dog Berry Blast Blonde
Crafthaus Cuckoo Munich Dunkle
Bad Beast Casting Shadows Stout
Able Baker Chris Kael Impale'd Ale
- A selection of 4 classic Girl Scouts Cookie flavors
- Pairing Guide