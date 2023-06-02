Restaurant header imageView gallery

Market Grille Cafe - Durango

No reviews yet

7070 North Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89149

N/A Beverage 🥤

NA Beverage

Soda

$3.75

Blackberry Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.75

Traditional Iced Tea

$3.75

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

Chamomile Tea

$3.75

Vanilla Chai Tea

$4.50

Mocha Chai Tea

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$3.75

Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.75

Apple Juice

$4.50

Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Water

Pellegrino

$5.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Employee Menu 😎

Employee Menu

Hummus

$9.00+

Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, yogurt, fresh garlic, lemon seasonings and a hint of sesame.

Satziki

$9.00+

Commonly known as "yogurt dill". Greek yogurt blended with cucumber, garlic, dill and lemon.

Tabouli

$9.00+

Mixture of fresh chopped parsley, red onions, green onions, mint, cucumber, tomatoes and couscous. Gently mixed with lemon, olive oil and seasonings.

Babaganoush

$9.00+

Blend of roasted eggplant, lemon, fresh garlic, yogurt and seasonings.

Dolmades (6)

$14.00

Six Dolmades filled with basmati rice, currants, pine nuts and herbs, and served with a lemon butter sauce. Served traditionally cold.

Falafel (6)

$13.00

Falafels made from a mixture of fava and garbanzo beans, onion and parsley, fried to a golden brown. Served with hummus. Can not be Vegan.

Platos Potatoes

$8.00

Special blend of seasonings added to our french fries and served with a spicy yogurt dill sauce.

Greek Fries

$13.00

Fries tossed in our greek seasonings topped with gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese. Drizzled with yogurt dill sauce and hot sauce.

Veganini

$13.00

Marinated and grilled vegetables, basil pesto (nut free), chopped Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Grilled and melted on a pita bread.

Kotanini

$14.00

Marinated and grilled chicken, basil pesto (nut free) onions, chopped Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Grilled and melted on a pita bread.

Meatball Pizza

$14.00

Homemade meatballs, meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a warm pita bread.

Avgolemono

$6.00+

Traditional creamy lemon, chicken and rice soup.

Pumpkin Mushroom Soup

$6.00+

A creamy, vegetable-based soup with pumpkin, mushroom, onion and a hint of cinnamon.

Lentil

$6.00+

Thick robust vegetable-based soup made with red and brown lentils, onions and potatoes. Topped with feta cheese.

Soup and Salad

$15.00

Your choice of soup and salad.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and Kalamata olives tossed with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh spinach, tossed with homemade honey balsamic dressing and topped with feta cheese.

Village Salad

$13.00

Green bell peppers, pepperocini, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese & Kalamata olives, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Caprese

$14.00

Tomato slices layered with fresh sliced mozzarella and drizzled with pesto basil and a balsamic reduction.

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Grilled veggies, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Falafel Wrap

$13.00

Falafels, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Traditional Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Gyro meat (beef and lamb), romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Pomegranate Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Pomegranate grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Filet Wrap

$16.00

Grilled filet, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled salmon, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Traditional Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Gyro meat (beef and lamb), with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl, no pita.

Chicken Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Grilled chicken, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Pomegranate Chicken Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Pomegranate chicken, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Veggie Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Grilled veggies, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Falafal Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Falafels, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Lamb Roast Gyro Bowl

$21.00

Slow roasted leg of lamb, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Salmon Gyro Bowl

$21.00

Grilled Salmon, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Shrimp Gyro Bowl

$21.00

Grilled Shrimp, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Filet Gyro Bowl

$21.00

Grilled Filet, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Veggie Gyro

$12.00

Grilled veggies served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Falafal Gyro

$13.00

Falafels served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Traditional Gyro

$14.00

Gyro meat (beef and lamb) served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Chicken Gyro

$15.00

Grilled Chicken served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Pom Chicken Gyro

$16.00

Pomegranate chicken served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Filet Gyro

$16.00

Grilled filet served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Lamb Roast Gyro

$17.00

Slow roasted leg of lamb served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Lunch (To Go) 👋

Lunch Menu

Lunch Traditional Gyro

$14.00

A Gyro served with your choice of side.

Lunch Chicken Gyro

$14.00

Chicken Gyro served with your choice of side.

Lunch Pomegranate Chicken Gyro

$14.50

Pomegranate chicken Gyro served with your choice of side.

Lunch Falafal Gyro

$14.00

Falafel gyro served with your choice of side.

Lunch Veggie Gyro

$14.00

Veggie gyro served with your choice of side.

Lunch Traditional Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Gyro wrap served with choice of side.

Lunch Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken wrap served with choice of side.

Lunch Pomegranate Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Pomegranate chicken wrap served with choice of side.

Lunch Falafal Wrap

$14.00

Falafel wrap served with choice of side.

Lunch Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Veggie wrap served with choice of side.

Lunch Chicken and Veggie Skewer

$14.00

1 chicken and 1 vegetable skewer served with choice of side.

Lunch Pomegranate Chicken

$14.00

Pomegranate chicken served with choice of side.

Soup and Salad

$15.00

Your choice of soup and salad.

Main Menu (To Go) ✌️

Apps

Saganaki

$15.00

Greek imported cheese simmered with lemon and brandy.

Hummus

$9.00+

Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, yogurt, fresh garlic, lemon seasonings and a hint of sesame.

Hummus Trio

$14.00

Choice of any 3 flavors, Traditional, Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper and Lemon Cilantro

Mediterranean Medley

$18.00

Comes with a greek salad, hummus , tabouli, babaganoush, 3 dolmades and 3 falafels. No Substitutes.

Satziki

$9.00+

Commonly known as "yogurt dill". Greek yogurt blended with cucumber, garlic, dill and lemon.

Tabouli

$9.00+

Mixture of fresh chopped parsley, red onions, green onions, mint, cucumber, tomatoes and couscous. Gently mixed with lemon, olive oil and seasonings.

Babaganoush

$9.00+

Blend of roasted eggplant, lemon, fresh garlic, yogurt and seasonings.

Kalamata & Cheese

$14.00

Feta cheese and Kalamata pitted olives, drizzled with olive oil.

Dolmades (6)

$14.00

Six Dolmades filled with basmati rice, currants, pine nuts and herbs, and served with a lemon butter sauce. Served traditionally cold.

Falafel (6)

$13.00

Falafels made from a mixture of fava and garbanzo beans, onion and parsley, fried to a golden brown. Served with hummus. Can not be Vegan.

Platos Potatoes

$8.00

Special blend of seasonings added to our french fries and served with a spicy yogurt dill sauce.

Greek Fries

$13.00

Fries tossed in our greek seasonings topped with gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese. Drizzled with yogurt dill sauce and hot sauce.

Saganaki Tomato/capers

$16.50

Soup

Avgolemono

$6.00+

Traditional creamy lemon, chicken and rice soup.

Lentil

$6.00+

Thick robust vegetable-based soup made with red and brown lentils, onions and potatoes. Topped with feta cheese.

Pumpkin Mushroom Soup

$6.00+

A creamy, vegetable-based soup with pumpkin, mushroom, onion and a hint of cinnamon.

Pie-zanos

Veganini

$13.00

Marinated and grilled vegetables, basil pesto (nut free), chopped Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Grilled and melted on a pita bread.

Kotanini

$14.00

Marinated and grilled chicken, basil pesto (nut free) onions, chopped Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Grilled and melted on a pita bread.

Meatball Pizza

$14.00

Homemade meatballs, meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a warm pita bread.

Fresh Salads

Caprese

$14.00

Tomato slices layered with fresh sliced mozzarella and drizzled with pesto basil and a balsamic reduction.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and Kalamata olives tossed with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Pomegranate Chicken Spinach Salad

$17.00

Tender slices of chicken marinated in pomegranate juice and herbs, grilled to order. Served over a bed of spinach leaves, feta and homemade honey balsamic dressing, topped with pomegranate glaze and walnuts.

Soup and Salad

$15.00

Your choice of soup and salad.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh spinach, tossed with homemade honey balsamic dressing and topped with feta cheese.

Village Salad

$13.00

Green bell peppers, pepperocini, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese & Kalamata olives, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Favs

Greek Trio

$17.00

A selection of our most popular favorites: spanakopita, mousaka and pastitsio.

Spanikopita

$15.00

Spinach, feta and Romano cheese, layered and baked into a buttery filo pastry.

Pastitsio

$15.00

A generous portion of macaroni pie, baked with ground beef and tomato sauce simmered with a slight hint of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Mousaka

$15.00

Ground beef, eggplant and potato casserole, baked in tomato sauce and cheese topped with a béchamel sauce.

Pierro's Choices

Pomegranate Chicken

$17.00

Tender slices of chicken marinated in pomegranate juices and herbs. Grilled to order and topped with pomegranate glaze and walnuts.

Lamb Chops

$23.00

Infused with bold greek spices, served atop creamy garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed fresh spinach.

Mama Mia's

$20.00

Grilled olive oil- rosemary chicken. Topped with a fig preserved goat cheese, crushed pistachios, sun-dried tomatoes and a balsamic reduction glaze. Lemon herb roasted potatoes instead of rice available upon request.

Lamb Roast

$22.00

Slow -roasted leg of lamb, complemented with a cabernet reduction mushroom au jus sauce. Served with yogurt dill sauce instead of hummus. Lemon herb roasted potatoes instead of rice available upon request.

Vasilios

$15.00

Rotisserie cooked, thinly shaved lamb-beef (gyro meat) served with basmati herb rice, yogurt dill sauce, hummus and pita bread.

Pasta 🍝

Giovanni

$16.00

Fusilli pasta sautéed with our nut free pesto, tossed with fresh tomatoes. Vegan and Gluten free available upon request.

Angelo

$16.00

Fusilli pasta sautéed with fresh tarragon, spinach and mushrooms and simmered in a lemon butter cream sauce. Gluten free option available upon request.

Stefano

$16.00

Spaghetti sautéed in a lemon butter garlic sauce. Lightly tossed with a touch of parmesan cheese, white wine, fresh basil and capers. Vegan and Gluten free options available upon request.

Spaghetti Meatball

$18.00

Our classic Italian meat sauce. Veal, pork and beef simmered in plum tomatoes, onion, garlic and herbs. Served with 2 meatballs.

Eggplant Parm

$16.00

Eggplant cooked to a golden brown, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Ziti pasta baked with marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Lasagna

$18.00

Meatless lasagna. Layers of ricotta, fresh spinach, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with marinara sauce.

White Fish Scallopini

$23.00

Grilled to perfection. Served with orzo pasta, sautéed in lemon, butter, capers and lightly tossed with fresh tomatoes.

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Herb grilled chicken topped with our homemade Marsala sauce. Served over capellini pasta.

Skewer

Veggie Skewer

$12.00

2 vegetable skewers (red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms and peaches)

Chicken Skewer

$13.00

Served with 1 chicken skewer and 1 vegetable skewer.

Filet Skewer

$16.00

Served with 1 filet skewer and 1 vegetable skewer.

Salmon Skewer

$15.00

Served with 1 salmon skewer and 1 vegetable skewer.

Shrimp Skewer

$15.00

Served with 1 shrimp skewer and 1 vegetable skewer.

Add Veggie Skewer

$6.00

1 vegetable skewer

Add Chicken Skewer

$8.00

1 chicken skewer

Add Filet Skewer

$10.00

1 filet skewer

Salmon add-on

$10.00

1 salmon skewer

Shrimp add-on

$10.00

1 shrimp skewer

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Grilled veggies, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Falafel Wrap

$13.00

Falafels, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Traditional Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Gyro meat (beef and lamb), romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Pomegranate Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Pomegranate grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Filet Wrap

$16.00

Grilled filet, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled salmon, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.

Gyro Bowls

Traditional Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Gyro meat (beef and lamb), with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl, no pita.

Chicken Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Grilled chicken, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Pomegranate Chicken Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Pomegranate chicken, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Veggie Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Grilled veggies, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Falafal Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Falafels, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Lamb Roast Gyro Bowl

$21.00

Slow roasted leg of lamb, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Salmon Gyro Bowl

$21.00

Grilled Salmon, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Shrimp Gyro Bowl

$21.00

Grilled Shrimp, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Filet Gyro Bowl

$21.00

Grilled Filet, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.

Gyros

Veggie Gyro

$12.00

Grilled veggies served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Falafal Gyro

$13.00

Falafels served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Traditional Gyro

$14.00

Gyro meat (beef and lamb) served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Chicken Gyro

$15.00

Grilled Chicken served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Pom Chicken Gyro

$16.00

Pomegranate chicken served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Filet Gyro

$16.00

Grilled filet served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Lamb Roast Gyro

$17.00

Slow roasted leg of lamb served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.

Sides/Add-ons

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and Kalamata olives, with greek dressing.

Gyro Meat

$8.00

Beef and Lamb

Dolmades (4)

$9.00

Rosemary Pita

$5.00

Rosemary olive oil infused pita bread with herbs and seasonings.

Falafel (4)

$10.00

1/2 Platos

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.50

Kalamata Olives

$0.75

Side Dill

$0.75

Side Hummus

$0.75

Side Feta

$1.50

Pita Bread

$1.00

Carrots & Celery

$1.50

Free Pita

Pomegranate Glaze

$0.75

Side Spinach

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Side of Pom Chx

$9.00

Side Of Meatball

$3.00

Add on Chx

$8.00

1/2 spank

$5.00

Dessert

Yia Yia Cookies

$6.00

Melt in your mouth, butter, powdered sugar cookies.

Cannoli

$8.50

Ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, walnuts and cocoa in a buttery shell. 2 per order.

Rice Pudding

$9.00

Slow cooked rice with milk, sugar and vanilla.

Baklava

$9.00

Sugared walnuts and cinnamon, layered and baked in a buttery filo dough.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$10.50

Homemade cheesecake layered brandy-espresso infused lady fingers and mascarpone.

Aphrodites

$9.50

Our award winning cheesecake, with a baklava crust.

Genevieve

$9.00

Homemade brownie, double stuffed with chocolate chips, mascarpone filling & drizzled with chocolate & caramel.

Lukas Lemoncake

$10.00

Homemade lemon butter cake drizzled with raspberry sauce.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Coconut Cheesecake

$8.00

Bambinos

Kids Pizza

$5.50

Pita bread topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Kids Pasta

$5.50

Fusilli pasta tossed in butter and parmesan cheese.

Kids Chicken

$5.50

Grilled chicken with choice of side.

Kids Pom

$5.50

Grilled pomegranate chicken topped with pomegranate glaze and served with choice of side.

Baby Traditonal Gyro

$5.50

Gyro meat (beef and lamb) wrapped in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and choice of sauce and side item.

Baby Chx Gyro

$5.50

Grilled chicken wrapped in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese choice of sauce and a side item.

Cheesy pita

$5.50

Our version of grilled cheese with a choice of side.

Kids Drink

NA Beverage

Water

Soda

$3.75

Blackberry Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.75

Fuze Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Traditional Iced Tea

$3.75

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

Chamomile Tea

$3.75

Green Tea

$3.75

Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.75

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea

$4.50

Mocha Chai Tea

$4.50

Vanilla Chai Tea

$4.50

Pellegrino

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a family-owned homemade Greek and Italian restaurant with authentic recipes that you will LOVE! We offer a lunch special during the week with live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

7070 North Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149

