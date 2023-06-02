Market Grille Cafe - Durango
7070 North Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89149
N/A Beverage 🥤
NA Beverage
Soda
Blackberry Jasmine Iced Tea
Traditional Iced Tea
Earl Grey Tea
Chamomile Tea
Vanilla Chai Tea
Mocha Chai Tea
Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea
Green Tea
Moroccan Mint Tea
Apple Juice
Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Cafe Latte
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Water
Pellegrino
Raspberry Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Root Beer
Lemonade
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Bottle Water
Employee Menu 😎
Employee Menu
Hummus
Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, yogurt, fresh garlic, lemon seasonings and a hint of sesame.
Satziki
Commonly known as "yogurt dill". Greek yogurt blended with cucumber, garlic, dill and lemon.
Tabouli
Mixture of fresh chopped parsley, red onions, green onions, mint, cucumber, tomatoes and couscous. Gently mixed with lemon, olive oil and seasonings.
Babaganoush
Blend of roasted eggplant, lemon, fresh garlic, yogurt and seasonings.
Dolmades (6)
Six Dolmades filled with basmati rice, currants, pine nuts and herbs, and served with a lemon butter sauce. Served traditionally cold.
Falafel (6)
Falafels made from a mixture of fava and garbanzo beans, onion and parsley, fried to a golden brown. Served with hummus. Can not be Vegan.
Platos Potatoes
Special blend of seasonings added to our french fries and served with a spicy yogurt dill sauce.
Greek Fries
Fries tossed in our greek seasonings topped with gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese. Drizzled with yogurt dill sauce and hot sauce.
Veganini
Marinated and grilled vegetables, basil pesto (nut free), chopped Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Grilled and melted on a pita bread.
Kotanini
Marinated and grilled chicken, basil pesto (nut free) onions, chopped Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Grilled and melted on a pita bread.
Meatball Pizza
Homemade meatballs, meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a warm pita bread.
Avgolemono
Traditional creamy lemon, chicken and rice soup.
Pumpkin Mushroom Soup
A creamy, vegetable-based soup with pumpkin, mushroom, onion and a hint of cinnamon.
Lentil
Thick robust vegetable-based soup made with red and brown lentils, onions and potatoes. Topped with feta cheese.
Soup and Salad
Your choice of soup and salad.
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and Kalamata olives tossed with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, tossed with homemade honey balsamic dressing and topped with feta cheese.
Village Salad
Green bell peppers, pepperocini, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese & Kalamata olives, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Caprese
Tomato slices layered with fresh sliced mozzarella and drizzled with pesto basil and a balsamic reduction.
Veggie Wrap
Grilled veggies, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Falafel Wrap
Falafels, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Traditional Gyro Wrap
Gyro meat (beef and lamb), romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Pomegranate Chicken Wrap
Pomegranate grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Filet Wrap
Grilled filet, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Salmon Wrap
Grilled salmon, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Traditional Gyro Bowl
Gyro meat (beef and lamb), with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl, no pita.
Chicken Gyro Bowl
Grilled chicken, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Pomegranate Chicken Gyro Bowl
Pomegranate chicken, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Veggie Gyro Bowl
Grilled veggies, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Falafal Gyro Bowl
Falafels, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Lamb Roast Gyro Bowl
Slow roasted leg of lamb, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Salmon Gyro Bowl
Grilled Salmon, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Shrimp Gyro Bowl
Grilled Shrimp, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Filet Gyro Bowl
Grilled Filet, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Veggie Gyro
Grilled veggies served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Falafal Gyro
Falafels served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Traditional Gyro
Gyro meat (beef and lamb) served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Pom Chicken Gyro
Pomegranate chicken served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Filet Gyro
Grilled filet served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Lamb Roast Gyro
Slow roasted leg of lamb served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Don't Make
Lunch (To Go) 👋
Lunch Menu
Lunch Traditional Gyro
A Gyro served with your choice of side.
Lunch Chicken Gyro
Chicken Gyro served with your choice of side.
Lunch Pomegranate Chicken Gyro
Pomegranate chicken Gyro served with your choice of side.
Lunch Falafal Gyro
Falafel gyro served with your choice of side.
Lunch Veggie Gyro
Veggie gyro served with your choice of side.
Lunch Traditional Gyro Wrap
Gyro wrap served with choice of side.
Lunch Chicken Wrap
Chicken wrap served with choice of side.
Lunch Pomegranate Chicken Wrap
Pomegranate chicken wrap served with choice of side.
Lunch Falafal Wrap
Falafel wrap served with choice of side.
Lunch Veggie Wrap
Veggie wrap served with choice of side.
Lunch Chicken and Veggie Skewer
1 chicken and 1 vegetable skewer served with choice of side.
Lunch Pomegranate Chicken
Pomegranate chicken served with choice of side.
Soup and Salad
Your choice of soup and salad.
Main Menu (To Go) ✌️
Apps
Saganaki
Greek imported cheese simmered with lemon and brandy.
Hummus
Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, yogurt, fresh garlic, lemon seasonings and a hint of sesame.
Hummus Trio
Choice of any 3 flavors, Traditional, Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper and Lemon Cilantro
Mediterranean Medley
Comes with a greek salad, hummus , tabouli, babaganoush, 3 dolmades and 3 falafels. No Substitutes.
Satziki
Commonly known as "yogurt dill". Greek yogurt blended with cucumber, garlic, dill and lemon.
Tabouli
Mixture of fresh chopped parsley, red onions, green onions, mint, cucumber, tomatoes and couscous. Gently mixed with lemon, olive oil and seasonings.
Babaganoush
Blend of roasted eggplant, lemon, fresh garlic, yogurt and seasonings.
Kalamata & Cheese
Feta cheese and Kalamata pitted olives, drizzled with olive oil.
Dolmades (6)
Six Dolmades filled with basmati rice, currants, pine nuts and herbs, and served with a lemon butter sauce. Served traditionally cold.
Falafel (6)
Falafels made from a mixture of fava and garbanzo beans, onion and parsley, fried to a golden brown. Served with hummus. Can not be Vegan.
Platos Potatoes
Special blend of seasonings added to our french fries and served with a spicy yogurt dill sauce.
Greek Fries
Fries tossed in our greek seasonings topped with gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese. Drizzled with yogurt dill sauce and hot sauce.
Saganaki Tomato/capers
Soup
Pie-zanos
Veganini
Marinated and grilled vegetables, basil pesto (nut free), chopped Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Grilled and melted on a pita bread.
Kotanini
Marinated and grilled chicken, basil pesto (nut free) onions, chopped Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Grilled and melted on a pita bread.
Meatball Pizza
Homemade meatballs, meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a warm pita bread.
Fresh Salads
Caprese
Tomato slices layered with fresh sliced mozzarella and drizzled with pesto basil and a balsamic reduction.
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and Kalamata olives tossed with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Pomegranate Chicken Spinach Salad
Tender slices of chicken marinated in pomegranate juice and herbs, grilled to order. Served over a bed of spinach leaves, feta and homemade honey balsamic dressing, topped with pomegranate glaze and walnuts.
Soup and Salad
Your choice of soup and salad.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, tossed with homemade honey balsamic dressing and topped with feta cheese.
Village Salad
Green bell peppers, pepperocini, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese & Kalamata olives, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Greek Favs
Greek Trio
A selection of our most popular favorites: spanakopita, mousaka and pastitsio.
Spanikopita
Spinach, feta and Romano cheese, layered and baked into a buttery filo pastry.
Pastitsio
A generous portion of macaroni pie, baked with ground beef and tomato sauce simmered with a slight hint of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Mousaka
Ground beef, eggplant and potato casserole, baked in tomato sauce and cheese topped with a béchamel sauce.
Pierro's Choices
Pomegranate Chicken
Tender slices of chicken marinated in pomegranate juices and herbs. Grilled to order and topped with pomegranate glaze and walnuts.
Lamb Chops
Infused with bold greek spices, served atop creamy garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed fresh spinach.
Mama Mia's
Grilled olive oil- rosemary chicken. Topped with a fig preserved goat cheese, crushed pistachios, sun-dried tomatoes and a balsamic reduction glaze. Lemon herb roasted potatoes instead of rice available upon request.
Lamb Roast
Slow -roasted leg of lamb, complemented with a cabernet reduction mushroom au jus sauce. Served with yogurt dill sauce instead of hummus. Lemon herb roasted potatoes instead of rice available upon request.
Vasilios
Rotisserie cooked, thinly shaved lamb-beef (gyro meat) served with basmati herb rice, yogurt dill sauce, hummus and pita bread.
Pasta 🍝
Giovanni
Fusilli pasta sautéed with our nut free pesto, tossed with fresh tomatoes. Vegan and Gluten free available upon request.
Angelo
Fusilli pasta sautéed with fresh tarragon, spinach and mushrooms and simmered in a lemon butter cream sauce. Gluten free option available upon request.
Stefano
Spaghetti sautéed in a lemon butter garlic sauce. Lightly tossed with a touch of parmesan cheese, white wine, fresh basil and capers. Vegan and Gluten free options available upon request.
Spaghetti Meatball
Our classic Italian meat sauce. Veal, pork and beef simmered in plum tomatoes, onion, garlic and herbs. Served with 2 meatballs.
Eggplant Parm
Eggplant cooked to a golden brown, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta baked with marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Lasagna
Meatless lasagna. Layers of ricotta, fresh spinach, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with marinara sauce.
White Fish Scallopini
Grilled to perfection. Served with orzo pasta, sautéed in lemon, butter, capers and lightly tossed with fresh tomatoes.
Chicken Marsala
Herb grilled chicken topped with our homemade Marsala sauce. Served over capellini pasta.
Skewer
Veggie Skewer
2 vegetable skewers (red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms and peaches)
Chicken Skewer
Served with 1 chicken skewer and 1 vegetable skewer.
Filet Skewer
Served with 1 filet skewer and 1 vegetable skewer.
Salmon Skewer
Served with 1 salmon skewer and 1 vegetable skewer.
Shrimp Skewer
Served with 1 shrimp skewer and 1 vegetable skewer.
Add Veggie Skewer
1 vegetable skewer
Add Chicken Skewer
1 chicken skewer
Add Filet Skewer
1 filet skewer
Salmon add-on
1 salmon skewer
Shrimp add-on
1 shrimp skewer
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Grilled veggies, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Falafel Wrap
Falafels, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Traditional Gyro Wrap
Gyro meat (beef and lamb), romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Pomegranate Chicken Wrap
Pomegranate grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Filet Wrap
Grilled filet, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Salmon Wrap
Grilled salmon, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, basmati rice and feta cheese.
Gyro Bowls
Traditional Gyro Bowl
Gyro meat (beef and lamb), with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl, no pita.
Chicken Gyro Bowl
Grilled chicken, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Pomegranate Chicken Gyro Bowl
Pomegranate chicken, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Veggie Gyro Bowl
Grilled veggies, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Falafal Gyro Bowl
Falafels, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Lamb Roast Gyro Bowl
Slow roasted leg of lamb, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Salmon Gyro Bowl
Grilled Salmon, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Shrimp Gyro Bowl
Grilled Shrimp, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Filet Gyro Bowl
Grilled Filet, with basmati rice, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served in a bowl with no pita.
Gyros
Veggie Gyro
Grilled veggies served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Falafal Gyro
Falafels served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Traditional Gyro
Gyro meat (beef and lamb) served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Pom Chicken Gyro
Pomegranate chicken served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Filet Gyro
Grilled filet served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Lamb Roast Gyro
Slow roasted leg of lamb served in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese.
Sides/Add-ons
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and Kalamata olives, with greek dressing.
Gyro Meat
Beef and Lamb
Dolmades (4)
Rosemary Pita
Rosemary olive oil infused pita bread with herbs and seasonings.
Falafel (4)
1/2 Platos
Side Rice
Kalamata Olives
Side Dill
Side Hummus
Side Feta
Pita Bread
Carrots & Celery
Free Pita
Pomegranate Glaze
Side Spinach
Sauteed Spinach
Side of Pom Chx
Side Of Meatball
Add on Chx
1/2 spank
Dessert
Yia Yia Cookies
Melt in your mouth, butter, powdered sugar cookies.
Cannoli
Ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, walnuts and cocoa in a buttery shell. 2 per order.
Rice Pudding
Slow cooked rice with milk, sugar and vanilla.
Baklava
Sugared walnuts and cinnamon, layered and baked in a buttery filo dough.
Tiramisu Cheesecake
Homemade cheesecake layered brandy-espresso infused lady fingers and mascarpone.
Aphrodites
Our award winning cheesecake, with a baklava crust.
Genevieve
Homemade brownie, double stuffed with chocolate chips, mascarpone filling & drizzled with chocolate & caramel.
Lukas Lemoncake
Homemade lemon butter cake drizzled with raspberry sauce.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Coconut Cheesecake
Bambinos
Kids Pizza
Pita bread topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Kids Pasta
Fusilli pasta tossed in butter and parmesan cheese.
Kids Chicken
Grilled chicken with choice of side.
Kids Pom
Grilled pomegranate chicken topped with pomegranate glaze and served with choice of side.
Baby Traditonal Gyro
Gyro meat (beef and lamb) wrapped in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and choice of sauce and side item.
Baby Chx Gyro
Grilled chicken wrapped in a warm pita and topped with romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese choice of sauce and a side item.
Cheesy pita
Our version of grilled cheese with a choice of side.
Kids Drink
NA Beverage
Water
Soda
Blackberry Jasmine Iced Tea
Fuze Raspberry Tea
Traditional Iced Tea
Earl Grey Tea
Chamomile Tea
Green Tea
Moroccan Mint Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Cafe Latte
Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea
Mocha Chai Tea
Vanilla Chai Tea
Pellegrino
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a family-owned homemade Greek and Italian restaurant with authentic recipes that you will LOVE! We offer a lunch special during the week with live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
