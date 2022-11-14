Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Guilt Free Glutton

955 grier drive

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Fried Rice
Chicken Club
Fire Cracker

Plates

Steak Plate

$14.99

Center Cut top sirloin, roasted yukon and sweet potato blend, grilled asparagus, pesto sauce, and balsamic glaze. *CONTAINS NUTS* *GLUTEN FREE*

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Wild caught Atlantic salmon, basmati rice pilaf with peas and carrots, grilled asparagus and red pepper sauce, garnished with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*

Blackened White Fish

$11.99

Blackened white fish, grilled asparagus, zucchini noodles, caper relish, and red pepper sauce. Garnished with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Seared white fish on butter leaf lettuce, with herb cabbage salad, red pepper sauce, black bean pico de gallo, cilantro, lime wedge wotj cilantro lime brown rice. 3 tacos total *GLUTEN FREE*

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Multi grain toast, chipotle avocado smash, turkey bacon, cheese blend, 2 eggs cherry tomatoes, red onions, arugula mix, and balsamic glaze. Eggs served sunny side up

Wings

$12.99

tossed in your choice of BBQ, Mild, Hot Hot, or Asian Zing served with carrots, celery and fries

Fingers

$12.99

Fried chicken tenders served with carrots, celery on spring mix with fries

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

2 time best of Las Vegas Winner Fried chicken strips, belgian Waffles, fried egg, peanut butter maple glaze, spicy maple sauce, and traditional maple syrup.

The Glutton

$16.99

3 hour braised pork belly, sriracha candied bacon, pork jus lie and red onion bacon jam, with roasted yukon and sweet potatoes

Corn Dogs

$10.99

Grilled kielbasa then fried with spicy ketchup and our house made mustard with attitude

Fish and Chips

$14.99

3 pieces of tempura battered cod topped with malt vinegar aioli, served with lemon caper aioli, french fries and coleslaw with a seared lemon

Turkey Skillet

$10.99

Bowls

Fire Cracker

$11.99

Your choice of chicken, shrimp, steak, grilled tofu, or fried tofu. Stir fry vegetables, zucchini noodles, firecracker sauce, a sweet and mildly spicy citrus sauce, garnished with micro greens, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce

Steak Bowl

$13.99

Center cut top sirloin, basmati rice, asparagus, feta cheese, fried egg, balsamic glaze, topped with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*

Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99

Your choice of protein, sautéed broccoli, garlic, brown rice, teriyaki sauce, green onions, sesame seeds.

Nacho Bowl

$11.99

Chicken breast, cilantro lime rice, black bean pico de gallo, sauteed peppers and onions, tortilla strips, dairy free cheese sauce, follow your heart cheese blend, cilantro , lime wedge. *Contains Nuts* *Gluten Free*

Island Bowl

$14.99

Seared Ahi, brown rice, seaweed and cucumber salad, mangos, jalapenos, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce

Dairy Free Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Veggie pasta, turkey bacon, chicken breast, broccoli, dairy free cheese sauce, topped with follow your heart cheese blend, bbq spice and green onions. *Contains Nuts*

Stir Fry

$10.99

Your choice of protein, seasonal vegetables, garlic, brown rice, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and micro greens

Turkey Bacon Fried Rice

$10.99

Basmati rice, turkey bacon, scrambled eggs, peas, carrots, garlic, stir fry sauce, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and micro greens. Add a protein for upcharge.

Burgers

Beef Burger

$10.99

Beef Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Turkey patty. lettuce, tomato, red onion, cranberry orange aioli on a brioche bun

Tex Mex Burger

$13.99

Beef patty, fried jalapenos & onions, hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Hangover Burger

$14.99

Beef patty, sriracha candied bacon, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, garlic aioli on a brioche bun

PB & J Burger

$13.99

Beef patty, red onion grape jam, roasted peanut butter aioli, sriracha candied bacon on a brioche bun

The Bruiser Burger

$13.99

Beef patty, sautéed mushroom and onions, blue cheese, blue cheese aioli on a brioche bun

Ultimate Turkey Burger

$14.99

Turkey patty, fried egg, turkey bacon, arugula, tomato, cranberry orange aioli on a brioche bun

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Beyond meat, arugula, tomato, roasted garlic veganaise aioli, follow your heart vegan cheese, and vegan cheese sauce (contains nuts) on a brioche bun

Salmon Burger

$16.99

House made wild caught salmon patty, dill, capers, arugula, marinated tomato, lemon caper aioli on a brioche bun

Elote Burger

$12.99

Beef patty topped with roasted corn, cojita cheese, cilantro, crushed takis, smoked paprika aioli on a brioche bun

Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Center cut top sirloin, grilled peppers and onions, arugula, feta cheese, roasted garlic aioli, balsamic glaze on a brioche bun

Chicken Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, arugula, marinated tomatoes, avocado puree spread, ciabatta bread

BLT

$12.99

Bacon, arugula, butter leaf lettuce, marinated tomatoes, mayo on chibatta

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Tuna, mayo, mustard, chipotle seasoning, green apple, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, all mixed together on sourdough bread with melted pepper jack cheese.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken tenders, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo roasted cauliflower, red onions, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing.

Chop wrap

$11.99

Choice of chicken or turkey breast, mixed greens, turkey bacon, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, ranch dressing

Grilled Ahi Wrap

$13.99

Seared ahi, mixed greens, yukon and sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, agave mustard dressing

Steak Wrap

$13.99

Center cut top sirloin, mixed greens, yukon and sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions, balsamic glaze, balsamic dressing

Turkey Taco Wrap

$11.99

Ground turkey, mixed greens, sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, black bean pico, tortilla strips, lime wedge, buffalo buttermilk ranch

Apple Gorgonzola Wrap

$12.99

Roasted chicken breast over mixed greens, topped with chopped apples, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.

Berry Wrap

$12.99

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$9.99

Center cut bacon wrapped dates, with a sherry reduction and blues cheese mousse and toasted almonds. *Contains Nuts*

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$9.99

Chopped chicken tossed in a peanut butter hoisin sauce, herb cabbage blend, toasted peanuts, carrots, sesame seeds *CONTAINS NUTS*

Jumbo Stuffed Tator Tots

$7.99

4 shredded potatoes stuffed with smoked cheddar & mascarpone cheese and sautéed onions. Served with spicy ketchup and green onion & avocado coulis topped with green onion and bacon. *Gluten Free*

Onion Rings

$6.99

Beer battered onion rings served with buttermilk ranch and BBQ sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Sweet potato fries with our Sugar Bear sauce a maple brown sugar aioli *GLUTEN FREE*

Fries

$5.99

with our kicked up ketchup *GLUTEN FREE*

Shrimp Tostadas

$9.99

Sriracha kidney bean puree, herb cabbage salad, grilled shrimp, avocado puree topped with micro cilantro on 3 corn tortillas *GLUTEN FREE*

Tempura Fried Asparagus

$7.99

with a lemon caper aioli dipping sauce

Tofu Nuggets

$5.99

extra firm tofu fried and served with our house made firecracker sauce

Side Salad

$4.99

Side of Fruit

$4.99

Smoothies and Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.49

Soda

$2.49

Flavored Lemonade

$3.49

Infused flavors

Green Smoothie

$6.99

Almond milk, apple juice, banana, spinach, avocado, cinnamon, vanilla, agave

Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Mix of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, banana, orange juice

Caribbean Colada

$6.99

Coconut, orange juice, banana, mango, pineapple

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Smoothie

$6.99

Almond milk, cookie butter, banana, caramel extract, Ghost Nutter Butter protein

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$5.99

Almond milk, spinach, avocado, cinnamon, vanilla, matcha powder

Peanut Butter Cookie

$6.99

Oat milk, peanut butter, banana, vanilla, Ghost Nutter Butter protein

Sweet Gains Smoothie

$5.99

Almond milk, peanut butter, cinnamon, agave, banana,

Gfg energy

$2.99

Pressed Juice

$5.50

Pressed shot

$2.99

PB&J smoothie

$6.99

Almond milk peanut butter banana vanilla agave berry jam

Hot coffee

$2.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Ice drink

$2.49

Water bottle

$1.50

Perrier

$2.49

Chocolate smoothie

$5.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken tenders, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo cauliflower, red onions, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing

Grilled Ahi Salad

$13.99

Seared ahi, mixed greens, Yukon & sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, agave mustard dressing

Steak Salad

$13.99

Center cut top sirloin avocado,, mixed greens, Yukon & sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions, balsamic glaze, balsamic dressing

Turkey Taco Salad

$11.99

Ground turkey, mixed greens, sautéed peppers and onions, low fat cheddar, black bean pico, tortilla strips, lime wedge, Buffalo buttermilk ranch

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$12.99

Roasted chicken breast over romaine and spring mix topped with chopped apples, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts and a side of house raspberry champagne vinaigrette.

Chop Salad

$11.99

Choice of chicken or turkey breast, mixed greens, turkey bacon, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, ranch

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

955 grier drive, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Directions

