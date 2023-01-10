Restaurant header imageView gallery

Memaw's Gumbo

1725 East Warm Springs Road

18

Paradise, NV 89119

Mains

Gumbo 16oz

Gumbo 16oz

$9.99

Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Onion, Bell Pepper, Celery, Tomato, Red Roux, Rice

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$9.99+

Crispy golden and full of flavor.

Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$14.99

Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Grits, Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper, Celery

The Big Easy Pizza

The Big Easy Pizza

$15.99+Out of stock

Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheese, Gumbo Sauce

Creole Alfredo Pasta

Creole Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Your Choice of Protein, Creole Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccini

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, Celery, Tomato, Rice

NOLA Wings

NOLA Wings

$12.99+

Bold, zesty flavors of Louisiana

Po' Boys

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.99

Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade Sauce, French Bread w/ Fries

Catfish Po' Boy

Catfish Po' Boy

$14.99

Crispy Catfish, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade Sauce, French Bread w/ Fries

Sausage Po' Boy

Sausage Po' Boy

$13.99

Andouille Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade Sauce, French Bread w/ Fries

Vegan Po' Boy

Vegan Po' Boy

$14.99

Crispy Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Remoulade Sauce, French Bread w/ Fries

Sides

Red Beans 8oz

Red Beans 8oz

$3.99
Hush Puppies (8)

Hush Puppies (8)

$4.99
Creole Slaw 8oz

Creole Slaw 8oz

$2.99
Dirty Rice 8oz

Dirty Rice 8oz

$4.99
Rice 8oz

Rice 8oz

$2.50
Sauteed Greens 8oz

Sauteed Greens 8oz

$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$4.99
Garlic Bread (2)

Garlic Bread (2)

$1.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread (2)

Cheesy Garlic Bread (2)

$2.99
Sauteed Mushrooms 8oz

Sauteed Mushrooms 8oz

$4.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99

Sauces

Remoulade Sauce

Remoulade Sauce

$1.00
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$1.00
Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$1.00
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$1.00
Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Soda

Soda

Water

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Memaw's (Grandma's) Gumbo is serving up New Orleans-traditional Creole style dishes. Like gumbo, po' boys, jambalaya and more.

1725 East Warm Springs Road, 18, Paradise, NV 89119

