Las Vegas vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in Las Vegas
More about Graze Kitchen
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|KOREAN BBQ NACHOS
|$12.00
corn chips, cashew queso, korean bbq soy curls, gochujang aioli, cilantro, scallions, red chili
|CHIMICHURRI FRIES
|$9.00
spring onion chimichurri aioli
|FIRECRACKER CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
panko breadcrumbs, spicy chili glaze, ranch
More about NoButcher
SALADS • SANDWICHES
NoButcher
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Deviled NoEggs, GF [Pickup ONLY April 16 & 17]
|$12.90
6 Deviled NoEggs (almond milk based). Tastes just like the real thing!
[Item has to be picked up on April 16 or 17 at the NoButcher drive thru]
|Cookie
|$1.50
Lemon Poppy Seed Cookies. Sold individually.
|Pulled NoPork Sandwich (Single)
|$10.90
Our famous Pulled NoPork with house made bbq sauce and maple-mustard cole slaw on a crispy ciabatta roll.
More about Tacotarian
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Milanesa
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco
|Burrito Regular
|$13.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with choice of "meat", pinto beans, rice, crema, pico, guac, salsa Morita.
Served with a side of rice and black beans
|Takis Elote
|$6.50
"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|BLTA Sandwich
|$9.00
Two pieces of white toast smeared with mayo and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices. A classic made vegan!
|Mean Green Burrito
|$11.95
Our “green” burrito is made on a double layered spinach tortilla with cheese in between and stuffed with fresh spinach, hash browns, homemade sausage, sautéed green bell peppers, onions, garlic and jalapeños, topped with avocado and a cilantro-lime cream sauce.
|BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich
|$11.75
Tangy and zesty homemade BBQ sauce with baked and pulled jackfruit layered on toasted, buttered, Texas toast and topped with a fresh, creamy hand-crafted coleslaw.
More about Tacotarian
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Takis Elote
|$6.50
"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro
|Dorado Taco
|$2.50
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
|Gabacho Taco🌮
|$3.50
Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico
More about POTs
FRENCH FRIES
POTs
333 West Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Koshari
|$12.99
Rice, lentils, elbow pasta, chickpeas, tomato sauce and fried onions.
|Taamia
|$8.99
Egyptian falafel served in pita bread with split fava beans, herb mix, tahini, salata baladi and arugula
|Just a Platter
|$16.99
Cauliflower Shawarma
Taamia
Salata Baladi
Charred Baba Ganoush
Hummus
Pickled Eggplant
Pita Bread
More about Plant Power Fast Food
Plant Power Fast Food
7090 W Craig Rd Suite 120, Las Vegas