Las Vegas vegan restaurants you'll love

Las Vegas restaurants
Must-try vegan restaurants in Las Vegas

Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KOREAN BBQ NACHOS$12.00
corn chips, cashew queso, korean bbq soy curls, gochujang aioli, cilantro, scallions, red chili
CHIMICHURRI FRIES$9.00
spring onion chimichurri aioli
FIRECRACKER CAULIFLOWER$10.00
panko breadcrumbs, spicy chili glaze, ranch
More about Graze Kitchen
NoButcher image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

NoButcher

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled NoEggs, GF [Pickup ONLY April 16 & 17]$12.90
6 Deviled NoEggs (almond milk based). Tastes just like the real thing!
[Item has to be picked up on April 16 or 17 at the NoButcher drive thru]
Cookie$1.50
Lemon Poppy Seed Cookies. Sold individually.
Pulled NoPork Sandwich (Single)$10.90
Our famous Pulled NoPork with house made bbq sauce and maple-mustard cole slaw on a crispy ciabatta roll.
More about NoButcher
Tacotarian image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Milanesa$3.50
Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco
Burrito Regular$13.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with choice of "meat", pinto beans, rice, crema, pico, guac, salsa Morita.
Served with a side of rice and black beans
Takis Elote$6.50
"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Tacotarian
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery image

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLTA Sandwich$9.00
Two pieces of white toast smeared with mayo and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices. A classic made vegan!
Mean Green Burrito$11.95
Our “green” burrito is made on a double layered spinach tortilla with cheese in between and stuffed with fresh spinach, hash browns, homemade sausage, sautéed green bell peppers, onions, garlic and jalapeños, topped with avocado and a cilantro-lime cream sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich$11.75
Tangy and zesty homemade BBQ sauce with baked and pulled jackfruit layered on toasted, buttered, Texas toast and topped with a fresh, creamy hand-crafted coleslaw.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Tacotarian image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Takis Elote$6.50
"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro
Dorado Taco$2.50
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Gabacho Taco🌮$3.50
Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico
More about Tacotarian
POTs image

FRENCH FRIES

POTs

333 West Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Koshari$12.99
Rice, lentils, elbow pasta, chickpeas, tomato sauce and fried onions.
Taamia$8.99
Egyptian falafel served in pita bread with split fava beans, herb mix, tahini, salata baladi and arugula
Just a Platter$16.99
Cauliflower Shawarma
Taamia
Salata Baladi
Charred Baba Ganoush
Hummus
Pickled Eggplant
Pita Bread
More about POTs
Main pic

 

Black and Blue Diner

315 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Black and Blue Diner
Plant Power Fast Food image

 

Plant Power Fast Food

7090 W Craig Rd Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Plant Power Fast Food

