Food Menu

Starters

Calamari

$17.00

Fried Artichoke

$21.00

Arancini

$14.00

Salumi and Cheese Board

$26.00

Crudo

$23.00

Melon and Proscuitto

$18.00

Housemade Foccacia

$8.00

Salads

Caesar

$17.00

Caprese

$19.00

Bibb Lettuce

$19.00

Pizzas

Clam

$24.00

Margherita

$19.00

Mushroom

$24.00

Pepperoni

$22.00

Sausage

$22.00

Speck

$22.00

Tomato

Sandwiches

Amari Burger

$19.00

Meatball

$18.00

Smoked Turkey

$17.00

The Italian

$17.00

Veggie

$16.00

Pasta

Campanelle

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

Scampi Malfadini

$27.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$26.00

Stuffed Shells

$23.00

Tagliatelli Alfredo

$25.00

Tortalonni

$32.00

Main

Burger

Chicken Cacciatore

$35.00

Chicken Parmesan

$33.00

Salmon

$40.00

Steak

$72.00

Veal Piccata

$44.00

Halibut

Sides

Broccolini

$13.00

Caponata

$12.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Mushrooms

$13.00

1 Meatball Add On

$5.00

3 Meatball Add On

$12.00

Kids

Hand Made Chicken Strips

Kid Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$14.00

1 Meatball Add

$5.00

3 Meatball Add

$12.00

Dessert

Crostada

$14.00

Sorbet Selection

Tiramisu

$15.00

Zeppole

$13.00

Drink Menu

Beer

Coors Lite

$8.00

Peroni Nastro Azzuro

$9.00

Peroni 0.0

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Baladin Sidro

$16.00

Menabrea Ambrata

$12.00

Able Baker MC Girl 16oz

$15.00

Beer Zombies Come out to the Haze 16oz

$17.00

Tre Fontane Tripple

$22.00

Specialty Cocktails

Fernet About It

$18.00

Fiori Spritz

$17.00

Fire&Blood

$19.00

La Passione

$17.00

Luna Rossa

$17.00

Maronna Mia

$16.00

Stugats

$19.00

Tuscan Gold

$17.00

Liquor

Alpe Amaro

$16.00

Alta Verde

$12.00

Amaro 72 Toro

$16.00

Amaro dell'Etna

$13.00

Angostura Amaro

$12.00

Averna

$16.00

Bernard Barathier

$18.00

Bigalett China-China

$15.00

Bordiga DiLei

$14.00

Branca Menta

$14.00

Brauilo

$14.00

Caffo Capo Amaro

$12.00

Caffo Capo Red Hot Chili

$14.00

Caffo Capo Riserva

$27.00

Cardamaro

$13.00

Citrange Limone

$19.00

Citrange Mandarino

$19.00

Cynar

$11.00

Cynar 70

$14.00

Elisir Novasalus

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Fernet F. Ruibarbo

$14.00

Fernet Leopold

$16.00

Foro Amaro

$12.00

Francoli Antico Noveis

$12.00

Fred Jerbis

$18.00

Greenbar GrandHops

$15.00

Greenbar Poppy

$15.00

Heirloom Pineapple

$16.00

Jelinek Amaro

$13.00

Jelinek Fernet

$13.00

Lucano

$14.00

Luigi Francoli Amaro

$12.00

Luigi Francoli Fernet

$12.00

Luxardo Amaro Abano

$13.00

Luxardo Fernet

$13.00

Meletti

$11.00

Montenegro

$14.00

Nardini Amaro

$14.00

Negroni Amaro

$13.00

Negroni Fernet

$13.00

Nonino

$19.00

Ottoz Ebo Lebo

$12.00

Paolucci Ciociaro

$15.00

Pasubio

$12.00

Piperita Sirene

$15.00

Ramazotti

$13.00

Rossa Amara

$17.00

Rucolino

$19.00

San Diego Dist. Amaro

$13.00

Smufato Rabarbaro

$14.00

Spiriti Artigiani

$13.00

Stambecco Cherry Amaro

$12.00

Tattersall

$13.00

Tempus Figit Angelico Fernet

$22.00

Throw Back Fernet

$13.00

Tuve Black Note

$14.00

Tuve Fernet

$15.00

Vallett Fernet

$12.00

Varnelli Erboista

$18.00

Varnelli Sibilla

$17.00

Zucca

$15.00

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Horse Soldier

$16.00

Lucky 29 Bourbon

$17.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Gracias a Dios

$19.00

Hendricks

$14.00

SipSmith

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Gin

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Conciere Gold

$11.00

SelvaRey White

$15.00

Dalmore 12yr

$21.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$25.00

Highland Park 18yr

$55.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Codigo Reposado

$21.00

Don Julio 1942

$58.00

Don Julio Anejo

Lucky 29 Reposado

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco

$12.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$38.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$22.00

Well Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Tito's

$13.00

Conciere Whiskey

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Frey Ranch Rye

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jameson

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Tonic

$6.00

Vellamo Still

$9.00

Vellamo Sparkling

$9.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

O.J.

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.50

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Coffee Regular

$4.00

Espresso Double

$6.50

Espresso Single

$5.00

Latte

$7.50

Macchiato

$7.00

Wine

GL Annabella Cabernet

$15.00

GL Le Pupille Morellino di Scansano

$13.00

GL Tormaresca Primitivo

$12.00

GL Pertanice Barbera

$14.00

GL Lavis Pinot Nero

$15.00

375ml Andrew Geoffrey #37501

$89.00

375ml Badia a Coltibuono RS #62003

$28.00

A. Mellot "La Moussiere" #40001

$169.00

Adelsheim Pinot Noir #42000

$92.00

Amalie Robert Uncarved B. #42005

$89.00

Angelo Negro "Prachiosso" #58003

$90.00

Aniello 006 #42001

$52.00

Annabella Cab. Sav #51001

$62.00

Argiolas "Costera" #65000

$54.00

ArPePe Grumello #55002

$155.00

Bachelet Monnot #40000

$119.00

Badia di Morrona “N‘Antia” #61002

$78.00

Battle Creek PN #42004

$79.00

Bindi Sergardi "Ser Gardo" #62001

$78.00

Capanna BdM 15' #63000

$165.00

Carpineto Farmito 13' #50000

$109.00

Castello di Monsanto "Nemo" #61000

$145.00

Cava D'Onice "Sensis" BdM #63002

$158.00

Cecchi Chianti #62004

$79.00

Clerico "Lessona" Rsv #58004

$131.00

Cordero "Bricco Gattera" Barolo #60002

$289.00

Delille D2 #51000

$69.00

Elena Fucci "Titolo" #68000

$99.00

Falezze Valpolicella Sup #56000

$84.00

Feudi di San Gregorio "Rubrato" #71000

$57.00

Gostolai "Sos Usos" #65001

$98.00

Graci Etna Rosso #70001

$72.00

Greg Linn Howling 09 #52001

$198.00

Illuminati "Riparosso" #66000

$55.00

Lavis Pinot Nero #41000

$66.00

Mirafiore Dolcetto #58001

$64.00

Mirafiore Nebbiolo #58002

$92.00

Nicosia "Monte Gorna" #70004

$85.00

Nino Negri "Quadrio" #55001

$65.00

Paitin Barbaresco "Sori Paitin" #59000

$120.00

Pertanice Barbera #58000

$68.00

Pietradolce "Archeneri" #70003

$109.00

Planeta "Burdese" #70000

$99.00

Poderi dal Nespoli "Il Nespoli" '12 #64000

$88.00

Poggio la Noce "Gigetto" #61003

$67.00

Pupille Morellino di S #62002

$54.00

Recchia "Ca Bertoldi" Amarone #57000

$160.00

Reva Barolo '14 #60000

$129.00

Reversanti Barolo #60001

$96.00

Riley's Row PN #42002

$62.00

Rovellotti Ghemme #58005

$119.00

San Felice"Il Grigio"Gran Selezione #62000

$109.00

San Polo Rdm #63001

$64.00

Santo Tomaso "Unico" '12 #52000

$165.00

Segla Margaux '15 #52002

$179.00

Selva Capuzza Gropello #55000

$74.00

Tenuta Ornellaia "Le Volte" #61001

$70.00

Terre Nere "Feudo di Mezzo" #70002

$110.00

Tormaresca "Neprica" Primitivo #67000

$52.00

Valle Isarco PN #42003

$55.00

GL Sartori Pinot Grigio

$13.00

GL St. Pauls Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

GL Ceretto Arneis

$13.00

GL Von Winning Riesling

$14.00

GL Feudi di San Gregorio Rose

$11.00

Baglio di Grisi "Aria" Chard #20001

$63.00

Barta "Egy kis Furmint" #20601

$71.00

Braida "la Regina" Nascetta #24001

$58.00

Ceretto "Blange" Arneis #24002

$59.00

Delille Chaleur Blanc #20600

$59.00

J.Wilkes Chardonnay #22000

$51.00

Jean Dauvissat "Montmains" #21001

$105.00

Jermann "Vinnae" #23001

$72.00

Liquid Farm "White Hill" #22001

$101.00

Pieropan "Calvarino" #20401

$76.00

Riley's Row Chard #22003

$58.00

Rose Feudi di San Gregorio "Rosaura" #30000

$49.00

San Felice Vermentino #20602

$45.00

Sartori Pinot Grigio #20400

$55.00

Simone Capecci Pecorino #20301

$52.00

St. Pauls "Gfill" SB #25001

$63.00

Stars & Dust "Young Vine" #22002

$94.00

Venica "Ronco del Cero" SB #23000

$74.00

Villa Sparina Gavi dei Gavi #24003

$49.00

Von Winning Riesling #20301

$63.00

GL Fratelli Cosmo Rose Prosecco

$13.00

GL Terrazze dell"Etna Brut

$17.00

GL Elvio Tintero Moscato

$13.00

Bellavista Cuvee Alma #11002

$89.00

Elvio Tintero "Sori Gramella" Moscato d'Asti #12001

$59.00

Fratelli Cosmo Rose Prosecco #10001

$59.00

Gambino #12005

$29.00

Guy Larmandier Brut Rose #11111

$135.00

Laherte Freres "Ultra Tradition" #11112

$139.00

Lini "910" Lambrusco #12004

$54.00

Murgo Brut Rose #12000

$78.00

Terrazze dell'Etna Brut #12003

$79.00

Ferrari "Perle Bianco" #12006

$99.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

AMARI offers classic Italian cuisine, including nostalgic pasta dishes, pizzas and more. A traditional, yet refined, neighborhood dining and drinking experience for locals and visitors alike, with an Italian market and wine shop for picking up a bottle of wine or taking restaurant-quality, ready-made artisanal items to go.

Location

6825 Tom Rodriguez St. Retail Bldn. 5, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

