Las Vegas cafés you'll love

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Las Vegas

Sunrise Coffee image

 

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nom Nom Burrito$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
Alien Burrito$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
Croissant Bacon Sandwich$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Sunrise Coffee
Las Vegas image

 

Las Vegas

9500 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
More about Las Vegas
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe

7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Morning Toast$5.50
Two Scrambled Eggs with Gruyere, House-made Mayo, Ketchup and topped with Chives
Nutsutastic$6.00
Nutella, Sliced Almonds, your choice of Banana or Strawberry, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served warm.
Ham&Cheese$7.00
Ham, Cheese, House-made Mayo and Lettuce. Served warm.
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
Golden Fog Coffee image

 

Golden Fog Coffee

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Glazed Donut$2.75
Fluffy, glazed mouth watering donut! It's vegan too!
Blue Fog$6.00
12 oz - Our Tropical Coconut Oolong tea steeped with butterfly pea flowers and house made vanilla. Made with your choice steamed milk.
Lavender Matcha Latte$6.50
Our matcha tea with house made lavender syrup and your choice of milk.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Founders Coffee - Durango image

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.25
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
Breakfast Croissant$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
Lavender White Mocha
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Toast Society image

 

Toast Society

6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Crunch$10.50
Hand roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, blueberries, granola (GF), cinnamon and honey drizzle
House Favorite$11.50
Smashed avocado, tomatoes, crumbled feta, sesame seeds, micro greens, sea salt and olive oil
Cacao Chia Pudding$9.50
Chia pudding made with oat milk, organic cacao and vanilla. Topped with slow roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, coconut & honey
More about Toast Society
Mothership Coffee Roasters image

 

Mothership Coffee Roasters

1028 Fremont St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americano$3.25
Matcha Latte$5.00
Lg Sweet Cold Brew Latte$6.00
More about Mothership Coffee Roasters
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Be my Valentine" Cake$35.00
Only Feb 11-14.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Perfect gift!
Our signature strawberry shortcake in a lovely Valentine's version. Edible rose petals "Be My Valentine!" on top.
Comes with a single rose bouquet!!
Limited Special cake! Only for Valentine's Day!!
Reindeer Chocolate Cake 6"$45.00
Only Dec 19-24.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Reindeer Chocolate cake is a perfect center piece at your Christmas dinner! Comes with "season"s greeting" chocolate plaque.
Strawberry Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)$50.00
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Strip View Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strip View Cafe

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers$13.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
Spicy Chicken Wrap$13.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
More about Strip View Cafe
Wicked Donuts image

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wicked Good Boston Creme$2.25
A slightly wicked take on a classic. Deep Chocolate Ganache covers our fluffy and buttery donut, filled in the center with a bullseye of Creme Patisserie.
Glazed Buttermilk Cake$1.50
Our original Buttermilk Square Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.
Pink Doh’nut$1.50
Pink Vanilla Milk Icing sprinkled with a rainbow.
More about Wicked Donuts
Back to the 80s Cafe & More image

 

Back to the 80s Cafe & More

4755 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paul Reuben Sandwich$11.99
Grilled pastrami and melted swiss cheese piled high with house made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, served on a toasted marble rye bread
Culture Club Sandwich$8.99
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, cheddar cheese and mayo served on a toasted sourdough bread
Doc Brown Burger$10.99
1/3 lb. certified angus ground beef on a toasted bun with garlic aioli, red onion, tomato, lettuce and pickle
More about Back to the 80s Cafe & More
The Coffee Class image

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Panini$12.00
Roasted tomato jam with housemade pesto with provolone cheese and grilled chicken breast. On a garlic herb ciabatta roll. (Note: Pine nuts in our pesto)
Brandy Brown Sugar Latte (Hot)$5.00
Chefs own recipe for brandy infused brown sugar syrup. She uses real brandy cooked down and infused into a lightly sweet syrup. Finished with notes of amaretto, milk of your choice and double espresso.
Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit$12.00
Baked quiche egg, gruyere cheese, choice of bacon or ham, creamed spinach on ciabatta. Includes side of fruit. GF bread option.
More about The Coffee Class
Cafe Express image

 

Cafe Express

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Warrior Bowl$13.50
Blue Magic Smoothie$10.00
Blue Magic Latte
More about Cafe Express
0401 - NV-Las Vegas (Shanghai Plaza) image

 

0401 - NV-Las Vegas (Shanghai Plaza)

4258 Spring Mountain Rd, #103, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0401 - NV-Las Vegas (Shanghai Plaza)
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Junior$12.00
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
Beyond Burger$15.95
Beyond burger vegan cheese, shreddedlettuce, Heirloom tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, hummus on a fresh Brioche bun served with fried or house salad
More about Unique Eat's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Ceviche

Quesadillas

Tostadas

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston