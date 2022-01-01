Las Vegas cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Las Vegas
More about Sunrise Coffee
Sunrise Coffee
3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Nom Nom Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
|Alien Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
|Croissant Bacon Sandwich
|$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Las Vegas
Las Vegas
9500 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
|Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
|Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Morning Toast
|$5.50
Two Scrambled Eggs with Gruyere, House-made Mayo, Ketchup and topped with Chives
|Nutsutastic
|$6.00
Nutella, Sliced Almonds, your choice of Banana or Strawberry, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served warm.
|Ham&Cheese
|$7.00
Ham, Cheese, House-made Mayo and Lettuce. Served warm.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Vegan Glazed Donut
|$2.75
Fluffy, glazed mouth watering donut! It's vegan too!
|Blue Fog
|$6.00
12 oz - Our Tropical Coconut Oolong tea steeped with butterfly pea flowers and house made vanilla. Made with your choice steamed milk.
|Lavender Matcha Latte
|$6.50
Our matcha tea with house made lavender syrup and your choice of milk.
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$9.25
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
|Lavender White Mocha
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup
More about Toast Society
Toast Society
6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Breakfast Crunch
|$10.50
Hand roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, blueberries, granola (GF), cinnamon and honey drizzle
|House Favorite
|$11.50
Smashed avocado, tomatoes, crumbled feta, sesame seeds, micro greens, sea salt and olive oil
|Cacao Chia Pudding
|$9.50
Chia pudding made with oat milk, organic cacao and vanilla. Topped with slow roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, coconut & honey
More about Mothership Coffee Roasters
Mothership Coffee Roasters
1028 Fremont St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Americano
|$3.25
|Matcha Latte
|$5.00
|Lg Sweet Cold Brew Latte
|$6.00
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|"Be my Valentine" Cake
|$35.00
Only Feb 11-14.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Perfect gift!
Our signature strawberry shortcake in a lovely Valentine's version. Edible rose petals "Be My Valentine!" on top.
Comes with a single rose bouquet!!
Limited Special cake! Only for Valentine's Day!!
|Reindeer Chocolate Cake 6"
|$45.00
Only Dec 19-24.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Reindeer Chocolate cake is a perfect center piece at your Christmas dinner! Comes with "season"s greeting" chocolate plaque.
|Strawberry Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)
|$50.00
More about Strip View Cafe
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strip View Cafe
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers
|$13.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
|Hawaiian Pizza
|$13.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
More about Wicked Donuts
DONUTS
Wicked Donuts
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Wicked Good Boston Creme
|$2.25
A slightly wicked take on a classic. Deep Chocolate Ganache covers our fluffy and buttery donut, filled in the center with a bullseye of Creme Patisserie.
|Glazed Buttermilk Cake
|$1.50
Our original Buttermilk Square Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.
|Pink Doh’nut
|$1.50
Pink Vanilla Milk Icing sprinkled with a rainbow.
More about Back to the 80s Cafe & More
Back to the 80s Cafe & More
4755 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Paul Reuben Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled pastrami and melted swiss cheese piled high with house made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, served on a toasted marble rye bread
|Culture Club Sandwich
|$8.99
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, cheddar cheese and mayo served on a toasted sourdough bread
|Doc Brown Burger
|$10.99
1/3 lb. certified angus ground beef on a toasted bun with garlic aioli, red onion, tomato, lettuce and pickle
More about The Coffee Class
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$12.00
Roasted tomato jam with housemade pesto with provolone cheese and grilled chicken breast. On a garlic herb ciabatta roll. (Note: Pine nuts in our pesto)
|Brandy Brown Sugar Latte (Hot)
|$5.00
Chefs own recipe for brandy infused brown sugar syrup. She uses real brandy cooked down and infused into a lightly sweet syrup. Finished with notes of amaretto, milk of your choice and double espresso.
|Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit
|$12.00
Baked quiche egg, gruyere cheese, choice of bacon or ham, creamed spinach on ciabatta. Includes side of fruit. GF bread option.
More about Cafe Express
Cafe Express
2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Warrior Bowl
|$13.50
|Blue Magic Smoothie
|$10.00
|Blue Magic Latte
More about 0401 - NV-Las Vegas (Shanghai Plaza)
0401 - NV-Las Vegas (Shanghai Plaza)
4258 Spring Mountain Rd, #103, Las Vegas
More about Unique Eat's
Unique Eat's
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Junior
|$12.00
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
|Beyond Burger
|$15.95
Beyond burger vegan cheese, shreddedlettuce, Heirloom tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, hummus on a fresh Brioche bun served with fried or house salad