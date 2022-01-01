Las Vegas Chicken restaurants you'll love

VooDoo Wing Co image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

VooDoo Wing Co

6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (1689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
48 Wings
Your choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 4 Wing Flavor Choices.
2 Flavors 24 of each
4 Flavors 12 of each
3 Flavors 16 of each
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$3.69
Fries$2.59
More about VooDoo Wing Co
Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
Lucino's Fries$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
Mamas Meatballs$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
More about Lucino's Pizza
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles image

 

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

325 Hughes Center Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets$22.00
DOLLAR WINGS (Thursday ONLY)$1.00
Blue Kool-Aid$3.79
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
The Crack Shack Las Vegas image

 

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Señor Croque$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
Fries 'n Pies image

 

Fries 'n Pies

4503 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese Pizza$12.00
12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza$14.50
12" Cheeseburger Pizza$14.00
More about Fries 'n Pies
The BLVD Breakfast and Lunch Kitchen image

 

The BLVD Breakfast and Lunch Kitchen

6475 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The BLVD Breakfast and Lunch Kitchen
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe

6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$91.99
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
Brothers Italian Sub$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Flamingo

9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
5 Cheese Pizza$19.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing King

4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (3817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1lb Trad$10.99
1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
#2 Trad$24.99
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips
Vegan 10pc Combo$23.99
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips
More about Wing King
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Build Your Own$12.99
5 Cheese Pizza$19.99
3. Any Hot or Cold Sub w/Fries and 20oz Soda$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Sahara

7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$91.99
14" Build Your Own$12.99
5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$51.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sahara
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Cheese$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
Large Cheese$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
Fried Zucchini$8.25
Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch
More about Above the Crust Pizza

