Las Vegas Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Las Vegas
More about VooDoo Wing Co
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
VooDoo Wing Co
6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|48 Wings
Your choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 4 Wing Flavor Choices.
2 Flavors 24 of each
4 Flavors 12 of each
3 Flavors 16 of each
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$3.69
|Fries
|$2.59
More about Lucino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
|Lucino's Fries
|$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
|Mamas Meatballs
|$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
325 Hughes Center Drive, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets
|$22.00
|DOLLAR WINGS (Thursday ONLY)
|$1.00
|Blue Kool-Aid
|$3.79
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
|Señor Croque
|$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
More about Fries 'n Pies
Fries 'n Pies
4503 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
|12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$14.50
|12" Cheeseburger Pizza
|$14.00
More about The BLVD Breakfast and Lunch Kitchen
The BLVD Breakfast and Lunch Kitchen
6475 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas
More about Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$91.99
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
|Brothers Italian Sub
|$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
|Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan
|$16.99
|5 Cheese Pizza
|$19.99
More about Wing King
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing King
4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|1lb Trad
|$10.99
1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
|#2 Trad
|$24.99
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips
|Vegan 10pc Combo
|$23.99
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own
|$12.99
|5 Cheese Pizza
|$19.99
|3. Any Hot or Cold Sub w/Fries and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sahara
Brothers Pizza - Sahara
7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$91.99
|14" Build Your Own
|$12.99
|5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$51.99
More about Above the Crust Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Above the Crust Pizza
7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
|Large Cheese
|$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
|Fried Zucchini
|$8.25
Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch