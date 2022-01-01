Northwest restaurants you'll love

Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Caterers
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Southern
Must-try Northwest restaurants

Life of Pie image

PIZZA

Life of Pie

1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base$15.00
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm
Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil$12.00
Tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil
Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
More about Life of Pie
Cooperativa image

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cooperativa Salad$10.50
Tricolore Greens- Treviso, Radicchio, Escarole, Cooperativa Anchovy Parmesan Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan
Cooperativa Lasagna$24.00
Cooperativa Bolognese, Fresh Pasta, Parmesan, Bechamel
Feeds 2-3 People
Comes frozen, ready to heat & serve at home.
Almond Cake Slice$3.75
Cooperativa Almond Cake, GF, DF
More about Cooperativa
Southland Whiskey Kitchen image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southland Whiskey Kitchen

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER$20.00
Please allow 20 minutes cook time. crispy boneless breast battered and fried, cheddar & potato gratin, coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit. GF +$4, Nashville hot +$2
SWK GARLIC WINGS$12.00
House favorite, garlic spicy buffalo wings
SKILLET CORNBREAD$9.00
Savory cornbread with chiles, jalapeno, and corn (VEG)
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
California Roll$7.00
House crab mix, cucumber, avocado
Cauliflower$8.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Blossoming Lotus Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Blossoming Lotus Cafe

2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Bowl$14.00
English peas, asparagus, avocado, steamed kale, cucumber, quinoa, toasted pepitas, cilantro tossed in a date jalapeno dressing
Tom Kha Soup
A spicy lemongrass ginger with coconut broth served with mushrooms, carrots and onions with a lime garnish.
Order with a size of brown rice or bbq tofu.
Mac and Cheese Bowl$9.00
Our ultra famous vegan mac and cheese is made with a creamy blend of butternut squash with oat milk, cashews and nutritional yeast. A creamy healthy dish that will satisfy your cravings!
More about Blossoming Lotus Cafe
Map

