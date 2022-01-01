Northwest restaurants you'll love
More about Life of Pie
PIZZA
Life of Pie
1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base
|$15.00
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm
|Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil
|$12.00
Tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
More about Cooperativa
PASTA
Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Cooperativa Salad
|$10.50
Tricolore Greens- Treviso, Radicchio, Escarole, Cooperativa Anchovy Parmesan Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan
|Cooperativa Lasagna
|$24.00
Cooperativa Bolognese, Fresh Pasta, Parmesan, Bechamel
Feeds 2-3 People
Comes frozen, ready to heat & serve at home.
|Almond Cake Slice
|$3.75
Cooperativa Almond Cake, GF, DF
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
|$20.00
Please allow 20 minutes cook time. crispy boneless breast battered and fried, cheddar & potato gratin, coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit. GF +$4, Nashville hot +$2
|SWK GARLIC WINGS
|$12.00
House favorite, garlic spicy buffalo wings
|SKILLET CORNBREAD
|$9.00
Savory cornbread with chiles, jalapeno, and corn (VEG)
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
|California Roll
|$7.00
House crab mix, cucumber, avocado
|Cauliflower
|$8.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
More about Blossoming Lotus Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Blossoming Lotus Cafe
2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Green Bowl
|$14.00
English peas, asparagus, avocado, steamed kale, cucumber, quinoa, toasted pepitas, cilantro tossed in a date jalapeno dressing
|Tom Kha Soup
A spicy lemongrass ginger with coconut broth served with mushrooms, carrots and onions with a lime garnish.
Order with a size of brown rice or bbq tofu.
|Mac and Cheese Bowl
|$9.00
Our ultra famous vegan mac and cheese is made with a creamy blend of butternut squash with oat milk, cashews and nutritional yeast. A creamy healthy dish that will satisfy your cravings!