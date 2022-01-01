Go
Toast

Santa Fe Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

831 NW 23rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (3148 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

831 NW 23rd Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

The Fireside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harlow

No reviews yet

Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston