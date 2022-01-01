The Dalles restaurants you'll love

The Dalles restaurants
Toast
  • The Dalles

The Dalles's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Must-try The Dalles restaurants

Petite Provence image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

408 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.6 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Benedict$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
Strawberry Velvet Cake$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
Bowl French Onion$9.00
Our signature soup made with deeply caramelized onions in our rich beef consommé, topped with toasted Provence bread that is loaded with melted Swiss and parmesan cheese.
More about Petite Provence
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar image

GRILL • STEAKS

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

604 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Best Cobb Salad$13.95
Fresh cut iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken breast pieces, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato and a hard boiled egg.
Wings$12.00
Chicken wings lightly breaded and served with side of BBQ, Sweet & Sour, or Hot Sauce.
French Dip$12.00
Tender & Tasty Roast Beef on Ciabatta Bread with Au Jus for dipping.
More about Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
Last Stop Saloon image

GRILL

Last Stop Saloon

209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$14.00
Our wings are hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. tossed in your choice of our signature bbq sauce, sweet & spicy, or nitro sauce served with blue cheese dressing and veggies
The Frenchie$14.00
Our Last Stop Dip served with philly steak, melted swiss cheese on a fresh baked roll served with house made au-jus
bacon burger$14.00
Our signature all beef, never frozen half pound patty seasoned and grilled to lock in the juices. With lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, choice of cheese, and mayo on a grilled bun
More about Last Stop Saloon
Cousins Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cousins Restaurant

2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles

Avg 4.1 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cousin Chris' Chef Salad$14.99
Topped with turkey, ham & cheese, farm fresh vegetables, hard boiled egg & a choice of dressing.
Turkey Dinner$16.99
Roast turkey with vegetables, sage dressing, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy.
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.99
Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & onions.
More about Cousins Restaurant
Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles

2938 E 2nd st, The Dalles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Dalles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

More near The Dalles to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
