The Dalles restaurants you'll love
The Dalles's top cuisines
Must-try The Dalles restaurants
PASTRY
Petite Provence
408 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|Popular items
|Traditional Benedict
|$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
|Strawberry Velvet Cake
|$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
|Bowl French Onion
|$9.00
Our signature soup made with deeply caramelized onions in our rich beef consommé, topped with toasted Provence bread that is loaded with melted Swiss and parmesan cheese.
GRILL • STEAKS
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
604 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|Popular items
|The Best Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Fresh cut iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken breast pieces, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato and a hard boiled egg.
|Wings
|$12.00
Chicken wings lightly breaded and served with side of BBQ, Sweet & Sour, or Hot Sauce.
|French Dip
|$12.00
Tender & Tasty Roast Beef on Ciabatta Bread with Au Jus for dipping.
GRILL
Last Stop Saloon
209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Our wings are hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. tossed in your choice of our signature bbq sauce, sweet & spicy, or nitro sauce served with blue cheese dressing and veggies
|The Frenchie
|$14.00
Our Last Stop Dip served with philly steak, melted swiss cheese on a fresh baked roll served with house made au-jus
|bacon burger
|$14.00
Our signature all beef, never frozen half pound patty seasoned and grilled to lock in the juices. With lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, choice of cheese, and mayo on a grilled bun
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cousins Restaurant
2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles
|Popular items
|Cousin Chris' Chef Salad
|$14.99
Topped with turkey, ham & cheese, farm fresh vegetables, hard boiled egg & a choice of dressing.
|Turkey Dinner
|$16.99
Roast turkey with vegetables, sage dressing, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy.
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.99
Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & onions.
Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles
2938 E 2nd st, The Dalles