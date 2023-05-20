  • Home
Kimberly's Cauldron 2638 West 6th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058

No reviews yet

2638 West 6th Street

The Dalles, OR 97058

Popular Items

Veggie/Impossible Sausage Burrito

$10.00

Pinto beans, brown rice, potatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers, impossible sausage or veggie sausage, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg. *the vegetarian sausage will be subject to availability


Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$10.00

Pinto beans, brown rice, potatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers, bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg.

Sausage Burrito

$10.00

Pinto beans, brown rice, potatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers, sausage, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg.

Vegan Burrito

$10.00

Pinto beans, brown rice, potatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Sandwich

$7.00

Artisan bun, scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, butter. Served with house made chipotle sauce mayo/mustard available

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Artisan bun, scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter. Served with house made chipotle sauce mayo/mustard available

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Artisan bun, scrambled egg, , cheddar cheese, butter. Served with house made chipotle sauce mayo/mustard available

Veggie/Impossible Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Artisan bun, scrambled egg, impossible/veggie sausage*, cheddar cheese, butter. Served with house made chipotle sauce mayo/mustard available *subject to availability

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

House made sausage gravy and biscuits.

Side Biscuit

$2.00

Delicious, warm biscuit. Jam, butter, honey available upon request

Croissants

Bacon and Cheddar Croissant

$5.00

Delicious house baked croissant with bacon and cheddar cheese

Sausage and Cheddar Croissant

$5.00

Delicious house baked croissant with sausage and cheddar cheese

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Delicious house baked croissant with chocolate filling

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Plain, House baked croissant Butter/Jam/cream cheese upon request

Assorted Pastries

Lemon Bars

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies

$3.00

Cardamom Rolls

$6.00

Scones

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Soups/Stews/Chili

Chicken Soup

$4.00+

House made chicken broth, white and dark chicken meat. Carrots, celery, onion, garlic. Assorted herbs and spices.

Roasted Sweet Pepper (Orange, Red, Yellow) and Sweet Potato Soup

$6.00+

This is a rich, creamy soup that is a little spicy, topped with feta

Vegetable Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Assorted, seasonal vegetables in a light, flavorful, homemade broth

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Basic grilled cheese

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$4.00

Basic quesadilla

Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Smoothies

Smoothies

$8.00

This is a Banana/Strawberry Smoothie, blended with orange or apple juice. Made with frozen fruit, no ice or water.

Strawberry/Banana

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come on by for Breakfast, Pastries or Soup Open 7am-3pm Thursday-Sunday

Location

2638 West 6th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Main pic

