Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck Waterfront Truck

review star

No reviews yet

501 Portway Avenue

Located in the parking lot behind our waterfront cafe.

Hood River, OR 97031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Salad

Giant Slices

15" Large & 11" Gluten-Friendly Pizzas

Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.
Cheese

Cheese

$24.00+

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino-Romano & house-made marinara. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$28.00+

Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino-Romano & house-made marinara. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Veggie

Veggie

$29.00+

Spinach, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, red onion, mozzarella & house-made marinara. Our 11" inch Gluten-Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Country Girl Cherry

Country Girl Cherry

$30.00+

Local cherries, house-made chorizo sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella & house-made marinara. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Solstice

Solstice

$30.00+

House smoked Canadian bacon, pineapple chutney, mozzarella & jalapeno creme on an olive oil base. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Cremini

Cremini

$30.00+

Hood River Organic cremini mushrooms with goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, lemon zest, truffle oil & fresh herbs. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Siragusa Pear

Siragusa Pear

$29.00+

Local pears, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, pecorino & fresh herbs. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Carnivore

Carnivore

$30.00+

House marinara, Ezzo pepperoni, house-made Italian sausage, bacon & mozzarella. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Beverages

Canned & Bottled Beverages

Canned & Bottled Beverages

$2.00+

Group Meals

Complimentry Group Add-Ons

Complimentry Group Add-Ons

Each 15" Large Pizza includes 8 regular slices & feeds 3 - 4 people. Our Caesar salad feeds 2 - 3 people as a side salad. Chili flakes & parmesan are included with all pizza Choose to add complimentary disposable cutlery & accompaniments for your group meal here. Complimentary delivery is available by request to locations within 4 miles of our food truck (in Oregon) for all orders of $400 or more with advance notice.

Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday Closed
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Providing pizza slices & soft serve at 501 Portway Avenue behind our flagship cafe at the Hood River Waterfront!

