Oregon City restaurants you'll love

Go
Oregon City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oregon City

Oregon City's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Oregon City restaurants

The Hive Social image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hive Social

602 7th St, Oregon City

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boring Benny$16.00
Pendleton Pit Ham, Scratch Made Hollandaise, Poached Egg, Drop Biscuit, Herbed Potatoes
Seasonal Toast$13.00
Rotating selection of loaded toast. Please ask for today's selection.
Fried Chicken + Waffle$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Sweet Potato Whipped Cream
More about The Hive Social
Lil' Cooperstown image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Lil' Cooperstown

19352 Molalla Ave, Oregon City OR

Avg 4 (1018 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whiskey BBQ Bacon$14.50
1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Pepper Jack, bacon, crispy fried onions and whiskey BBQ sauce.
Coops Classic Cheeseburger$12.50
Two 1/4 lb. patties, Coops sauce and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
BLTA$13.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough.
More about Lil' Cooperstown
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City image

 

Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

905 7th St, Oregon City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mike's Special Deluxe$9.05
Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, a fresh large egg, and our special sauce.
Medium Classic Milkshake$5.90
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
Blues Bacon Burger$9.05
Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.
More about Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oregon City

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Oregon City to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston