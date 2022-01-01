Oregon City restaurants you'll love
The Hive Social
602 7th St, Oregon City
|Popular items
|Boring Benny
|$16.00
Pendleton Pit Ham, Scratch Made Hollandaise, Poached Egg, Drop Biscuit, Herbed Potatoes
|Seasonal Toast
|$13.00
Rotating selection of loaded toast. Please ask for today's selection.
|Fried Chicken + Waffle
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Sweet Potato Whipped Cream
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL
Lil' Cooperstown
19352 Molalla Ave, Oregon City OR
|Popular items
|Whiskey BBQ Bacon
|$14.50
1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Pepper Jack, bacon, crispy fried onions and whiskey BBQ sauce.
|Coops Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.50
Two 1/4 lb. patties, Coops sauce and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
|BLTA
|$13.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough.
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City
905 7th St, Oregon City
|Popular items
|Mike's Special Deluxe
|$9.05
Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, a fresh large egg, and our special sauce.
|Medium Classic Milkshake
|$5.90
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
|Blues Bacon Burger
|$9.05
Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.