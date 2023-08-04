The Grill Steak & Seafood
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Full Lunch and Dinner menu, yummy desserts, Full Bar! Big Open concept with 3 big windows over-looking the Golf Course. We have a relaxing atmosphere. So, come in and have a drink and stay awhile.
4550 Highway 30 W, The Dalles, OR 97058
