Kennewick restaurants you'll love

Kennewick restaurants
Toast
  • Kennewick

Kennewick's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Kennewick restaurants

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub image

 

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub

206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick

Classic Reuben$12.99
Beer-Battered Cod$13.49
Cheesy Creole Fries$9.99
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina image

 

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina

350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick

Beer Cheese and Pretzel$12.00
Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Bruchi's Off Edison image

 

Bruchi's Off Edison

5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick

12" Chicken Malibu$10.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Deli Ham | Melted Swiss | Mayo
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
8" Roast Turkey$6.55
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
Bruchis on Gage Blvd image

 

Bruchis on Gage Blvd

8903 W. Gage Blvd. Suite 140, Kennewick

Chicken Caesar$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Half Pound Fries$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Teriyaki Grill (Kennewick) image

 

Teriyaki Grill (Kennewick)

7600 W Clearwater Suite B, Kennewick

Eggrolls$3.29
Chicken Yakisboba$10.89
Chicken Teriyaki$7.99
BITE at the Landing image

 

BITE at the Landing

2701 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick

Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Hot Dog 1/4lb$5.00
Smoked Salmon Burger$16.00
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs image

 

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A, Kennewick

Half Pound Fries$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
12" Steak Supreme$11.55
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
8" Classic Steak$6.55
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
Poutine, Eh? image

POUTINE

Poutine, Eh?

3902 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

Avg 4.8 (108 reviews)
Monthly Dessert Trebek$8.49
Love Bomb. See our social media for photos and reviews.
Chimichurri Beef$12.49
Weekly Creation from our kitchen...Check social media for more information.
SODA$2.00
When ordering online: please comment which soda. OUT OF STOCK ON COKE and DIET COKE. HOWEVER, AVAILABLE IN CAN SIZE PRICING
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
Toasted Pecan Caesar$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER$14.95
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall image

 

Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 425, Kennewick

Pound Fries$4.00
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
8" Steak Supreme$7.05
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo | Spices
Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

