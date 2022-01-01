Kennewick restaurants you'll love
Kennewick's top cuisines
Must-try Kennewick restaurants
Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub
206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Classic Reuben
|$12.99
|Beer-Battered Cod
|$13.49
|Cheesy Creole Fries
|$9.99
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Beer Cheese and Pretzel
|$12.00
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
Bruchi's Off Edison
5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick
|Popular items
|12" Chicken Malibu
|$10.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Deli Ham | Melted Swiss | Mayo
|Pound Fries
|$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
|8" Roast Turkey
|$6.55
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
Bruchis on Gage Blvd
8903 W. Gage Blvd. Suite 140, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar
|$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons
|Pound Fries
|$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
|Half Pound Fries
|$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Teriyaki Grill (Kennewick)
7600 W Clearwater Suite B, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Eggrolls
|$3.29
|Chicken Yakisboba
|$10.89
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$7.99
BITE at the Landing
2701 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Lettuce Wraps
|$15.00
|Hot Dog 1/4lb
|$5.00
|Smoked Salmon Burger
|$16.00
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs
2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Half Pound Fries
|$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
|12" Steak Supreme
|$11.55
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
|8" Classic Steak
|$6.55
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
POUTINE
Poutine, Eh?
3902 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
|Popular items
|Monthly Dessert Trebek
|$8.49
Love Bomb. See our social media for photos and reviews.
|Chimichurri Beef
|$12.49
Weekly Creation from our kitchen...Check social media for more information.
|SODA
|$2.00
When ordering online: please comment which soda. OUT OF STOCK ON COKE and DIET COKE. HOWEVER, AVAILABLE IN CAN SIZE PRICING
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
|Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Slow-cooked pulled pork, Fontina cheese, pineapple, Creole remoulade, ciabatta.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|Popular items
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
|JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER
|$14.95
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 425, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Pound Fries
|$4.00
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
|8" Steak Supreme
|$7.05
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo | Spices