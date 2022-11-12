- Home
Bruchi's Off Edison
No reviews yet
5209 W. Okanogan Place
Kennewick, WA 99336
Cheesesteaks
8" Classic Steak
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
8" Classic Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
8" Steak Supreme
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo | Spices
8" Chicken Supreme
Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo
8" Pepper Steak
Lean Steak | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Mayo | Spices
8" Chicken Malibu
Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo
8" Primavera Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
8" Steak Bacon Cheddar
Lean Steak | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Melted Cheddar Cheese | Grilled Onions | Mayo | Spices
8" Chicken Bacon Cheddar
Marinated Chicken Breast | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Melted Cheddar Cheese | Grilled Onions | Mayo
8" Steak Meat Lovers
Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
8" Chicken Meat Lovers
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
8" Chicken Caesar
Marinated Chicken Breast | Crisp Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Caesar Dressing | Mayo
8" Chicken Sweet n Spicy
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Melted Provolone Cheese | Mayo
8" Steak Luigi
Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Grilled Onions | Ranch Dressing | Mayo | Spices
8" Chicken Luigi
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pepperoni | Grilled Onions | Ranch Dressing | Mayo
8" Greek Steak
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Cherry Tomato | Green Tabasco
8" Lean n Mean
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Cherry Tomato | Green Tabasco | Spices
8" Primavera Steak
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
8" Bbq Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast | Savory BBQ Sauce | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
8" Chicken Ranch
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Red Onion | Melted Provolone Cheese | Ranch Dressing | Mayo
12" Classic Steak
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Classic Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
12" Steak Supreme
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Chicken Supreme
Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
12" Pepper Steak
Lean Steak | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Primavera Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Mayo
12" Chicken Malibu
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Deli Ham | Melted Swiss | Mayo
12" Steak Bacon Cheddar
Lean Steak | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Grilled Onions | Melted Cheddar Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Chicken Bacon Cheddar
Marinated Chicken Breast | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Grilled Onions | Melted Cheddar Cheese | Mayo
12" Steak Meat Lovers
Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Chicken Meat Lovers
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
12" Chicken Sweet n Spicy
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Melted Provolone Cheese | Mayo
12" Steak Luigi
Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Grilled Onions | Ranch Dressing | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Chicken Luigi
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pepperoni | Ranch Dressing | Grilled Onions | Mayo
12" Greek Steak
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Red Onion | Cherry Tomato | Caesar Dressing | Parmesan Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Chicken Caesar
Marinated Chicken Breast | Crisp Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Caesar Dressing | Parmesan Cheese | Mayo
12" Lean n Mean
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Cherry Tomato | Green Tabasco | Spices
12" Primavera Steak
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Bbq Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast | Savory BBQ Sauce | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo
12" Chicken Ranch
Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Red Onion | Ranch Dressing | Melted Provolone Cheese | Mayo
Subs
8" New Yorker
Roast Beef | Pastrami | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Italian
Genoa Salami | Pepperoni | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Caesar Dressing | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Club
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Roast Beef | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Tuna
Chunk Light Tuna | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Roast Turkey
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Hawaiian
Deli Ham | Pineapple | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Cheese
Provolone | Swiss | White American | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Cuban
Genoa Salami | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Veggie
Broccoli | Zucchini | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Jersey
Grilled Pastrami | Melted Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mustard | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Ham
Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Roast Beef
Roast Beef | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" New Yorker
Roast Beef | Pastrami | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Italian
Genoa Salami | Pepperoni | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Caesar Dressing | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Club
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Roast Beef | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Tuna
Chunk Light Tuna | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Roast Turkey
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Hawaiian
Deli Ham | Pineapple | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Cheese
Provolone | Swiss | White American | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Cuban
Genoa Salami | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Veggie
Broccoli | Zucchini | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Jersey
Grilled Pastrami | Melted Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mustard | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Ham
Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Roast Beef
Roast Beef | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
Burgers
Bruchi Burger
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
Double Bruchi Burger
Two 1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patties | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
Junior Burger
1/6 Pound Burger Patty | Pickles | Fry Sauce
Impossible Burger
1/4 lb Plant Based Impossible Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
Double Impossible Burger
Two 1/4 lb, Plant Based Impossible Patties | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
Fries
Deli Sandwiches
Salads
Caesar
Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons
Chicken Caesar
Marinated Chicken Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons
Turkey Caesar
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Chicken Spinach Salad
Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Turkey Spinach Salad
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Chicken Walnut
Marinated Chicken Breast | Spring Greens Mix | Candied Walnuts | Gorgonzola Cheese | Cranberries
Steak Salad
Grilled Flank Steak | Crisp Greens | Cherry Tomato | Red Onion | Gorgonzola | Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette
Half Caesar
Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons
Half Chx Caesar
Marinated Chicken Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons
Half Turkey Caesar
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons
Half Spinach
Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Half Chx Spinach
Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Half Turkey Spinach
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Half Chx Walnut
Marinated Chicken Breast | Spring Greens Mix | Candied Walnuts | Gorgonzola Cheese | Cranberries
Extras
Combo it
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers Chock full of House-Made menu selections
5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, WA 99336