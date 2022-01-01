Moses Lake restaurants you'll love
Crisp Salad Co.
101 East Broadway Ave., Moses Lake
|Popular items
|Greek Out
|$11.49
Romaine, Spinach, Seasoned Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta, Pita Chips, Balsamic Vini
|Build your own Salad
|$9.49
Starting at
|Blackened Shrimp Caesar (NEW!)
|$13.49
Romaine, Blackened Shrimp, Egg, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon, Caesar Dressing
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Popular items
|Michael's Plus Burger
|$15.99
A choice, half pound burger topped with mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon on a hoagie with au jus for dipping. Served with fries.
|Prime Rib Dip
|$15.99
Thin sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, au jus, on a rustic roll. Served with fries.
|Hot Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Fresh greens, fried chicken, nuts, sweet corn, Chinese rice noodles, tomato and ranch dressing.
TACOS
Tacos El Rey Taqueria
1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
|Asada Fries
|$7.95
|4 Tacos
|$10.76
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Popular items
|Cod & Chips
|$15.99
Handbreaded in our light tempura beer batter, served with steak fries, coleslaw and our dill tarter and cocktail sauce.
|The Cowboy Up
|$15.99
This good old country boy is loaded with the stuff that can turn a boy into a man and a man into a living legend that songs are written about. Sweet Carolina style BBQ sauce basted on the freshest burger around topped with crispy onion straws, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and crisp lettuce on our house pub bun.
|The Double Down
|$15.99
Why wait for an 11 to double down when you have the chance to be the big winner right now? Double beef, double bacon, double
cheese, sliced onion, pickles and RT burger sauce on our house pub bun.
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Tacos El Rey
317 w broadway, Moses lake
|Popular items
|Steak Nacho Fries
|$9.45
|QuesaTacos Barbacoa
|$16.82
|Burrito Grande
|$8.95
GRILL
J's Teriyaki Grill
123 E. Broadway Ave., Moses Lake
|Popular items
|Beef
|$10.75
|Kids Chicken w/rice
|$5.00
|Extra Teriyaki
|$0.25
ENZO Italian Restaurant
1345 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake