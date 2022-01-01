Moses Lake restaurants you'll love

Moses Lake restaurants
Toast
  • Moses Lake

Moses Lake's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Must-try Moses Lake restaurants

Crisp Salad Co. image

 

Crisp Salad Co.

101 East Broadway Ave., Moses Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Out$11.49
Romaine, Spinach, Seasoned Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta, Pita Chips, Balsamic Vini
Build your own Salad$9.49
Starting at
Blackened Shrimp Caesar (NEW!)$13.49
Romaine, Blackened Shrimp, Egg, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon, Caesar Dressing
More about Crisp Salad Co.
Michael's on the Lake image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Michael's Plus Burger$15.99
A choice, half pound burger topped with mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon on a hoagie with au jus for dipping. Served with fries.
Prime Rib Dip$15.99
Thin sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, au jus, on a rustic roll. Served with fries.
Hot Chicken Salad$14.99
Fresh greens, fried chicken, nuts, sweet corn, Chinese rice noodles, tomato and ranch dressing.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Tacos El Rey Taqueria image

TACOS

Tacos El Rey Taqueria

1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Asada Fries$7.95
4 Tacos$10.76
More about Tacos El Rey Taqueria
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cod & Chips$15.99
Handbreaded in our light tempura beer batter, served with steak fries, coleslaw and our dill tarter and cocktail sauce.
The Cowboy Up$15.99
This good old country boy is loaded with the stuff that can turn a boy into a man and a man into a living legend that songs are written about. Sweet Carolina style BBQ sauce basted on the freshest burger around topped with crispy onion straws, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and crisp lettuce on our house pub bun.
The Double Down$15.99
Why wait for an 11 to double down when you have the chance to be the big winner right now? Double beef, double bacon, double
cheese, sliced onion, pickles and RT burger sauce on our house pub bun.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew
Tacos El Rey image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tacos El Rey

317 w broadway, Moses lake

Avg 4.5 (2276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Nacho Fries$9.45
QuesaTacos Barbacoa$16.82
Burrito Grande$8.95
More about Tacos El Rey
J's Teriyaki Grill image

GRILL

J's Teriyaki Grill

123 E. Broadway Ave., Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (3712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef$10.75
Kids Chicken w/rice$5.00
Extra Teriyaki$0.25
More about J's Teriyaki Grill
ENZO Italian Restaurant

1345 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ENZO Italian Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Moses Lake

Tortas

Burritos

Tacos

