Chicken sandwiches in Moses Lake

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Sicilian Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled sourdough loaded with ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, pineapple & marinara sauce served with a Caesar salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Our homemade teriyaki sauce marinated this 6 ounce chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple rings, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and sliced onion.
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Tender and juicy grilled chicken breast, topped with guacamole, provolone cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise.
|Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99