Chicken sandwiches in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Michael's on the Lake image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Sandwich$15.00
Grilled sourdough loaded with ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, pineapple & marinara sauce served with a Caesar salad
More about Michael's on the Lake
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Our homemade teriyaki sauce marinated this 6 ounce chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple rings, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and sliced onion.
California Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Tender and juicy grilled chicken breast, topped with guacamole, provolone cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise.
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$15.99
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew

