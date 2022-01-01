Pullman restaurants you'll love
More about Crybaby Cafe
Crybaby Cafe
600 NE Colorado St. Suite 100B, Pullman
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$6.00
with bacon and cheddar on a croissant
|Bacon Lettuce Tomato
|$7.00
on ciabatta
|Smoked Turkey
|$7.00
with arugula and Gouda on ciabatta
More about Oak on Main
Oak on Main
337 E Main Street, Pullman
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
House Made. Breaded and deep fried, with marinara.
|Fried Ravioli
|$9.00
Deep fried raviolis filled with three cheeses. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$15.00
Handmade meatballs over spaghetti noodles, with our marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
More about The Old European Restaurant
The Old European Restaurant
455 South Grand Ave, Pullman
|Popular items
|Strawberry Swedish Crepes
|$13.50
Plate of 3 Strawberry Crepes filled with Sweet Cream Filling
|German Potato Pancakes
|$11.75
We put bits of spicy German
sausage in the batter and serve them hot of the skillet with applesauce and sour cream.
|Monte Cristo
|$14.70
Thin sliced ham, turkey & Swiss melted between thick slices of French toast. Served with our own raspberry jam and homemade soup.
More about Paradise Creek Brewery
Paradise Creek Brewery
245 SE Paradise St., Pullman
|Popular items
|- Turkey Club
|$14.85
thin sliced turkey breast, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, mayo, tomato and lettuce on a ciabatta roll.
|- Ginger Chicken Salad
|$13.35
grilled chicken breast, baby greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, pineapple, green onion, sprouts and roasted peanuts with a ginger soy dressing
|- Mediterranean Salmon Burger
|$14.85
alaskan salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, feta mayo and housemade tzatziki