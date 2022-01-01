Pullman restaurants you'll love

Pullman restaurants
Toast
  • Pullman

Pullman's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Caterers
Must-try Pullman restaurants

Crybaby Cafe image

 

Crybaby Cafe

600 NE Colorado St. Suite 100B, Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$6.00
with bacon and cheddar on a croissant
Bacon Lettuce Tomato$7.00
on ciabatta
Smoked Turkey$7.00
with arugula and Gouda on ciabatta
More about Crybaby Cafe
Oak on Main image

 

Oak on Main

337 E Main Street, Pullman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
House Made. Breaded and deep fried, with marinara.
Fried Ravioli$9.00
Deep fried raviolis filled with three cheeses. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.00
Handmade meatballs over spaghetti noodles, with our marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
More about Oak on Main
The Old European Restaurant image

 

The Old European Restaurant

455 South Grand Ave, Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Swedish Crepes$13.50
Plate of 3 Strawberry Crepes filled with Sweet Cream Filling
German Potato Pancakes$11.75
We put bits of spicy German
sausage in the batter and serve them hot of the skillet with applesauce and sour cream.
Monte Cristo$14.70
Thin sliced ham, turkey & Swiss melted between thick slices of French toast. Served with our own raspberry jam and homemade soup.
More about The Old European Restaurant
Paradise Creek Brewery image

 

Paradise Creek Brewery

245 SE Paradise St., Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
- Turkey Club$14.85
thin sliced turkey breast, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, mayo, tomato and lettuce on a ciabatta roll.
- Ginger Chicken Salad$13.35
grilled chicken breast, baby greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, pineapple, green onion, sprouts and roasted peanuts with a ginger soy dressing
- Mediterranean Salmon Burger$14.85
alaskan salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, feta mayo and housemade tzatziki
More about Paradise Creek Brewery
Timber image

 

Timber

305 N Grand Ave, Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Timber
X - Bagels & Bottles image

 

X - Bagels & Bottles

902 NE Colorado, Pullman

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about X - Bagels & Bottles
Restaurant banner

 

The Emporium

600 NE Colorado St. Suite 100C, Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Emporium

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pullman

Cake

