Cougar Country
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Burgers, Sandwiches, sides & other classic American fast food are served at this longstanding restaurant.
Location
760 N Grand Ave, Pullman, WA 99163
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crybaby Cafe - 600 NE Colorado St. Suite 100B
No Reviews
600 NE Colorado St. Suite 100B Pullman, WA 99163
View restaurant
The Emporium - 600 NE Colorado St. Suite 100C
No Reviews
600 NE Colorado St. Suite 100C Pullman, WA 99163
View restaurant
Timber/Lumberyard Food Hall - 305 N Grand Ave
No Reviews
305 N Grand Ave Pullman, WA 99163
View restaurant