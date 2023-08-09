Burgers

Cougar Special

$9.49

1/4 lb. beef patty, ham, cheese, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame seed bun

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$7.99

1/4 lb. Beef patty, cheese, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame bun

Hamburger Deluxe

$7.49

1/4 lb. Beef patty, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame seed bun

Bacon Burger

$8.99

1/4 lb. Beef patty, 2 full strips of bacon, mayo, fry sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame seed bun

Mushroom Burger

$9.49

1/4 lb. Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, toasted sesame seed bun

Butch's Beyond Burger

$11.29

1/4lb. plant based patty, with ketchup, mustard, pickles, tomato, and lettuce, on a sesame bun

Garden Burger

$8.99

1 Veggie Patty, Sesame Seed Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Mustard

Cub Burger

$2.99

1/8 lb. Beef patty, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, toasted sesame seed bun

Cougar Super Basket

$10.39

(2) 1/4 lb. Beef patties, special sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, toasted sesame seed bun, fries, 1 fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

1 grilled chicken breast fillet, lettuce, mayo, tomatoes, toasted wheat bun

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

2 Slices White Bread, 2 Slices American Cheese

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$6.99

1 breaded cod fillet, tartar sauce, pickles, lettuce, toasted sesame seed bun

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$8.99

1 fried breaded chicken fillet, lettuce, mayo, tomatoes, toasted sesame bun

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.79

Baskets

Mini Chicken Basket

$10.99

3 chicken strips, fries| 1 BBQ dip (Here or to go) | 1 Fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)

4 Strip Chicken Basket

$12.99

4 chicken strips, fries | 1 BBQ dip (Here or to go) | 1 Fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)

Chicken Basket

$14.29

5 chicken strips, fries | 1 BBQ dip (Here or to go) | 1 Fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)

Clam Basket

$12.99

Fried clams, fries | 1 cocktail sauce (here or to go) | 1 fey sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)

Fish Basket

$12.99

4 fillets, fries | 1 tartar sauce (to go) | 1 fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Fried breaded shrimp, fries | 1 cocktail sauce (here or to go) | 1 fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large (to go)

Steak Bite Basket

$12.99

Steak Bites - 6oz breaded steak, fries | 1 ranch (here or to go) | 1 fry sauce (to go) or 2 fry sauce if large fry (to go)

Kid's Meal

#2 Kids Corn Dog

$7.49

1 Corn Dog served with a kids fry

#2 Kids Hot Dog

$7.49

1 Hot Dog served with a kids fry

#3 Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

2 Chicken Strips, Served with a kids fry

#3 Kids Fish Strips

$7.99

2 Fish Strips, Served with a kids fry

#4 Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

2 Slices bread, 2 Slices American Cheese, Served with a small fry

#1 Kids Cub Burger

$7.49

1 (1/8lb) Patty, Sesame Seed Bun, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Mayo served with a kids fry

Sides

Small Fry

$2.99

4 Oz Fries, 1 Fry Sauce

Large Fry

$3.99

6 Oz Fries, 2 Fry Sauce

Small Onion Ring

$3.49

4 Oz Onion Rings, 1 Fry Sauce

Large Onion Ring

$4.99

8 Oz Onion Rings, 2 Fry Sauce

Small Deep Fried Pickle

$3.99

3 Deep Fried Pickle Spears, 1 Ranch

Large Deep Fried Pickle

$5.99

6 Deep Fried Pickle Spears, 2 Ranch

Cup of Chowder

$3.59

1 Cup Chowder

Bowl of Chowder

$5.99

1 Bowl of Chowder

Chicken Strip

$2.49

1 Chicken Strip

Dogs

Cheese Dog

$4.49

Choice of Swiss or American Cheese

Corn Dog

$2.99

1 Deep Fried Corn Dog

Hot Dog

$2.79

Drinks

Fountain

$2.59+

16 Oz Fountain Soda

Creamosa

$4.10+

Italian Soda with Half N Half

Italian Soda

$3.20+

Soda Water and Your Choice of Flavoring

Smoothie

$4.95+

Smoothie

Flying Italian

$5.00+

16 Oz Lotus Energy Drink with Your Choice of Flavoring

Water Cup

$0.15

16oz Coke Cup

Ice Cream

Milkshake

$4.99+

16oz Milkshake

Malt

$5.35+

Milkshake with Malt powder

Cyclone

$4.99

Ice Cream Treat With Your Choice of Candy

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Cocktail Sauce

$0.49

Fry Sauce

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

Special Sauce

$0.49

Tartar Sauce

$0.49

Merchandise

Cougar Country Cap

$24.95

Hat

Cougar Country Zip Up

$39.95

Zip Up Hoodie

Cougar Country Pull Over

$29.95

Pullover Hoodie

Cougar Country T-Shirt

$20.00

T-Shirt