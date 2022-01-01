Pendleton restaurants you'll love

Pendleton restaurants
Pendleton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Pendleton restaurants

Oregon Grain Growers image

PIZZA • GRILL

Oregon Grain Growers

511 SE Court AVE, Pendleton

Avg 4.8 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl-O-Burrito$16.00
A big bowl of pork carnitas - black beans - roasted corn - cotija cheese - rice - pico de gallo - cilantro - verde - crema served with a side of house tortilla chips
Classic Pepperoni
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - large sliced pepperoni - grated parmesan - parsley garnish
Mr. Cobbs Wild Ride$17.00
Our take on the Classic Cobb - iceberg lettuce - roasted chicken breast - hill meat - bacon - hard boiled egg - avocado - cucumbers - cherry tomatoes - black olives - pickled red onions - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing
The Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co image

 

The Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co

403 S Main St, Pendleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$15.00
Our take on the classic Cobb. Roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, black pepper, romaine, purple cabbage, micro greens with blue cheese dressing.
Great White (10")$14.00
olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper
Turk, Avo & Jack$12.00
lightly smoked turkey, avocado, Monterey Jack, tomato, black olives
Sorbenots Coffee image

 

Sorbenots Coffee

402 SE 9th St., Pendleton

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frappuccino - Blended
Custom Mixed Mocha - Iced
All Mixed Mochas - Iced
Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub

230 SE Court Ave, Pendleton

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crowler - A Bier Named Uter$7.50
Uter is our take on a classic German ale. Fermented colder than typical aleas and lagered for close to a month, Uter is a crsip, fully sessionable beer. Prost!
Crowler - Ella - India Pale Ale$7.50
6.8% ABV, 55 IBU. Hop-heads rejoice - Ella is a big, hoppy, IPA brewed with Apollo, Cascade, Amarillo, Chinook, Ella, and dry-hopped with Centennial hops. Floor malted Maris Otter barley from teh U.K., vienna and crystal malts balances it all out
Crowler - Bruce/Lee - Porter$7.50
7.4% ABV, 30 IBU. Rich and chocolate-y with a strong coffee flavor, this robust porter is compsed of five different specialty malts. Winner of Beervana writer Jeff Alworth's coveted "Satorti Award"
OMG! Burgers & Brew image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

OMG! Burgers & Brew

241 S Main St., Pendleton

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$11.49
curds of cheese coated in special batter and deep friend, pineapple habanero sauce
Chicken Wings$13.49
8 crispy wings, with choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo, pineapple-habanero, garlic sesame
Smash Burger$14.79
Smashed, crispy burger served with mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions and 2 slices of American Cheese.
Restaurant banner

 

Joe's fiesta grill and cantina

322 S Main St, Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SUPER NACHOS BEEF$10.95
PEACH MARGARITA$8.95
LIME MARGARITA ROCKS$8.95
Restaurant banner

 

*NEW* OMG Burgers & Brew 2

201 E Main Street, Hermiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

BackFire Station

911 SW Court Ave, Pendleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Mac's Bar & Grill

1400 SW Dorion Ave, Pendleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Rainbow Cafe

209 S Main, Pendleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

OMG! Burgers & Brew 2 DNU

201 E Main Street, Hermiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos

Burritos

More near Pendleton to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
