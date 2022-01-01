Pendleton restaurants you'll love
Pendleton's top cuisines
Must-try Pendleton restaurants
More about Oregon Grain Growers
PIZZA • GRILL
Oregon Grain Growers
511 SE Court AVE, Pendleton
|Popular items
|Bowl-O-Burrito
|$16.00
A big bowl of pork carnitas - black beans - roasted corn - cotija cheese - rice - pico de gallo - cilantro - verde - crema served with a side of house tortilla chips
|Classic Pepperoni
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - large sliced pepperoni - grated parmesan - parsley garnish
|Mr. Cobbs Wild Ride
|$17.00
Our take on the Classic Cobb - iceberg lettuce - roasted chicken breast - hill meat - bacon - hard boiled egg - avocado - cucumbers - cherry tomatoes - black olives - pickled red onions - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing
More about The Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co
The Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co
403 S Main St, Pendleton
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Our take on the classic Cobb. Roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, black pepper, romaine, purple cabbage, micro greens with blue cheese dressing.
|Great White (10")
|$14.00
olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper
|Turk, Avo & Jack
|$12.00
lightly smoked turkey, avocado, Monterey Jack, tomato, black olives
More about Sorbenots Coffee
Sorbenots Coffee
402 SE 9th St., Pendleton
|Popular items
|Frappuccino - Blended
|Custom Mixed Mocha - Iced
|All Mixed Mochas - Iced
More about Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
230 SE Court Ave, Pendleton
|Popular items
|Crowler - A Bier Named Uter
|$7.50
Uter is our take on a classic German ale. Fermented colder than typical aleas and lagered for close to a month, Uter is a crsip, fully sessionable beer. Prost!
|Crowler - Ella - India Pale Ale
|$7.50
6.8% ABV, 55 IBU. Hop-heads rejoice - Ella is a big, hoppy, IPA brewed with Apollo, Cascade, Amarillo, Chinook, Ella, and dry-hopped with Centennial hops. Floor malted Maris Otter barley from teh U.K., vienna and crystal malts balances it all out
|Crowler - Bruce/Lee - Porter
|$7.50
7.4% ABV, 30 IBU. Rich and chocolate-y with a strong coffee flavor, this robust porter is compsed of five different specialty malts. Winner of Beervana writer Jeff Alworth's coveted "Satorti Award"
More about OMG! Burgers & Brew
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
OMG! Burgers & Brew
241 S Main St., Pendleton
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$11.49
curds of cheese coated in special batter and deep friend, pineapple habanero sauce
|Chicken Wings
|$13.49
8 crispy wings, with choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo, pineapple-habanero, garlic sesame
|Smash Burger
|$14.79
Smashed, crispy burger served with mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions and 2 slices of American Cheese.
More about Joe's fiesta grill and cantina
Joe's fiesta grill and cantina
322 S Main St, Pendleton
|Popular items
|SUPER NACHOS BEEF
|$10.95
|PEACH MARGARITA
|$8.95
|LIME MARGARITA ROCKS
|$8.95
More about BackFire Station
BackFire Station
911 SW Court Ave, Pendleton
More about Mac's Bar & Grill
Mac's Bar & Grill
1400 SW Dorion Ave, Pendleton
More about Rainbow Cafe
Rainbow Cafe
209 S Main, Pendleton
More about OMG! Burgers & Brew 2 DNU
OMG! Burgers & Brew 2 DNU
201 E Main Street, Hermiston