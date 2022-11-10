Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
511 SE Court AVE
Pendleton, OR 97801
Popular Items
Special Food
Banh Mi Burger, For the Win!
6oz. Hines Meat Co ground pork sausage patty - pickled carrots & radish - shredded cucumber - cilantro - lime -fresh jalapeño - savory house Nunya sauce served with fresh fries. What is Nunya sauce? It is Nunya business!!
Koda Finally Grows a Pear, Pizza
Honey lemon mascarpone base - fall spiced pear slices - prosciutto - chives and goat cheese
SE Byers Avenue Drunken Noodles
5 plump shrimp – lemongrass drunken noodle sauce - rice noodles - cherry tomato – red onion - julienned carrot – sesame seeds - scallion
Super Mario
olive oil base - Italian dry salami - mushroom - fresh mozzarella - basil - herb blend
The Summer's Out of Reach, Salad
cobb style salad with romaine - pomegranate - avocado - roasted butternut squash - blue cheese - spiced candied pecans - buttermilk vinaigrette dressing
Red Sauce
Classic Pepperoni
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - large sliced pepperoni - grated parmesan - parsley garnish
Ghost of Shakeys
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - hard salami - italian sausage - cremini mushrooms - black olives - finished with grated parmesan and parsley
Grizzly Bear
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - hill meat italian sausage - large slice pepperoni - black olives - grated parmesan - finished with fresh onions and parsley
Praise Cheesus
house red sauce - three cheese blend - Cheesus Chrust Loves You!
Princess Margherita
house red sauce - basil pesto - fresh mozzarella - shredded mozzarella and finished with fresh roma tomatoes & basil leaves
Siciliano
house red sauce base - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - prosciutto ham - topped with fresh arugula & shaved parmesan
Together Forever
house red sauce base - fresh mozzarella - shredded mozzarella - hill meat italian sausage - large slice pepperoni - grated parmesan - three star herb blend
White Sauce
Alfredo Garcia
béchamel white sauce - shredded mozzarella - roasted chicken - hill meat bacon - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - finished with fresh spinach
Buckaroo
white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat sausage - caramelized onions - finished with parsley and grated parmesan
Forager
white citrus cheese base - basil pesto - shredded mozzarella - roasted crimini mushrooms - artichokes - prosciutto - finished with grated parmesan and parsley
James Cagney
white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - topped with mike's hot honey
Marilyn Monroe
white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - ricotta cheese - artichokes - finished with parsley
Mellow Mushroom
fungi white cream base - shredded mozzarella - cremini mushrooms - topped with chives, grated parmesan and truffle oil
Grain Grower Specials
Bali Hai
polynesian glaze base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat sausage and bacon finished with shredded carrots - radish - scallions - cilantro and toasted sesame seeds
Blue Mountains
garlic oil base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat bacon - blue cheese crumbles - finished with arugula and roma tomatoes
Forbidden Fruit
polynesian glaze base - shredded mozzarella - grilled pineapple - prosciutto - finished with fresh red onion and cilantro
Getting Figgy With It
herb oil base - chunky fig marmalade - caramelized onion - hill meat bacon - finished with blue cheese crumbles and chives
Grapes of Wrath
thyme oil base - shredded mozzarella - red grapes - prosciutto - goat cheese - finished with fresh thyme
Rocket Man
garlic oil base - shredded mozzarella - caramelized onions - prosciutto - finished with arugula, fresh burrata cheese and balsamic reduction drizzle
Roll the Dice
Allow the Bitchen Kitchen to amaze and astound you with their own very special creation. Let us know of any allergies and that is about it...
Rosemary's Baby
rosemary oil base - shredded mozzarella - thin sliced red potatoes - hill meat bacon - finished with truffle oil and fresh rosemary
Sausage Party
garlic oil base - hill meat italian sausage - cremini mushrooms - caramelized onions - finished with grated parmesan, truffle oil and chives
Strangers in the Night
red sauce - shredded mozzarella - cupping pepperoni - hot honey - ricotta cheese
Salads
Blue Monday
chopped iceberg lettuce - hill meat bacon - cherry tomatoes - blue cheese crumbles - house croutons - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: Blue Cheese)
Bracher's Pear Salad
mixed greens - arugula - spinach - bracher’s family pears - candied pecans - blue cheese crumbles - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: lemon vinaigrette)
Chef Salad
lettuce of the day - hard boiled egg - shredded carrot - red onion - tomatoes - served with two 2oz containers of dressing of your choice
Hail Caesar!
romaine lettuce - parmesan - house croutons - lemon wedge - served with two 2oz cups of our house made Caesar dressing unless you tell us differently which wouldn’t make it a Caesar Salad technically, would it?
Island of Capri
Our interpretation of a caprese salad - fresh mozzarella - roma tomatoes - fresh basil - garlic oil - balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle - served with burnt bread - A fan favorite!
Mother Clucker
mixed greens - arugula - romaine - roasted chicken breast - hill meat bacon - candied pecans - tillamook white cheddar - dried oregon cherries - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing and a side of burnt bread
Mr. Cobbs Wild Ride
Our take on the Classic Cobb - iceberg lettuce - roasted chicken breast - hill meat - bacon - hard boiled egg - avocado - cucumbers - cherry tomatoes - black olives - pickled red onions - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing
Roll The Dice Salad
Allow our kitchen to amaze your taste buds with a roll the dice salad. We are armed with a cornucopia of ingredients and have been hard at work designing one off custom salads to tantalize you! Lucky you!!
Strawberry Fields Forever
mixed greens - roasted chicken breast - strawberries - goat cheese - candied pecans - shallots - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: Honey Dijon)
Share Plates
Basket of Potatoes
basket of potatoes with several fry style options and sauces!
Bread Makes You Fat?
We take our left over pizza dough and bake it to perfection - served with olive oil & balsamic vinegar blend
Codey's Famous Clams
steamed little neck clams - poblano chilies - hill meat andouille sausage - grilled corn - white wine - side of burnt bread
Holy Raviolis
eight cheese and spinach raviolis lovingly fried with panko bread crumbs served with house red sauce and topped with parmesan and parsley
Hot Wings
A pile of the largest chicken wings we can procure slathered in your choice of three different sauces.
Roll the Dice Fries
let our kitchen surprise your taste buds with their potato masterpiece
Tower of Power Nachos
house tortilla chips - pork carnitas - black beans - pickled jalapeños - pico de gallo - three cheese blend - cilantro - pickled red onions - slathered in our house queso blend. *serves about 4 maybe less depending on hunger level
Full Meal Deals
Ahi Tuna Tacos
four seared ahi tuna tacos with pickled poblano peppers - cabbage slaw - watermelon radish - avocado wasabi garlic aioli served with a side of ginger relish
Bowl-O-Burrito
A big bowl of pork carnitas - black beans - roasted corn - cotija cheese - rice - pico de gallo - cilantro - verde - crema served with a side of house tortilla chips
Pozole Verde
braised pork shoulder - house chili verde - hominy - traditional garnish of jalapeños - cabbage - watermelon radish - avocado - fresh onion and warm white corn tortillas. *add an egg any style for $1
The Mac and Cheese Experience
Miggity Mac Daddy
The one that has been with us since day one! tillamook white cheddar sauce - hill meat bacon - chives - bread crumbs
Return of the Mac
Cavatappi pasta noodles and the cheesiest cheese blend on SE 6th Ave! A good introduction into the experience
Roll the Dice Mac & Cheese
Not sure what kind of Mac you want? Let the Bitchen Kitchen amaze and astound you with a wild concoction. Let us know of any food allergies and think twice when you say you “I want it Spicy”!
Hamburgers
Awesome Burger
We were gifted the original A&R Burger Island recipe for their famed Awesome Burger which was a local staple for several decades. 1/2LB hines meat co. ground chuck patty - goody goop sauce - swiss cheese - hill meat bacon - apple wood smoked ham - onion - tomato - pickle - shredded lettuce, and comes on a Franz sesame seed bun served with crinkle cut fries just like the original and a 2oz side of awesome sauce!
Baby Awesome Burger
We were gifted the original A&R Burger Island recipe for their famed Baby Awesome Burger which was a local staple for several decades. 6oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - goody goop sauce - swiss cheese - hill meat bacon - apple wood smoked ham - onion - tomato - pickle - shredded lettuce, and comes on a Franz sesame seed bun served with crinkle cut fries just like the original and a 2oz side of awesome sauce!
Chad's Big Boy Burger
8oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - tillamook white cheddar - hill meat bacon - burger sauce - butter lettuce - tomato - onion - brioche bun - served with fresh fries and a 2oz cup of fry sauce
Roll the Dice Burger
Allow our kitchen to amaze your taste buds with a roll the dice burger. We are armed with a cornucopia of ingredients and have been hard at work designing one off custom burgers to tantalize you! Comes with a side of something, our love, and devotion.
Sesame Street Burger
A well done 8oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - american cheese - crinkle cut fries - served with a 2oz cup of fry sauce
Saucy!
Refreshments
Soda Water
Apple Soda
Bottled Coca Cola
Bottled Dr Pepper
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Sprite
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Strawberry
Beer
Vodka
276 Vodka
Our flagship Vodka that we use for the base ingredient of all other products produced and distilled here at the distillery. This Vodka is always grain based and continuously cold filtered for over 96 hours before bottling. This gives our Vodka a smooth taste with a natural sweet vanilla finish. A great Vodka any way you make it. *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Cold Springs Mint Vodka
We locally sourced the Mint used in Cold Springs Mint Vodka from Mills Mint in Stanfield Oregon a little over 20 miles west of the Distillery. As always we use our cold filtered 276 Vodka as the base and incorporate both Peppermint and Spearmint to create this refreshing Vodka. It plays nicely in Mojitos, Hot Chocolate, and other citrus type mixers *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Horsepower Horseradish Vodka
We've taken fresh horseradish and mixed the best parts of it with our classic 276 vodka to give you the perfect horseradish vodka for that bloody mary with a kick! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Jubilee Huckleberry Vodka
he Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon are scattered with bushes bearing purple berries prized for their distinctive flavor. The beloved huckleberry is a treasure to those who seek and savor them each summer. Sweet, tart and intense, these wild little berries can really jazz up a cocktail and infuse it with glee. We are excited share our Jubilee vodka with you made with real huckleberries and the immense pride we have for Eastern Oregon! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Pic-Nic Watermelon Vodka
Our research and development department worked over two years to come up with a delicate yet refreshing flavored watermelon vodka using local Walchli Farms watermelons near Hermiston Oregon! Enjoy this taste of summer all year long with a nice lemonade or just over ice with some soda and a mint leaf.
Torpedo Juice Pineapple Vodka
In the early days of World War II, Torpedoes were powered by steam engines that ran on 180 proof alcohol. Thirsty sailors soon discovered that the fuel could be redistilled and filtered, making it safe for human consumption. They mixed the resulting alcohol with pineapples to make it more palatable, and over time the concoction was affectionately dubbed “torpedo juice”. We take our higher proof filtered 276 vodka and add pineapple puree to give you that sweet pineapple flavor with a sailors kick! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Whiskey
ACME Whiskey
ACME CORN WHISKEY is made with 100% Oregon grown corn and mashed with pristine water from the Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon. The contents of this bottle represent a history lesson in the roots of American Distilling.
Cabbage Hill Whiskey
Our first aged wheat whiskey affectionately named "Cabbage Hill", made with locally grown soft white and club wheat, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled right here in Pendleton OR! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Rum
Deadman Pass Rum - Silver
A light earthy and spice start with a nice sweet banana/floral finish. Great in all of your rum based cocktails. The workhorse of your wet bar. **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**
Deadman Pass Rum - Overproof
Charred vanilla, with notes of brown sugar, banana and pear notes. Why overproof? Early on, rum exporters figured out a pretty brilliant way to save cargo space: simply make their bottles more alcoholic, then dilute it down once it got to its destination. Eventually drinkers developed a taste for the “uncut” product, cementing overproof rum’s place in the canon. Overproof rum is a must for anyone that loves Tiki Style drinks! **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**
Gin
Deluxe Gin
To start we take our flagship 276 Vodka and macerate several unique botanicals for over 24 hours pulling out their delicate flavors. We then use our pot style still to create a fresh flavored Gin with a bold Juniper aroma and hint of citrus and mint finish. Get out the velvet smoking jacket, your grandfather’s ivory pipe, and pour yourself one hell of a Deluxe Martini. Rinse and then repeat. **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**
Arne Swanson Cans
Arne Swanson Can - Solo
Our rendition of this ready to drink cocktail contains an Arnold Palmer made with 276 vodka, lemonade and tea! Arne Swanson and you, a winning combination!
Arne Swanson Cans - 4pack
A 4-pack of our rendition of this ready to drink cocktail contains an Arnold Palmer made with 276 vodka, lemonade and tea! Arne Swanson and you, a winning combination!
Bloody Mary Cans
Bloody Mary Can - Solo
Ready to drink canned cocktail with our house bloody mary mix, lime and our Horsepower Horseradish Vodka!
Bloody Mary Cans - 4pack
Grab a 4-pack of our Bloody Mary canned cocktails! Ready to drink cocktail with our house bloody mary mix, lime and horsepower horseradish vodka!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nothing fine about this dining!
511 SE Court AVE, Pendleton, OR 97801