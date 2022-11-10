Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery

Deluxe Gin

$33.95

To start we take our flagship 276 Vodka and macerate several unique botanicals for over 24 hours pulling out their delicate flavors. We then use our pot style still to create a fresh flavored Gin with a bold Juniper aroma and hint of citrus and mint finish. Get out the velvet smoking jacket, your grandfather’s ivory pipe, and pour yourself one hell of a Deluxe Martini. Rinse and then repeat. **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**