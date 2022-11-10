Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery

454 Reviews

$$

511 SE Court AVE

Pendleton, OR 97801

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Bowl-O-Burrito
Mr. Cobbs Wild Ride

Special Food

Banh Mi Burger, For the Win!

$13.00

6oz. Hines Meat Co ground pork sausage patty - pickled carrots & radish - shredded cucumber - cilantro - lime -fresh jalapeño - savory house Nunya sauce served with fresh fries. What is Nunya sauce? It is Nunya business!!

Koda Finally Grows a Pear, Pizza

$26.00+

Honey lemon mascarpone base - fall spiced pear slices - prosciutto - chives and goat cheese

SE Byers Avenue Drunken Noodles

$19.00

5 plump shrimp – lemongrass drunken noodle sauce - rice noodles - cherry tomato – red onion - julienned carrot – sesame seeds - scallion

Super Mario

$26.00+

olive oil base - Italian dry salami - mushroom - fresh mozzarella - basil - herb blend

The Summer's Out of Reach, Salad

$16.00

cobb style salad with romaine - pomegranate - avocado - roasted butternut squash - blue cheese - spiced candied pecans - buttermilk vinaigrette dressing

Red Sauce

Classic Pepperoni

$19.00+

house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - large sliced pepperoni - grated parmesan - parsley garnish

Ghost of Shakeys

$22.00+

house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - hard salami - italian sausage - cremini mushrooms - black olives - finished with grated parmesan and parsley

Grizzly Bear

$21.00+

house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - hill meat italian sausage - large slice pepperoni - black olives - grated parmesan - finished with fresh onions and parsley

Praise Cheesus

$16.00+

house red sauce - three cheese blend - Cheesus Chrust Loves You!

Princess Margherita

$18.00+

house red sauce - basil pesto - fresh mozzarella - shredded mozzarella and finished with fresh roma tomatoes & basil leaves

Siciliano

$21.00+

house red sauce base - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - prosciutto ham - topped with fresh arugula & shaved parmesan

Together Forever

$20.00+

house red sauce base - fresh mozzarella - shredded mozzarella - hill meat italian sausage - large slice pepperoni - grated parmesan - three star herb blend

White Sauce

Alfredo Garcia

$22.00+

béchamel white sauce - shredded mozzarella - roasted chicken - hill meat bacon - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - finished with fresh spinach

Buckaroo

$20.00+

white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat sausage - caramelized onions - finished with parsley and grated parmesan

Forager

$22.00+

white citrus cheese base - basil pesto - shredded mozzarella - roasted crimini mushrooms - artichokes - prosciutto - finished with grated parmesan and parsley

James Cagney

$20.00+

white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - topped with mike's hot honey

Marilyn Monroe

$19.00+

white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - ricotta cheese - artichokes - finished with parsley

Mellow Mushroom

$19.00+

fungi white cream base - shredded mozzarella - cremini mushrooms - topped with chives, grated parmesan and truffle oil

Grain Grower Specials

Bali Hai

$22.00+

polynesian glaze base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat sausage and bacon finished with shredded carrots - radish - scallions - cilantro and toasted sesame seeds

Blue Mountains

$20.00+

garlic oil base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat bacon - blue cheese crumbles - finished with arugula and roma tomatoes

Forbidden Fruit

$21.00+

polynesian glaze base - shredded mozzarella - grilled pineapple - prosciutto - finished with fresh red onion and cilantro

Getting Figgy With It

$21.00+

herb oil base - chunky fig marmalade - caramelized onion - hill meat bacon - finished with blue cheese crumbles and chives

Grapes of Wrath

$20.00+

thyme oil base - shredded mozzarella - red grapes - prosciutto - goat cheese - finished with fresh thyme

Rocket Man

$22.00+

garlic oil base - shredded mozzarella - caramelized onions - prosciutto - finished with arugula, fresh burrata cheese and balsamic reduction drizzle

Roll the Dice

$21.00+

Allow the Bitchen Kitchen to amaze and astound you with their own very special creation. Let us know of any allergies and that is about it...

Rosemary's Baby

$19.00+

rosemary oil base - shredded mozzarella - thin sliced red potatoes - hill meat bacon - finished with truffle oil and fresh rosemary

Sausage Party

$21.00+

garlic oil base - hill meat italian sausage - cremini mushrooms - caramelized onions - finished with grated parmesan, truffle oil and chives

Strangers in the Night

$21.00+

red sauce - shredded mozzarella - cupping pepperoni - hot honey - ricotta cheese

Salads

Blue Monday

$15.00

chopped iceberg lettuce - hill meat bacon - cherry tomatoes - blue cheese crumbles - house croutons - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: Blue Cheese)

Bracher's Pear Salad

$14.00

mixed greens - arugula - spinach - bracher’s family pears - candied pecans - blue cheese crumbles - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: lemon vinaigrette)

Chef Salad

$9.00

lettuce of the day - hard boiled egg - shredded carrot - red onion - tomatoes - served with two 2oz containers of dressing of your choice

Hail Caesar!

$13.00

romaine lettuce - parmesan - house croutons - lemon wedge - served with two 2oz cups of our house made Caesar dressing unless you tell us differently which wouldn’t make it a Caesar Salad technically, would it?

Island of Capri

$13.00

Our interpretation of a caprese salad - fresh mozzarella - roma tomatoes - fresh basil - garlic oil - balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle - served with burnt bread - A fan favorite!

Mother Clucker

$17.00

mixed greens - arugula - romaine - roasted chicken breast - hill meat bacon - candied pecans - tillamook white cheddar - dried oregon cherries - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing and a side of burnt bread

Mr. Cobbs Wild Ride

$18.00

Our take on the Classic Cobb - iceberg lettuce - roasted chicken breast - hill meat - bacon - hard boiled egg - avocado - cucumbers - cherry tomatoes - black olives - pickled red onions - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing

Roll The Dice Salad

$16.00

Allow our kitchen to amaze your taste buds with a roll the dice salad. We are armed with a cornucopia of ingredients and have been hard at work designing one off custom salads to tantalize you! Lucky you!!

Strawberry Fields Forever

$16.00

mixed greens - roasted chicken breast - strawberries - goat cheese - candied pecans - shallots - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: Honey Dijon)

Share Plates

Basket of Potatoes

$6.00

basket of potatoes with several fry style options and sauces!

Bread Makes You Fat?

$6.00

We take our left over pizza dough and bake it to perfection - served with olive oil & balsamic vinegar blend

Codey's Famous Clams

$20.00

steamed little neck clams - poblano chilies - hill meat andouille sausage - grilled corn - white wine - side of burnt bread

Holy Raviolis

$12.00

eight cheese and spinach raviolis lovingly fried with panko bread crumbs served with house red sauce and topped with parmesan and parsley

Hot Wings

$20.00+

A pile of the largest chicken wings we can procure slathered in your choice of three different sauces.

Roll the Dice Fries

$9.00

let our kitchen surprise your taste buds with their potato masterpiece

Tower of Power Nachos

$27.00

house tortilla chips - pork carnitas - black beans - pickled jalapeños - pico de gallo - three cheese blend - cilantro - pickled red onions - slathered in our house queso blend. *serves about 4 maybe less depending on hunger level

Full Meal Deals

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$23.00

four seared ahi tuna tacos with pickled poblano peppers - cabbage slaw - watermelon radish - avocado wasabi garlic aioli served with a side of ginger relish

Bowl-O-Burrito

$18.00

A big bowl of pork carnitas - black beans - roasted corn - cotija cheese - rice - pico de gallo - cilantro - verde - crema served with a side of house tortilla chips

Pozole Verde

$17.00

braised pork shoulder - house chili verde - hominy - traditional garnish of jalapeños - cabbage - watermelon radish - avocado - fresh onion and warm white corn tortillas. *add an egg any style for $1

The Mac and Cheese Experience

Miggity Mac Daddy

$14.00

The one that has been with us since day one! tillamook white cheddar sauce - hill meat bacon - chives - bread crumbs

Return of the Mac

$12.00

Cavatappi pasta noodles and the cheesiest cheese blend on SE 6th Ave! A good introduction into the experience

Roll the Dice Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Not sure what kind of Mac you want? Let the Bitchen Kitchen amaze and astound you with a wild concoction. Let us know of any food allergies and think twice when you say you “I want it Spicy”!

Hamburgers

Awesome Burger

$18.00

We were gifted the original A&R Burger Island recipe for their famed Awesome Burger which was a local staple for several decades. 1/2LB hines meat co. ground chuck patty - goody goop sauce - swiss cheese - hill meat bacon - apple wood smoked ham - onion - tomato - pickle - shredded lettuce, and comes on a Franz sesame seed bun served with crinkle cut fries just like the original and a 2oz side of awesome sauce!

Baby Awesome Burger

$16.00

We were gifted the original A&R Burger Island recipe for their famed Baby Awesome Burger which was a local staple for several decades. 6oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - goody goop sauce - swiss cheese - hill meat bacon - apple wood smoked ham - onion - tomato - pickle - shredded lettuce, and comes on a Franz sesame seed bun served with crinkle cut fries just like the original and a 2oz side of awesome sauce!

Chad's Big Boy Burger

$15.00

8oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - tillamook white cheddar - hill meat bacon - burger sauce - butter lettuce - tomato - onion - brioche bun - served with fresh fries and a 2oz cup of fry sauce

Roll the Dice Burger

$16.00

Allow our kitchen to amaze your taste buds with a roll the dice burger. We are armed with a cornucopia of ingredients and have been hard at work designing one off custom burgers to tantalize you! Comes with a side of something, our love, and devotion.

Sesame Street Burger

$13.00

A well done 8oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - american cheese - crinkle cut fries - served with a 2oz cup of fry sauce

Saucy!

All the sauces you could want...but you're going to pay!

Awesome Sauce 4oz

$1.00

BBQ 4oz

$1.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Caesar 4oz

$1.00

Fry Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 4oz

$1.00

L7 Hot Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Lemon Vinaigrette 4oz

$1.00

Oil and Vinegar 5oz

$1.00

Pico De Gallo 5oz

$3.00

Queso 5oz

$3.00

Ranchovi 4oz

$1.00

Red Sauce 5oz

$1.00

Refreshments

Soda Water

$2.00

Apple Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Coca Cola

$3.00

Bottled Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

**Must be 21 years and older to purchase!**

Bud Light - Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light - Bottle

$4.00

Rainier Can

$3.00Out of stock

Vodka

276 Vodka

$23.95

Our flagship Vodka that we use for the base ingredient of all other products produced and distilled here at the distillery. This Vodka is always grain based and continuously cold filtered for over 96 hours before bottling. This gives our Vodka a smooth taste with a natural sweet vanilla finish. A great Vodka any way you make it. *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*

Cold Springs Mint Vodka

$25.95

We locally sourced the Mint used in Cold Springs Mint Vodka from Mills Mint in Stanfield Oregon a little over 20 miles west of the Distillery. As always we use our cold filtered 276 Vodka as the base and incorporate both Peppermint and Spearmint to create this refreshing Vodka. It plays nicely in Mojitos, Hot Chocolate, and other citrus type mixers *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*

Horsepower Horseradish Vodka

$24.95

We've taken fresh horseradish and mixed the best parts of it with our classic 276 vodka to give you the perfect horseradish vodka for that bloody mary with a kick! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*

Jubilee Huckleberry Vodka

$28.95

he Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon are scattered with bushes bearing purple berries prized for their distinctive flavor. The beloved huckleberry is a treasure to those who seek and savor them each summer. Sweet, tart and intense, these wild little berries can really jazz up a cocktail and infuse it with glee. We are excited share our Jubilee vodka with you made with real huckleberries and the immense pride we have for Eastern Oregon! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*

Pic-Nic Watermelon Vodka

$27.95

Our research and development department worked over two years to come up with a delicate yet refreshing flavored watermelon vodka using local Walchli Farms watermelons near Hermiston Oregon! Enjoy this taste of summer all year long with a nice lemonade or just over ice with some soda and a mint leaf.

Torpedo Juice Pineapple Vodka

$29.95

In the early days of World War II, Torpedoes were powered by steam engines that ran on 180 proof alcohol. Thirsty sailors soon discovered that the fuel could be redistilled and filtered, making it safe for human consumption. They mixed the resulting alcohol with pineapples to make it more palatable, and over time the concoction was affectionately dubbed “torpedo juice”. We take our higher proof filtered 276 vodka and add pineapple puree to give you that sweet pineapple flavor with a sailors kick! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*

Whiskey

ACME Whiskey

$25.90

ACME CORN WHISKEY is made with 100% Oregon grown corn and mashed with pristine water from the Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon. The contents of this bottle represent a history lesson in the roots of American Distilling.

Cabbage Hill Whiskey

$43.95

Our first aged wheat whiskey affectionately named "Cabbage Hill", made with locally grown soft white and club wheat, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled right here in Pendleton OR! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*

Rum

Deadman Pass Rum - Silver

$33.95

A light earthy and spice start with a nice sweet banana/floral finish. Great in all of your rum based cocktails. The workhorse of your wet bar. **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**

Deadman Pass Rum - Overproof

$42.95

Charred vanilla, with notes of brown sugar, banana and pear notes. Why overproof? Early on, rum exporters figured out a pretty brilliant way to save cargo space: simply make their bottles more alcoholic, then dilute it down once it got to its destination. Eventually drinkers developed a taste for the “uncut” product, cementing overproof rum’s place in the canon. Overproof rum is a must for anyone that loves Tiki Style drinks! **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**

Gin

Deluxe Gin

$33.95

To start we take our flagship 276 Vodka and macerate several unique botanicals for over 24 hours pulling out their delicate flavors. We then use our pot style still to create a fresh flavored Gin with a bold Juniper aroma and hint of citrus and mint finish. Get out the velvet smoking jacket, your grandfather’s ivory pipe, and pour yourself one hell of a Deluxe Martini. Rinse and then repeat. **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**

Arne Swanson Cans

Arne Swanson Can - Solo

$6.00

Our rendition of this ready to drink cocktail contains an Arnold Palmer made with 276 vodka, lemonade and tea! Arne Swanson and you, a winning combination!

Arne Swanson Cans - 4pack

$20.00

A 4-pack of our rendition of this ready to drink cocktail contains an Arnold Palmer made with 276 vodka, lemonade and tea! Arne Swanson and you, a winning combination!

Bloody Mary Cans

Bloody Mary Can - Solo

$6.00

Ready to drink canned cocktail with our house bloody mary mix, lime and our Horsepower Horseradish Vodka!

Bloody Mary Cans - 4pack

$20.00

Grab a 4-pack of our Bloody Mary canned cocktails! Ready to drink cocktail with our house bloody mary mix, lime and horsepower horseradish vodka!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nothing fine about this dining!

Website

Location

511 SE Court AVE, Pendleton, OR 97801

Directions

