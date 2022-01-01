Walla Walla restaurants you'll love

Walla Walla restaurants
Toast
  • Walla Walla

Walla Walla's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Walla Walla restaurants

Walla Walla Pasta Factory image

 

Walla Walla Pasta Factory

13 E. Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna$21.00
Breadsticks$3.50
Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.50
Walla Walla Steak Company image

STEAKS

Walla Walla Steak Company

416 N 2nd Ave., Walla Walla

Avg 4.4 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tenderloin Diablo$18.00
Cajun Cream Sauce, Grilled Baguette
Crossbuck Burger$19.00
Half Pound Ground Brisket, L/T/O, House Pickles, Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun, Fries
Twice Baked Potato$10.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onions, Sour Cream
Hot Mama's Espresso image

 

Hot Mama's Espresso

1447 West Pine Street, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple Bar$1.75
32oz Granita$5.50
32oz Iced Tea$3.00
Wingman Birdz + Brewz image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

230 E Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.5 (2471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wingman Wrap$14.99
Spring salad greens, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, red
onions, and our hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or
Rub all rolled up in a flour tortilla.
Bacon Cheese Burger$18.99
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, and garlic mayo.
Smoked Gouda Burger$18.99
Our Backyard BBQ sauce, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, onion ring, and
cilantro-lime mayo.
Big House Brew Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Burger Sliders$6.00
Two beef sliders with mayo and cheddar. Served with your choice of side.
Fish Tacos$15.00
3 seared corn tortillas filled with IPA battered cod, lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro, and our house chipotle ranch.
Big House Fish N Chips$16.00
Four pieces of tender cod, IPA battered. Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.
Eritage Resort image

 

Eritage Resort

1319 Bergevin Springs Road, Walla Walla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Boule & Chain

11 S poluse st, walla walla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Kinglet

55 W Cherry St, Walla Walla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
