Yakima restaurants you'll love
Yakima's top cuisines
Must-try Yakima restaurants
More about Bill's Place
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bill's Place
206 S 3rd Ave, Yakima
|Popular items
|FRIES - FULL
|$6.00
Hand-Cut fries with House Made Fry Sauce.
|FRIES - HALF
|$4.00
Hand-cut fries with house-made fry sauce
|BUFFALO
|$14.00
A pound of delicious crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
|Popular items
|The Carnivore Burger
|$20.00
Biggest, best burger in town. 1 lb Wagyu beef, brisket, bacon, cheese, fried onion on a brioch bun
|French Dip
|$17.00
|OAXACA Chop Chop
|$24.00
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
Los Hernandez Tamales
6411 West Nob Hill Blvd,, Yakima
|Popular items
|Mixed Meat 3 Pork/3Chicken
|$12.72
|Green Salsa
|Pork
More about AppleTree Restaurant
SALADS • GRILL
AppleTree Restaurant
8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
|Calamari
|$15.00
|Dinner Chicken Yakisoba
|$19.00
More about Mangoz Grill
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
|Popular items
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.99
SLOW COOKED PORK SHOULDER PULLED AND SEASONED WITH JUST THE RIGHT KICK OF SPICE, CARAMELIZED ONION AND JALAPEÑO, WASABI MANGO SLAW, FLOUR TORTILLAS. TOPPED WITH COJITA CHEESE & CILANTRO. PLATED WITH CABO RICE
|Orange Chicken Tenders
|$14.99
ZESTY ORANGE SAUCE BLENDED WITH FRESH LIME AND A KISS OF PEPPERS
|Tempura Veggie Plate
|$11.99
GENEROUS PORTION OF PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM, RED PEPPER, ASPARAGUS & GREEN BEANS SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI & MANGO. GREAT SHARABLE APPETIZER
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
Los Hernandez Tamales
3706 Main St,, Union Gap
|Popular items
|Special Mixed Dozen *6*6
|$28.51
A mixed dozen Tamales split into any *6*6 combination.
|Pork
|Beans (1 pint)
|$6.92
More about Crafted
Crafted
22 North 1st St, Yakima
|Popular items
|Roasted Kobuta Squash Ravioli
|$26.00
Sage, Beef Belly Lardons, Walnut, Compressed Apples, Pea Shoots
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$30.00
Purple Cabbage, Cosmic Crisp Apple Mousse, Ginger Syrup. GF
|Fingerling Potatoes
|$15.00
Black Pepper Mascarpone, Pickled Garlic, Bacon, Fried Shallot, Gf
More about The Lab
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Lab
910 Summitview Ave, Yakima
|Popular items
|Ahi Poke Bowl
|$18.00
A bowlful of flavor including sashimi grade ahi tuna, sweet soy, sriracha mayo, sushi rice, pickled cucumber & daikon, topped with green onion.
|Thai Fried Brussel Salad
|$13.00
A wild flavor combination that starts with sesame cabbage, topped with fried brussel sprouts, pickled shallots, fried lentils, peanuts and nuoc cham vinaigrette.
|Boneless Hawaiian Fried Chicken
|$14.00
They first debuted on MasterChef Season 8, where the Fat Pastor fried them up for Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez & Christina Tosi. Topped with Hoisin BBQ, Peanuts, & Basil Chiffonade. Served with our garlic lime rice.
More about Bullseye Burgers Subs and more
Bullseye Burgers Subs and more
51 Firing Center Road, Yakima
|Popular items
|Taco Box
|Bullseye Cheeseburger
|Cali Burritos
|$8.49
More about Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
121 N Fair Ave, Yakima
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.50
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
|Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens topped with cripsy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
More about Tacos El Rey - Yakima
Tacos El Rey - Yakima
1218 S 6th St, Yakima
|Popular items
|SOPE
|$4.32
Hand-made corn dough slightly fried topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, sour cream and avocado.
|2 TACOS COMBO
|$6.34
Served with rice and beans.
|SUPER BURRITO
|$7.99
Tasty flour tortilla Burrito filled with rice, beans, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of meat.
More about AND TEA - Parent
AND TEA - Parent
123 E Yakima Ave #100, Yakima