Yakima restaurants you'll love

Yakima restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Yakima

Yakima's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try Yakima restaurants

Bill's Place image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bill's Place

206 S 3rd Ave, Yakima

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRIES - FULL$6.00
Hand-Cut fries with House Made Fry Sauce.
FRIES - HALF$4.00
Hand-cut fries with house-made fry sauce
BUFFALO$14.00
A pound of delicious crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce
More about Bill's Place
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Carnivore Burger$20.00
Biggest, best burger in town. 1 lb Wagyu beef, brisket, bacon, cheese, fried onion on a brioch bun
French Dip$17.00
OAXACA Chop Chop$24.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Los Hernandez Tamales image

 

Los Hernandez Tamales

6411 West Nob Hill Blvd,, Yakima

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Meat 3 Pork/3Chicken$12.72
Green Salsa
Pork
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
AppleTree Restaurant image

SALADS • GRILL

AppleTree Restaurant

8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima

Avg 4.2 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$13.00
Calamari$15.00
Dinner Chicken Yakisoba$19.00
More about AppleTree Restaurant
Mangoz Grill image

 

Mangoz Grill

901 west yakima ave, yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Tacos$13.99
SLOW COOKED PORK SHOULDER PULLED AND SEASONED WITH JUST THE RIGHT KICK OF SPICE, CARAMELIZED ONION AND JALAPEÑO, WASABI MANGO SLAW, FLOUR TORTILLAS. TOPPED WITH COJITA CHEESE & CILANTRO. PLATED WITH CABO RICE
Orange Chicken Tenders$14.99
ZESTY ORANGE SAUCE BLENDED WITH FRESH LIME AND A KISS OF PEPPERS
Tempura Veggie Plate$11.99
GENEROUS PORTION OF PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM, RED PEPPER, ASPARAGUS & GREEN BEANS SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI & MANGO. GREAT SHARABLE APPETIZER
More about Mangoz Grill
Los Hernandez Tamales image

 

Los Hernandez Tamales

3706 Main St,, Union Gap

Avg 4.7 (1088 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Special Mixed Dozen *6*6$28.51
A mixed dozen Tamales split into any *6*6 combination.
Pork
Beans (1 pint)$6.92
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
Crafted image

 

Crafted

22 North 1st St, Yakima

Avg 5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Kobuta Squash Ravioli$26.00
Sage, Beef Belly Lardons, Walnut, Compressed Apples, Pea Shoots
Grilled Pork Chop$30.00
Purple Cabbage, Cosmic Crisp Apple Mousse, Ginger Syrup. GF
Fingerling Potatoes$15.00
Black Pepper Mascarpone, Pickled Garlic, Bacon, Fried Shallot, Gf
More about Crafted
The Lab image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Lab

910 Summitview Ave, Yakima

Avg 4.4 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ahi Poke Bowl$18.00
A bowlful of flavor including sashimi grade ahi tuna, sweet soy, sriracha mayo, sushi rice, pickled cucumber & daikon, topped with green onion.
Thai Fried Brussel Salad$13.00
A wild flavor combination that starts with sesame cabbage, topped with fried brussel sprouts, pickled shallots, fried lentils, peanuts and nuoc cham vinaigrette.
Boneless Hawaiian Fried Chicken$14.00
They first debuted on MasterChef Season 8, where the Fat Pastor fried them up for Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez & Christina Tosi. Topped with Hoisin BBQ, Peanuts, & Basil Chiffonade. Served with our garlic lime rice.
More about The Lab
Bullseye Burgers Subs and more image

 

Bullseye Burgers Subs and more

51 Firing Center Road, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Box
Bullseye Cheeseburger
Cali Burritos$8.49
More about Bullseye Burgers Subs and more
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima image

 

Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

121 N Fair Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.50
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$15.00
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens topped with cripsy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
More about Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
Zullee (Kabob House) image

 

Zullee (Kabob House)

2706 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Zullee (Kabob House)
Cheese Junkies image

 

Cheese Junkies

1510 Summitview Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cheese Junkies
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Rey - Yakima

1218 S 6th St, Yakima

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SOPE$4.32
Hand-made corn dough slightly fried topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, sour cream and avocado.
2 TACOS COMBO$6.34
Served with rice and beans.
SUPER BURRITO$7.99
Tasty flour tortilla Burrito filled with rice, beans, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of meat.
More about Tacos El Rey - Yakima
Restaurant banner

 

UGLYS'

202 E Yakima Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about UGLYS'
Restaurant banner

 

AND TEA - Parent

123 E Yakima Ave #100, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about AND TEA - Parent

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Yakima

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Burritos

Yakisoba

Crispy Chicken

