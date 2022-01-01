Maple Valley restaurants you'll love
Maple Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Maple Valley restaurants
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley
|Popular items
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
More about Farrelli's Pizza
PIZZA
Farrelli's Pizza
26642 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley
More about Ocean & Earth New American Grille
Ocean & Earth New American Grille
23631 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE, Maple Valley