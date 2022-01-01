Maple Valley restaurants you'll love

Hops n Drops

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley

Avg 4.5 (4573 reviews)
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
Farrelli's Pizza

PIZZA

Farrelli's Pizza

26642 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley

Avg 4.2 (848 reviews)
516 Bar and Grill

 

516 Bar and Grill

23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11, Maple Valley

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Ocean & Earth New American Grille

23631 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE, Maple Valley

No reviews yet
