Oak Harbor restaurants you'll love
Must-try Oak Harbor restaurants
More about Alfy's Pizza
PIZZA
Alfy's Pizza
916 SE Bayshore DR, Oak Harbor
|Popular items
|Garlic Breadsticks
|$4.99
Original pizza crust with our own garlic spread; served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Dipping Sauces (Each)
|$0.49
Choose from pizza sauce, ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, bbq and alfredo sauces.
|Chicken Wings
|$8.99
Comes with one side of dipping sauce.
More about Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3, Oak Harbor
|Popular items
|Giew Grob
|$6.95
Crispy wontons stuffed with crab meat, butter, celery
and carrots. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$6.25
Green salad, tofu, rice noodles wrapped in clear rice
wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.
(Extra $1.00 for Chicken, Pork, or Beef / $2.00 for Prawns)
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge
China City Restaurant & Lounge
33185 WA-20, Oak Harbor
|Popular items
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with sweet & sour sauce
|Crab Cheese Wontons
|$9.00
Four fried Crab Cheese Wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
|Steamed Rice
|$1.00
Cup of Steamed Rice