Oak Harbor restaurants you'll love

Oak Harbor restaurants
Toast
  • Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor's top cuisines

Chinese
Must-try Oak Harbor restaurants

PIZZA

Alfy's Pizza

916 SE Bayshore DR, Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (674 reviews)
Popular items
Garlic Breadsticks$4.99
Original pizza crust with our own garlic spread; served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Dipping Sauces (Each)$0.49
Choose from pizza sauce, ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, bbq and alfredo sauces.
Chicken Wings$8.99
Comes with one side of dipping sauce.
More about Alfy's Pizza
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor

270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3, Oak Harbor

No reviews yet
Popular items
Giew Grob$6.95
Crispy wontons stuffed with crab meat, butter, celery
and carrots. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Fresh Summer Roll$6.25
Green salad, tofu, rice noodles wrapped in clear rice
wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.
(Extra $1.00 for Chicken, Pork, or Beef / $2.00 for Prawns)
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas.
More about Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
China City Restaurant & Lounge

33185 WA-20, Oak Harbor

No reviews yet
Popular items
Sweet & Sour Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with sweet & sour sauce
Crab Cheese Wontons$9.00
Four fried Crab Cheese Wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Steamed Rice$1.00
Cup of Steamed Rice
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Harbor

Potstickers

