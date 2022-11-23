Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hale's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

32185 Washington Highway 20

Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

5 PIECE COMBO
3 PIECE COMBO
CHICKEN SANDWICH

Chicken

2 PIECE COMBO

2 PIECE COMBO

$8.39

Two of our premium triple battered chicken tenders served with coleslaw, fries, toast, and a fountain drink. Coleslaw and fries can be substituted for mac and cheese, fried pickles, fried okra, extra toast or extra fries. Fountain drink can be substituted for lemonade or sweet tea.

3 PIECE COMBO

3 PIECE COMBO

$10.19

Three of our premium triple battered chicken tenders served with coleslaw, fries, toast, and a fountain drink. Coleslaw and fries can be substituted for mac and cheese, fried pickles, fried okra, extra toast or extra fries. Fountain drink can be substituted for lemonade or sweet tea.

5 PIECE COMBO

5 PIECE COMBO

$14.39

Five of our premium brined and triple battered chicken tenders served with coleslaw, fries, toast, and a fountain drink. Coleslaw and fries can be substituted for mac and cheese, fried pickles, fried okra, extra toast or extra fries. Fountain drink can be substituted for lemonade or sweet tea.

7 PIECE COMBO

7 PIECE COMBO

$17.99

Seven of our premium brined and triple battered chicken tenders served with coleslaw, fries, toast, and a fountain drink. Coleslaw and fries can be substituted for mac and cheese, fried pickles, fried okra, extra toast or extra fries. Fountain drink can be substituted for lemonade or sweet tea.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.35
HALE, CAESAR!

HALE, CAESAR!

$12.99Out of stock

Our take on the classic Caesar salad. A Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce blend served with house made croutons, house made dressing, and four of our triple battered tenders diced up.

Sides

MAC AND CHEESE

$6.25

FRIES

$7.14

Seasoned fries from locally sourced potatoes are double fried and served hot.

FRIED PICKLES

$6.25

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75

FRIED OKRA

$6.99

Our okra is triple battered and deep fried to a golden crisp, Southern style

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79

Classic lemonade made with fresh squeezed lemon juice, pure cane sugar, and filtered water. Served over nugget ice

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Orange Pekoe Black Tea Leaves and pure cane sugar combine to make this refreshing beverage. Served over nugget ice.

Desserts

Banana Cream Cake

Banana Cream Cake

$6.99
Strawberry Crunch Cake

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$6.99
Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$6.99Out of stock
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.99Out of stock

The ultimate comfort food dessert, the warm cinnamon flavored peach filling, the flaky crust. A nice hearty portion of peach cobbler just makes everything better!

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.99

A toasted French loaf served with fresh iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut pickles, triple battered Cajun seasoned shrimp, and topped with our house made Remoulade sauce.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.99

Classic Southern Catfish filet fried crispy on the outside, but flaky and juicy on the inside. Served with fries, our signature coleslaw, and housemade tartar sauce.

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$29.99Out of stock

Our Seafood Gumbo starts with a dark roux, then we add the "Holy Trinity" of Cajun cuisine... Celery, Bell Pepper, and Onions. We then load it with locally sourced crawfish, lump Dungeness crab, Dungeness crab claws, and Conecuh Sausage from Alabama. Served with rice and cornbread.

Family Orders

TWENTY PIECE

$37.99

FAMILY FRY

$12.99

6 PACK OF TOAST

$4.99

PINT OF SAUCE

$5.49Out of stock

Gallon of Lemonade

$12.25

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.50

Cocktails

AMF

$8.00

Jägerbomb

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Rum & Coke

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Vodka Cranberry

$7.00

Vodka Sprite

$7.00

Whiskey & Coke

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Draft

Jellyfish Smack IPA

Jellyfish Smack IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Smack is the term for a group of Jellyfish (factoid). This IPA is balanced at its core. It’ll greet you with peaches, pine and bright citrus.

Pelican Kiwanda Cream Ale

Pelican Kiwanda Cream Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Inspired by one of America’s traditional 19th century beer styles, Kiwanda has a golden color, floral aroma, refreshing body and a clean, snappy finish. Whether enjoyed with your toes in the sand at our oceanfront brewpub or in your own backyard, Kiwanda Cream Ale is proof that light colored beer can be both refreshing and inspiring.

Cider

Elemental Huckleberry

$7.00

Elemental Blood Orange

$7.00

Elemental Blackberry

$7.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

Cans

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bagged Ice

Bagged Ice

$4.00

10 lb bag of crushed ice

Soulfood Saturday

Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$13.99

Our savory red beans and rice is prepared the traditional Cajun method, low and slow then loaded with browned Andouille sausage and served with long grain rice and cornbread. Good to the last bite!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bringing the taste and hospitality of the South to the Pacific Northwest. Est 2021

Website

Location

32185 Washington Highway 20, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor - 270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3
orange starNo Reviews
270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3 Oak Harbor, WA 98277
View restaurantnext
Alfy's Pizza - Oak Harbor
orange star4.2 • 674
916 SE Bayshore DR Oak Harbor, WA 98277
View restaurantnext
China City Restaurant & Lounge - Oak Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
33185 WA-20 Oak Harbor, WA 98277
View restaurantnext
Sunshine Drip
orange starNo Reviews
306 N Main St Coupeville, WA 98239
View restaurantnext
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery LaConner
orange starNo Reviews
720 1st St La Conner, WA 98257
View restaurantnext
Callen's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12981 State Route 20 Coupeville, WA 98239
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Harbor

Alfy's Pizza - Oak Harbor
orange star4.2 • 674
916 SE Bayshore DR Oak Harbor, WA 98277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Harbor
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston