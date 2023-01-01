Main picView gallery

Little Red Hen Bakery 901 Grace Street

901 Northwest Grace Street

Coupeville, WA 98239

Food

pastries

Almond croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Apple walnut tea cake slice

$4.00Out of stock

Candied Bacon

$2.00

Cardamom roll

$5.50

Choc Almond Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Cinnamon roll, Reg

$5.00Out of stock

Classic croissant

$5.00

Danish, salmon

$9.00

Danish, Tomato

$9.00

Sweet Danish

$6.50

Ham & cheese croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Hand pie, Apple

$6.00

Hand Pie, Beef

$7.00

Hand Pie, Almond Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Kouign-amann, Raspberry

$5.50

Lemon poppy seed cake slice

$4.00

Molasses ginger cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Sourdough chocolate chip cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Pistachio Cookies

$8.00

Salted chocolate rye cookies

$8.00

8 pack

Scone, Cranberry Rosemary

$4.00Out of stock

Scone, Strawberry Vanilla

$4.00Out of stock

Scone, Ham And Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Quiche, Veggie

$9.00Out of stock

Quiche, Omni

$9.00

Reuben Croissant

$8.00

Open Food

Whole Quiche

$30.00Out of stock

bread

Sourdough

$8.28

Rosemary Olive

$9.20Out of stock

Sprouted Wheatberry

$9.20

Caraway Rye

$8.28Out of stock

Barley Walnut

$9.20Out of stock

Molasses oat

$8.28Out of stock

Ebey Wheat

$8.28Out of stock

Prairie Sourough

$10.00Out of stock

Baguette

$5.00

Brioche Buns

$9.00

Rolls - Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

Wheat Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Fococcia

$6.00Out of stock

Drink

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Your Own Cup Coffee

$2.50

Merchandise

Mug

$12.00

Sticker

$1.50

Subscriptions

Full subscription

$364.00

Half subscription

$195.00

10 loaf punch card

$75.00

10 week subscription

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 Northwest Grace Street, Coupeville, WA 98239

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

