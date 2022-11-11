Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend

Prime Rib & Cheddar

$24.00

the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.