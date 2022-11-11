Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend

review star

No reviews yet

141 Hudson Street

Port Townsend, WA 98368

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Doc Burger
Chicken Cheddar Club
3 Piece Fish n Chips

Weekly Specials

CHICKEN PESTO LINGUINE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST OVER LINGUINE PASTA IN A PESTO CREAM SAUCE AND PANCETTA. $20

Daily Special

$28.00

Sesame Seared Ahi over jasmine rice and grilled asparagus served with lime crema and honey soy glaze $28

Daily Sandwich Special

$18.00Out of stock

CRISPY COD SANDWICH 2 PANKO CRUSTED COD FILETS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, COLE SLAW, AND TARTAR SAUCE ON A POTATO BUN. $18

Appetizers

Hummus

$12.00

with cucumber slices, heirloom tomatoes, feta, EVOO and grilled pita bread

Crispy Fried Calamari

$13.00

served with pesto aioli

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Three fried won ton tacos filled with sushi grade ahi tuna tartare, Asian coleslaw, cilantro and sriracha crème fraiche

Steamed Clams and Mussels

$18.00

with grilled garlic focaccia bread

Peel N Eat 1\2 Lb

$14.00

tender poached shrimp served with a green tea cocktail sauce

Peel N Eat 1lb

$24.00

tender poached shrimp served with a green tea cocktail sauce

Soups & Salads

Cup Chowder

$8.00

Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”

Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”

French Onion Soup

$12.00

a Doc's specialty that comes around once a year! Caramelized onion brandy beef broth topped with focaccia crouton and melted Gruyere cheese

Side Green

$10.00

mixed greens with your choice of one of our house-made dressings: ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, thousand island or vinaigrette

Side Doc's Caesar

$12.00

Side Kale Salad

$12.00

vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette

Entree Doc's Caesar

$16.50

Entree Kale Salad

$16.50

vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad Nicoise

$28.00

heart of romaine, hard boiled egg, capers, pickled green beans, tomatoes, smashed yukon potatoes and pan seared ahi tuna with a red wine dijon vinaigrette

Shrimp Louie

$26.00

mixed greens topped with sauteed prawns chilled, fresh seasonal vegetables and Doc's house made Louie dressing

Entree House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens with your choice of one of our house-made dressings: ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, thousand island or vinaigrette

Waterfront Baskets

served with coleslaw and french fries. You may substitute the two sides for a small version of Doc's Caesar salad

2 Piece Fish n Chips

$17.00

hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown

3 Piece Fish n Chips

$21.00

hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown

Tempura Prawns n Chips

$20.00

tempura battered prawns, lightly fried

Oysters and Chips

$20.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Our 1/2lb all natural burgers unless otherwise specified are cooked to medium. Burgers and sandwiches are served with your choice of french fries, cole slaw or potato salad.

Big Doc Burger

$18.00

½ lb all natural beef, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a pretzel bun

El Portal Burger

$20.00

1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun

Chicken Cheddar Club

$18.00

sliced grilled chicken breast, double smoked hickory bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served on grilled ciabatta

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$17.00

house pulled pork topped with coleslaw, tangy bbq, smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce on a creme ale spent bun

Prime Rib & Cheddar

$24.00

the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.

Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich

$21.00

topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled ciabatta

Pesto Salmon BLT

$22.00

grilled salmon, pesto aioli, blt on sourdough

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

spicy version of a veggie burger, dressed up like the Big Doc Burger, served on a pretzel bun

Impossible Burger

$21.00

the amazing plant based burger. This completely vegan burger patty tastes like the real thing, right down to having a red center. Reduce our carbon footprint and live healthier. Served on a potato bun with pesto aioli, arugula, crispy onions, chopped pickles and smoked gouda

Mains

Daily Special

$28.00

Sesame Seared Ahi over jasmine rice and grilled asparagus served with lime crema and honey soy glaze $28

Blackened fish tacos

$22.00

Choice of rockfish or salmon blackened, served as three corn tortilla tacos with pineapple salsa, shredded lettuce and served with choice of side

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

Northwest salmon grilled, served with smashed Yukon potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a lemon viognier gastrique

Broiled Rockfish

$30.00

Herb and extra virgin olive oil marinaded rockfish, broiled and served over jasmine rice, topped with arugula salad and shaved parmesan

Herbed Linguine Al Fresco

$24.00

linguine tossed with spinach, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, parmesan, feta cheese in a white wine butter garlic sauce

Smoked Salmon Mac and Cheese

$26.00

house-smoked salmon tossed with orecchiette pasta in a three cheese sauce

Salmon Aglio e Olio

$34.00

a traditional Italian dish, grilled Northwest salmon on a bed of angel hair pasta, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and fresh herbs, topped with a baby arugula lemon salad

Clam and Mussel Linguine

$29.00

Manila clams and Penn Cove mussels tossed with linguine and a bacon shallot relish cream sauce

Prime Rib - 10oz

$40.00Out of stock

SERVED AFTER 5PM on Fridays and Saturday Only: slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes

Prime Rib - 14oz

$45.00Out of stock

SERVED AFTER 5PM Fridays and Saturdays ONLY: slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids House made Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Angel Hair Pasta

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Dessert

The Legendary Big Fat Chocolate Cake

$10.00

It’s moist, it’s big, and it’s rich. Enough said.

Colossal Carrot Cake

$9.00

Six layers of sweet carrot cake separated by robust, rich cream cheese frosting and finished with shaved coconut. This one will keep you coming back.

Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$7.00

baked to order, topped with a scoop of french vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$9.00

custard bread pudding warmed and topped with bananas that are simmered in brown sugar, butter and dark rum then topped with a generous portion of whipped cream

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Baguette

$3.00Out of stock

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Cucumber

$2.00

Side Grilled Focaccia 4pc

$3.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Pita

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Sauces

Side 1000 Isle Dressing

$0.75

Side Aus Jus

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Smoked Habanero Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Side Mayo

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side House Made Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Sriracha Cream Sauce

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

San Pellegrino (500ml)

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Bedford's Root Beer

$4.00

Bedford's Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00

Water

Employee Red bull

$1.84

Doctails

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Vesper Tonic

$12.00

your choice of gin or vodka, mixed with lillet and tonic

St Germaine-Rita

$12.00

tequila, three squeezes of lime, and grapefruit juice served on the rocks

Shrub

$12.00

well vodka with our house made shrub, soda water with a squeeze of lime

Maple Old Fashioned

$12.00

a twist on the classic, Makers Mark with a dash of bitters, maple syrup, luxardo syrup, served with an orange peel

Apple Cranberry Moscow Mule

$12.00

vodka, cranberry juice, squeeze of lime, apple juice and topped with ginger beer

Spiced Apple Margarita

$13.00

reposado tequila, apple juice, lime juice, honey simple syrup and a pinch of cinnamon, served with a salt and sugar rim

Pomegranate Orange Champagne Cocktail

$11.00Out of stock

a fall champagne cocktail with pomegranate juice, orange juice and champagne

Sidecar

$12.00

brandy, cointreau and muddled lemon served neat with an orange garnish

BTM - Bartender's Margarita

$12.00

tequila, fresh muddled lime, a splash of sweet and sour, and a float of grand marnier

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

skyy citrus vodka, muddled lime juice, cranberry juice, triple sec, shaken and served up

Lemon Drop

$12.00

vodka shaken with muddled lemon, simple syrup, served up with a sugar rim

Doc's Mai Tai

$12.00

all the rum, and all the juice. Layered Bacardi Silver, Bacardi Gold, Castillo, Mount Gay, Cruzan Black Strap and Myers Dark rums with pineapple and orange juice. Add a splash of orgeat, almond syrup, sweet and sour, and this drink is perfection

John Daly

$10.00

Deep Eddy sweet tea vodka and lemonade

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Black Butte Porter

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Dos Equis Amber

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Pilsner Urquell

$5.50

Seattle Cider Can

$6.50

Kaliber N/A

$5.50

Odouls N/A

$5.50Out of stock

Glass Pour Wine

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Cave de Lugny "La Cote Blanche Macon-Village" Chardonnay

$11.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$16.00

Chateau Teulon Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Montoya Pinot Noir

$11.00

Chateau Teulon Rouge

$9.00

Sagelands Merlot

$8.50

Saviah Cellars The Jack

$11.00

Gascon Malbec

$10.00

Sagelands Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.50

Castle Rock Syrah

$8.00

Mr Pink Rose

$11.00

Cote de Roses

$11.00

Prosecco Mionetto Split (187mL)

$8.00

Bottle White/Rose

Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Bottle Starborough Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Bottle Cave de Lugny Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay

$60.00

Bottle Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$31.00

Bottle Chateau Teulon Blanc

$34.00

Bottle Mr Pink Rose

$43.00

Bottle Cote de Roses

$43.00

Bottle Harbinger Viognier

$43.00

Bottle Port Townsend Vineyards Chardonnay

$51.00

Bottle Marrowstone Vineyards Chardonnay

$43.00

Bottle Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

$39.00

Bottle Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$49.00

Bottle Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Bottle Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Bottle Primarius Pinot Gris

$38.00

Bottle Mark Ryan Winery Viognier

$48.00

Bottle Canvasback Riesling

$55.00

Bottle Browne Family Vineyards Heritage Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Stags Leap Karia Chardonnay

$51.00

Bottle Rasa Dream Deferred Chardonnay

$71.00

Bottle Gazela Vinho Verde

$26.00

Prosecco Mionetto Split (187mL)

$8.00

Bottle Prosecco Col de Salici

$37.00

Bottle Domain Ste Michelle Brut

$29.00

Half Bottle Gruet Brut Rose

$19.00

Bottle Gruet Brut Rose

$35.00

Bottle Billecart Rose Champagne

$135.00Out of stock

Bottle Port Townsend Discovery White

$39.00Out of stock

Bottle Red Wine

Bottle Montoya Pinot Noir

$43.00

Bottle Chateau Teulon Rouge

$34.00

Bottle Sagelands Merlot

$33.00

Bottle Saviah Cellars The Jack

$43.00

Bottle Gascon Malbec

$42.00

Bottle Sagelands Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

Bottle Castle Rock Syrah

$30.00

Bottle 14 Hands Winery Merlot

$32.00

Bottle 14 Hands Winery Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle 14 Hands Winery "Hot to Trot"

$29.00

Bottle Beran Zinfandel

$42.00

Bottle Bella Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir

$75.00

Bottle Browne Family Vineyards Merlot

$66.00

Bottle Browne Family Vineyards Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Bottle Campo Viejo Reserva Rioja

$43.00

Bottle Canvasback Cabernet Sauvignon

$58.00

Bottle Nine Hats Syrah

$46.00

Bottle Col Solare

$80.00

Bottle Conn Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Bottle Duckhorn Cabernet

$84.00

Bottle Duckhorn Merlot

$73.00

Bottle Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir

$39.00

Bottle Frog's Leap Zinfandel

$49.00

Bottle Frog's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

Bottle Harbinger "Bolero" Tempranillo

$47.00

Bottle Lemelson Thea's Selection Pinot Noir

$49.00

Bottle Leonetti Cabernet

$135.00

Bottle Marrowstone Vineyards Syrah

$46.00

Bottle Port Townsend Vineyards Discovery Red Blend

$47.00

Bottle The Pundit Syrah

$39.00

Bottle Pepper Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

Bottle Santa Cristina Chianti Superiore

$34.00

Bottle Saviah Cellars Malbec

$48.00

Bottle Simpatico Coalesce

$45.00

Bottle Stag's Leap Wine Cellars "Artemis"

$78.00

Bottle Saint Cosme Cote du Rhone Gigondas

$35.00

Bottle Terra Blanca Merlot

$43.00

Bottle Terra Blanca Signature Series Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

Website

Location

141 Hudson Street, Port Townsend, WA 98368

Directions

Map
