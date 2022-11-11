- Home
Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
141 Hudson Street
Port Townsend, WA 98368
Weekly Specials
Appetizers
Hummus
with cucumber slices, heirloom tomatoes, feta, EVOO and grilled pita bread
Crispy Fried Calamari
served with pesto aioli
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Three fried won ton tacos filled with sushi grade ahi tuna tartare, Asian coleslaw, cilantro and sriracha crème fraiche
Steamed Clams and Mussels
with grilled garlic focaccia bread
Peel N Eat 1\2 Lb
tender poached shrimp served with a green tea cocktail sauce
Peel N Eat 1lb
tender poached shrimp served with a green tea cocktail sauce
Soups & Salads
Cup Chowder
Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”
Bowl Chowder
Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”
French Onion Soup
a Doc's specialty that comes around once a year! Caramelized onion brandy beef broth topped with focaccia crouton and melted Gruyere cheese
Side Green
mixed greens with your choice of one of our house-made dressings: ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, thousand island or vinaigrette
Side Doc's Caesar
Side Kale Salad
vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette
Entree Doc's Caesar
Entree Kale Salad
vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Salad Nicoise
heart of romaine, hard boiled egg, capers, pickled green beans, tomatoes, smashed yukon potatoes and pan seared ahi tuna with a red wine dijon vinaigrette
Shrimp Louie
mixed greens topped with sauteed prawns chilled, fresh seasonal vegetables and Doc's house made Louie dressing
Entree House Salad
mixed greens with your choice of one of our house-made dressings: ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, thousand island or vinaigrette
Waterfront Baskets
Burgers & Sandwiches
Big Doc Burger
½ lb all natural beef, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a pretzel bun
El Portal Burger
1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun
Chicken Cheddar Club
sliced grilled chicken breast, double smoked hickory bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served on grilled ciabatta
BBQ Pork Sandwich
house pulled pork topped with coleslaw, tangy bbq, smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce on a creme ale spent bun
Prime Rib & Cheddar
the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.
Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich
topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled ciabatta
Pesto Salmon BLT
grilled salmon, pesto aioli, blt on sourdough
Black Bean Burger
spicy version of a veggie burger, dressed up like the Big Doc Burger, served on a pretzel bun
Impossible Burger
the amazing plant based burger. This completely vegan burger patty tastes like the real thing, right down to having a red center. Reduce our carbon footprint and live healthier. Served on a potato bun with pesto aioli, arugula, crispy onions, chopped pickles and smoked gouda
Mains
Daily Special
Sesame Seared Ahi over jasmine rice and grilled asparagus served with lime crema and honey soy glaze $28
Blackened fish tacos
Choice of rockfish or salmon blackened, served as three corn tortilla tacos with pineapple salsa, shredded lettuce and served with choice of side
Grilled Salmon
Northwest salmon grilled, served with smashed Yukon potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a lemon viognier gastrique
Broiled Rockfish
Herb and extra virgin olive oil marinaded rockfish, broiled and served over jasmine rice, topped with arugula salad and shaved parmesan
Herbed Linguine Al Fresco
linguine tossed with spinach, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, parmesan, feta cheese in a white wine butter garlic sauce
Smoked Salmon Mac and Cheese
house-smoked salmon tossed with orecchiette pasta in a three cheese sauce
Salmon Aglio e Olio
a traditional Italian dish, grilled Northwest salmon on a bed of angel hair pasta, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and fresh herbs, topped with a baby arugula lemon salad
Clam and Mussel Linguine
Manila clams and Penn Cove mussels tossed with linguine and a bacon shallot relish cream sauce
Prime Rib - 10oz
SERVED AFTER 5PM on Fridays and Saturday Only: slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes
Prime Rib - 14oz
SERVED AFTER 5PM Fridays and Saturdays ONLY: slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes
Kids Menu
Dessert
The Legendary Big Fat Chocolate Cake
It’s moist, it’s big, and it’s rich. Enough said.
Colossal Carrot Cake
Six layers of sweet carrot cake separated by robust, rich cream cheese frosting and finished with shaved coconut. This one will keep you coming back.
Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie
baked to order, topped with a scoop of french vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
custard bread pudding warmed and topped with bananas that are simmered in brown sugar, butter and dark rum then topped with a generous portion of whipped cream
Sides
Sauces
Side 1000 Isle Dressing
Side Aus Jus
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Smoked Habanero Blue Cheese
Side Honey Mustard
Side Horseradish Sauce
Side Mayo
Side Ranch Dressing
Side House Made Tartar Sauce
Side Vinaigrette
Side Sriracha Cream Sauce
N/A Beverages
Doctails
Chocolate Martini
Vesper Tonic
your choice of gin or vodka, mixed with lillet and tonic
St Germaine-Rita
tequila, three squeezes of lime, and grapefruit juice served on the rocks
Shrub
well vodka with our house made shrub, soda water with a squeeze of lime
Maple Old Fashioned
a twist on the classic, Makers Mark with a dash of bitters, maple syrup, luxardo syrup, served with an orange peel
Apple Cranberry Moscow Mule
vodka, cranberry juice, squeeze of lime, apple juice and topped with ginger beer
Spiced Apple Margarita
reposado tequila, apple juice, lime juice, honey simple syrup and a pinch of cinnamon, served with a salt and sugar rim
Pomegranate Orange Champagne Cocktail
a fall champagne cocktail with pomegranate juice, orange juice and champagne
Sidecar
brandy, cointreau and muddled lemon served neat with an orange garnish
BTM - Bartender's Margarita
tequila, fresh muddled lime, a splash of sweet and sour, and a float of grand marnier
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
skyy citrus vodka, muddled lime juice, cranberry juice, triple sec, shaken and served up
Lemon Drop
vodka shaken with muddled lemon, simple syrup, served up with a sugar rim
Doc's Mai Tai
all the rum, and all the juice. Layered Bacardi Silver, Bacardi Gold, Castillo, Mount Gay, Cruzan Black Strap and Myers Dark rums with pineapple and orange juice. Add a splash of orgeat, almond syrup, sweet and sour, and this drink is perfection
John Daly
Deep Eddy sweet tea vodka and lemonade
Cadillac Margarita
Bottled Beer
Glass Pour Wine
Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
Cave de Lugny "La Cote Blanche Macon-Village" Chardonnay
Rombauer Chardonnay
Chateau Teulon Blanc
Montoya Pinot Noir
Chateau Teulon Rouge
Sagelands Merlot
Saviah Cellars The Jack
Gascon Malbec
Sagelands Cabernet Sauvignon
Castle Rock Syrah
Mr Pink Rose
Cote de Roses
Prosecco Mionetto Split (187mL)
Bottle White/Rose
Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Bottle Starborough Sauv Blanc
Bottle Cave de Lugny Chardonnay
Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay
Bottle Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
Bottle Chateau Teulon Blanc
Bottle Mr Pink Rose
Bottle Cote de Roses
Bottle Harbinger Viognier
Bottle Port Townsend Vineyards Chardonnay
Bottle Marrowstone Vineyards Chardonnay
Bottle Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc
Bottle Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Primarius Pinot Gris
Bottle Mark Ryan Winery Viognier
Bottle Canvasback Riesling
Bottle Browne Family Vineyards Heritage Chardonnay
Bottle Stags Leap Karia Chardonnay
Bottle Rasa Dream Deferred Chardonnay
Bottle Gazela Vinho Verde
Prosecco Mionetto Split (187mL)
Bottle Prosecco Col de Salici
Bottle Domain Ste Michelle Brut
Half Bottle Gruet Brut Rose
Bottle Gruet Brut Rose
Bottle Billecart Rose Champagne
Bottle Port Townsend Discovery White
Bottle Red Wine
Bottle Montoya Pinot Noir
Bottle Chateau Teulon Rouge
Bottle Sagelands Merlot
Bottle Saviah Cellars The Jack
Bottle Gascon Malbec
Bottle Sagelands Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Castle Rock Syrah
Bottle 14 Hands Winery Merlot
Bottle 14 Hands Winery Cabernet
Bottle 14 Hands Winery "Hot to Trot"
Bottle Beran Zinfandel
Bottle Bella Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir
Bottle Browne Family Vineyards Merlot
Bottle Browne Family Vineyards Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Campo Viejo Reserva Rioja
Bottle Canvasback Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Nine Hats Syrah
Bottle Col Solare
Bottle Conn Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Duckhorn Cabernet
Bottle Duckhorn Merlot
Bottle Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir
Bottle Frog's Leap Zinfandel
Bottle Frog's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Harbinger "Bolero" Tempranillo
Bottle Lemelson Thea's Selection Pinot Noir
Bottle Leonetti Cabernet
Bottle Marrowstone Vineyards Syrah
Bottle Port Townsend Vineyards Discovery Red Blend
Bottle The Pundit Syrah
Bottle Pepper Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Santa Cristina Chianti Superiore
Bottle Saviah Cellars Malbec
Bottle Simpatico Coalesce
Bottle Stag's Leap Wine Cellars "Artemis"
Bottle Saint Cosme Cote du Rhone Gigondas
Bottle Terra Blanca Merlot
Bottle Terra Blanca Signature Series Cabernet Sauvignon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!
141 Hudson Street, Port Townsend, WA 98368