Shadowline Burgers and Brews 179 W Washington Street

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Hand-breaded chicken breast marinated in buttermilk & seasoning and fried to perfection in "peanut oil." Served on a butter toasted artisan bun with your choice of mayo, house-made dill ranch or our honey mustard, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato & avocado. Add sauce to the chicken, or keep original: Ranch, Nashville Hot, Ghost Chili, Sinister Sauce (Warning), Carribean Jerk, Gochujang, Buffalo or BBQ available.