Shadowline Burgers and Brews 179 W Washington Street
No reviews yet
179 W Washington Street
Sequim, WA 98382
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
(((((Secret Menu)))))
Big Foghorn - Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with American cheese, house-made coleslaw and blue cheese dressing on an artisan bun.
BLT
BLTA
Generous amounts of Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Avocado and Tomatoes on lightly toasted bread with Mayo.
Carne Asada Tacos
Chicken Breast Crispy
Chicken Breast Grilled
Chicken Strip Basket
Fish Tacos
Loco Moco Kapakahi
Prawn Tacos
Shake, Rattle & Roll Burger
Allergies
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel w/Cheese Sauce (15)
Carne Asada Fries
A basket of our hand-cut double fried french fries, topped with 4 oz chopped marinated skirt steak, chopped red onion, cilanroo and topped with a cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo and lime wedges.
Mack Bites
Macaroni and cheese kicked up with just a hint of heat, breaded and deep fried. served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Mushrooms - Deep Fried/Battered
Ravioli - Deep Fried 4 Cheese w/Marinara (8)
Carne Asada Tacos
Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce
Prawn Tacos
Burritos
Chip Shop (Fish)
Elevated Burgers
Bacon Blues
All beef Patty, blue cheese dressing, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, red onion & tomato.
Black Belt
A Butter Toasted bun, Ghost Chili Mayo, chopped onion, 1 patty with american cheese, jalopeno bottle caps, 1 patty with pepperjack cheese, and a housemade Bacon Jam
Cowboy Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, Shadowline BBQ Sauce, an onion ring, pepperj ack cheese, lettuce, Tomato, chopped onion, pickles.
Cranky Mike P's Sinister Burger
Warning/Caution very hot
Gyro Burger
1/4lb smash patty on authentic Greek flat bread. Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, feta cheese and our house-made Gyro sauce: May, vinegar, sugar & dill. Served with fries.
Hulk
Well over 1/3 lb 3 smash burger patties elevated with american cheese, house-made 1000 island dressing,lettuce and tomato on a butter toasted bun.
Hulk SMASH!
Six (6) 2 oz smash patties equaling 3/4 lbs, add six (6) slices of American cheese, house-made 1000 island dressing,lettuce and tomato on a butter toasted bun. Topped off with a deep fried battered jalapeno bottle caps to bring the heat! Our biggest burger!
Mack Attack
Grilled House-made mac & cheese on top of two smash patties with American cheese on a toasted brioche bun served with our house-made cheese sauce for dunking! Pairs best with garlic tots
Mack Daddy
1/4 smash burger patty with american cheese, Bacon, Our own Mac and Cheese, crispy onion straws, chopped lettuce, tomato with a roasted garlic ailoi on a butter toasted bun.
Mushroom Swiss 1/3 lb Mushroom & Onions
The Cuban
A all beef patty, pickles, swiss cheese, Mojo Pork, smoked ham, on a toasted butter bun
Extras - On The Side
Additional Side Options
Avocado
Bacon (2 Slices)
Caramelized Onion
Chopped Onion
Crispy Onion Straws
Egg (1)
Grilled Onions
Jalapeno Bottle Caps (Deep Fried)
Jalapeno Raw
Lettuce
Mack Ball (1)
Onion Ring (1)
Patty (2oz)
Patty (4oz 1/4lb)
Pickles
Pico de gallo
Tomato
Vegan Patty (1) 2 oz
Vegan Patty (2) 4 oz 1/4 lb
Vegan Patty (3) 6 oz
Kids Menu
Lunch 1/2 Soup 1/2 Sandwich
Lunch Burger Combo
Regional Classic Burgers
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Build A Burger
Single smashed burger patty,with or without american cheese, chopped onion, pickle and mustard on a butter toasted bun.
Burger Dip (Special)
Butter Burger
invented in Wisconsin 1923. 1 all beef patty, butter toasted bun, with a whipped butter for perfection.
Cali Double Double
Invented in California in 1963. Two all beef patties, two slices of American cheese, Secret Sauce, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Onions on a butter toasted bun.
Cali Double Double - Game Farm Style
Californian
A single 1/4 smash patty, with american cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado,lettuce, tomato and mayo on a butter toasted bun.
Green Chile Cheeseburger
Gyro Burger
1/4lb smash patty on authentic Greek flat bread. Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, feta cheese and our house-made Gyro sauce: May, vinegar, sugar & dill. Served with fries.
Lacy Edge
invented in Illinois in the 1920s A butter toasted bun, chopped onions, 1 all beef patty with american cheese, mustard and pickles
Oklahoma Grilled Onion Burger
Invented in Oklahoma in the 1920's. 1/4 pound of beef, American cheese, Grilled onions on a steamed bun.
Patty Melt
Invented in California in the 1940's. 1/4 pound of beef, housemade Thousand Island sauce, Grilled Onions, Two Slices of Swiss Cheese on Butter toasted Rye Bread.
Shadowline Classic Double
Invented in Sequim WA in 2021. Two all beef smash patties equaling 1/4 lb with american cheese, Shadowline Sauce, chopped onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a butter toasted poato bun.
Shadowline Drive In Double
Invented in Sequim Wa in 2021. Two smash patties equaling a 1/4 lb with american cheese, Shadowline sauce, chopped onions, and pickles on a butter toasted potato bun.
The Cheesy Patty Melt
Salads - Signature
Carne Asada Salad
Marinated skirt steak charbroiled and served over romaine lettuce, tossed in lime juice and topped with sour cream, salsa verde, cilantro dressing, avacado, fresh cracked pepper. Then it is topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Pico de gallo on the side.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, ripe avocado, house-made chicken deli sliced and chopped, roma tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, boiled eggs & red onion.
No Chicken Option - Shadowline Caesar Salad (No Chicken/Has Bacon)
Salad - Bacon Blues
3 patties with crumbled blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, roasted garlic aioli, house-made blue cheese dressing, red onion, romaine lettuce, 3 slices of tomato
Salad - Black Belt
Well over a 1/3 lb, 3 patties featuring American cheese, Tillamook pepper jack cheese, deep fried jalapeno bottle caps, bacon jam, chopped onions and Ghost Chili Mayo
Salad - Cowboy
3 patties featuring Tillamook pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Shadowline BBQ mayo, chopped onions, pickles, an onion ring, 3 slices tomato
Salad - Ranch Triple Bacon Cheese
Romaine lettuce, chopped yellow onion, pickles, tomatoes (3) slices, ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, 3 patties 2 oz with American cheese, more pickles on top and more ranch dressing
Shadowline Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and squeezed lemon juice. Then it is topped with avacado, bacon, grated pecorino romano, lemon zest, and fresh cracked pepper. Also available with grilled romaine lettuce for $1.50
Side/Dinner Salad
Sandwiches/Chicken
1/2 Grilled Turkey Sandwich Lunch Special - Cup of Soup
1/2 The Ranch - Turkey Lunch Special - Cup of Soup
Big Foghorn - Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with American cheese, house-made coleslaw and blue cheese dressing on an artisan bun.
BLT
BLTA
Generous amounts of Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Avocado and Tomatoes on lightly toasted bread with Mayo.
Carribean Queen
Crispy deep-fried or grilled chicken breast smothered in Carribean Jerk Sauce, grilled pineapple & melted pepper-jack cheese on a bed of house-made, pineapple/jalapeno coleslaw on a butter grilled artisan bun with our Carribean mayo.
Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast marinated in buttermilk & seasoning and fried to perfection in "peanut oil." Served on a butter toasted artisan bun with your choice of mayo, house-made dill ranch or our honey mustard, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato & avocado. Add sauce to the chicken, or keep original: Ranch, Nashville Hot, Ghost Chili, Sinister Sauce (Warning), Carribean Jerk, Gochujang, Buffalo or BBQ available.
Chicken Strip Basket
Fish Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Two pieces of sourdough butter grilled with colby jack cheese
Grilled Turkey
Prawn Tacos
Street Style Tacos, 6 Jumbo Crispy Deep Fried Panko Breaded Prawns on a bed of jalapeno coleslaw, corn tortillas, topped with Sriracha, served with lemon wedges.
Sandwich Cubano
invented in Florida in 1896. Roasted Mojo Cuban Pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, buttered bread grilled on a flat sandwich press.
The Ranch
Sauces
12 oz Ranch/To Go
Balsamic Reduction per oz
BBQ
Blue Cheese
sour cream mayonnaise crumbled blue cheese parsley lemon juice salt pepper
Buffalo
Cali Sauce
Mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard, white vinegar, sweet pickle relish, sugar, salt, and pepper.
Cheese Sauce - Large
Cheese Sauce - Small
Cilantro Lime Crema
Cilantro lime crema made with mayonaise, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, fresh squeezed lime juice, lime zest & salt
Cowboy Sauce
Dijon Mayo
Dijon Mustard
Fry Sauce
Mayo, Ketchup, Cayenne
Garlic Aioli
Gochujang Sauce
Hatch Chile (2 oz)
Hidden Valley Ranch - Kids
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Ketchup
Marinara - Served Hot
Mayo
Mustard
Nashville Hot
Ranch Dressing
mayonnaise sour cream chives parsley dill weed garlic powder onion powder salt black pepper
Raspberry/Chili Sauce
Shadowline Sauce
Mayonaise, Worchestershire, Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Salt & Pepper.
Side Nashville Hot
Side of Carribean Jerk
Sinister Sauce
Tartar - Dill
Thousand Island
Vegan Mayo
Viniagrette
Sides/Fry/Baskets
Buffalo Fry Basket
Dinner Salad - Side
Mixed greens with your choice of house made dressing.
Fry Basket
Hand Cut Double Fried French Fries In Peanut Oil
Game Farm Fry Basket/Add grilled chopped onions
Game Farm Fry Basket/No onions
Garlic Fry Basket
Handdipped double fried fries, Tossed with salt garlic and fresh grated parm cheese. Served with fry sauce or our homemade ranch.
Garlic Sweet Fry Basket
Garlic Tot Basket
Onion Ring Basket
Side Caesar
Side Coleslaw
Side of our creamy house made coleslaw to complete any of our meals
Side Fry w/ Entree ONLY!
Side Garlic Fry w/Entree ONLY!
Side Garlic Sweet Fries w/Entree ONLY!
Side Garlic Tator Tot w/Entree ONLY!
Side Onion Ring
Side Sweet Fry w/Entree ONLY!
Side Tator Tot w/Entree ONLY!
Sweet Fry Basket
Heaven in a basket
Tator Tot Basket
Heaven in a basket
Soft Serve
Ice Cream Cone
Comes 3 different sizes
Ice Cream Cup
Comes 3 different sizes
Kid Cone
Shadowline Cone - Waffle, Topping, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Shadowline Sundae -Secret Menu
Our largest sundae filled with butterscotch topping on the bottom, a layer of premium soft serve, chocolate topping and roasted peanuts, another layer of premium soft serve topped with caramel, whipped cream, crushed Oreo cookies and a maraschino cherry.
Sundae
Soups
Split Plate/Meal
To Go Packaging - $ Boxes
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sandwiches
Country Fried Steak
French Toast
Kid's Breakfast
Meat & Eggs
Omlettes & Scrambles
Pancakes
Sides
Avocado
Avocado Toast
Bacon (4)
Biscuit
Cottage Cheese
Country Gravy 4 oz
Egg (1)
Egg (2)
English Muffin
French Toast (1)
French Toast (2)
Fruit Cup
Linguica Sausage
Pancake (1)
Poached Egg (1)
Sausage (2)
Sausage Gravy 4oz
Slice of Toast (1)
Slice of Toast (2)
Tater Tots
Hollandaise Sauce 4 oz
Beverages
Bottled/Can Soft Drink
A&W Rootbeer
Bedford's Creme Soda
Bedford's Ginger Beer
Bedford's Orange Creme
Bottled Water
Bottle
Calypso Strawberry Lemonade
Coke
Bottle
Coke California Raspberry
Bottle
Coke Georgia Peach
Bottle
Dasani
Bottle
Diet Coke Can
Fanta Grape
Bottle
Fanta Orange
Bottle
Fanta Pineapple
Bottle
Fanta Strawberry
Bottle
Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream
Henry Weinhard's Root Beer
Sprite
Bottle
Juice/Milk Breakfast 7 oz Glass
Red Bull Spritzers 24 oz
Red Bull Spritzers Creamed 24 oz
Soft Drink
Arnold Palmer (50/50 Iced Tea/Lemonade
Barqs Root Beer
Fountain
Coke
Fountain
Cranberry - Fountain
Cranberry Coke - 3/4 Coke 1/4 Cranberry (Bar Gun)
Cranberry Diet Coke - 3/4 Coke 1/4 Cranberry 2 drops Vanilla (Bar Gun)
Cranberry Ginger Ale (Bar Gun) 3/4 Ginger Ale 1/4 Cranberry
Diet Coke
Fountain
Dr Pepper
Fountain
Fanta Orange
Fountain
Ginger Ale
Kids Soda - Any Flavor
Lavender Iced Tea
Lavender Lemonade
Lemonade
Fountain
Milk
Orange Juice
Fountain
Raspberry Iced Tea
Raspberry Lemondae
Roy Rodgers
Fountain
Sprite
Fountain
Unsweetend Iced Tea - Gold Peak
Unsweetend Iced Tea - Home-Brewed
Fountain
Sweet Sunrise
Soft Serve
Beer & Drinks
Bottled
On Tap
Cans
Fremont Lush
Iron Horse - Aloha Death - (Dark Ale Brewed w/Coconut)
Iron Horse - Irish Death (Dark Ale)
Iron Horse - Mocha Death - (Dark Ale Brewed w/Coffee & Cocoa)
Non- Alcohol Athletic - Run Wild
Rainier - Can
Rainier Light
Schilling Excelsior - Imperial Apple Cider
White Claw - Black Cherry
White Claw - Pineapple
White Claw - Raspberry
Tasters 5 oz
Wine
Barnard Griffin - By the glass
Barnard Griffin - Bottle
Champagne Split/Mimosa
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our passion for great burgers and local brews!
179 W Washington Street, Sequim, WA 98382