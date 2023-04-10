Shadowline Burgers and Brews imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Shadowline Burgers and Brews 179 W Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

179 W Washington Street

Sequim, WA 98382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

(((((Secret Menu)))))

Big Foghorn - Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with American cheese, house-made coleslaw and blue cheese dressing on an artisan bun.

BLT

$15.95

BLTA

$17.95

Generous amounts of Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Avocado and Tomatoes on lightly toasted bread with Mayo.

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.95

Chicken Breast Crispy

$9.00

Chicken Breast Grilled

$8.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$17.99

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Loco Moco Kapakahi

$17.95

Prawn Tacos

$17.95

Shake, Rattle & Roll Burger

$16.95

Allergies

Gluten intolerant

Onion Allergy

Tomato Allergy

Dairy intolerant

Celiac

Nut Allergy

Salt intolerant

Shellfish intolerant

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel w/Cheese Sauce (15)

$11.99

Carne Asada Fries

$17.95+

A basket of our hand-cut double fried french fries, topped with 4 oz chopped marinated skirt steak, chopped red onion, cilanroo and topped with a cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo and lime wedges.

Mack Bites

$12.95

Macaroni and cheese kicked up with just a hint of heat, breaded and deep fried. served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$13.95+

Mushrooms - Deep Fried/Battered

$9.95Out of stock

Ravioli - Deep Fried 4 Cheese w/Marinara (8)

$6.45

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.95

Wings

$17.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce

Prawn Tacos

$17.95

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$18.95

Chip Shop (Fish)

Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Clam Strip Basket

$15.95

Fish & Chips (Cod)

$17.95

Fish Sandwich

$15.95

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Prawn Basket

$16.95

Prawn Tacos

$15.95

Sequim Platter

$34.95

Elevated Burgers

Bacon Blues

$19.95

All beef Patty, blue cheese dressing, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, red onion & tomato.

Black Belt

$18.95

A Butter Toasted bun, Ghost Chili Mayo, chopped onion, 1 patty with american cheese, jalopeno bottle caps, 1 patty with pepperjack cheese, and a housemade Bacon Jam

Cowboy Burger

$18.95

Applewood smoked bacon, Shadowline BBQ Sauce, an onion ring, pepperj ack cheese, lettuce, Tomato, chopped onion, pickles.

Cranky Mike P's Sinister Burger

$16.45

Warning/Caution very hot

Gyro Burger

$16.95

1/4lb smash patty on authentic Greek flat bread. Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, feta cheese and our house-made Gyro sauce: May, vinegar, sugar & dill. Served with fries.

Hulk

$17.95

Well over 1/3 lb 3 smash burger patties elevated with american cheese, house-made 1000 island dressing,lettuce and tomato on a butter toasted bun.

Hulk SMASH!

Hulk SMASH!

$23.00

Six (6) 2 oz smash patties equaling 3/4 lbs, add six (6) slices of American cheese, house-made 1000 island dressing,lettuce and tomato on a butter toasted bun. Topped off with a deep fried battered jalapeno bottle caps to bring the heat! Our biggest burger!

Mack Attack

$19.95

Grilled House-made mac & cheese on top of two smash patties with American cheese on a toasted brioche bun served with our house-made cheese sauce for dunking! Pairs best with garlic tots

Mack Daddy

$18.95

1/4 smash burger patty with american cheese, Bacon, Our own Mac and Cheese, crispy onion straws, chopped lettuce, tomato with a roasted garlic ailoi on a butter toasted bun.

Mushroom Swiss 1/3 lb Mushroom & Onions

$17.95

The Cuban

$17.95

A all beef patty, pickles, swiss cheese, Mojo Pork, smoked ham, on a toasted butter bun

Extras - On The Side

Additional Side Options

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon (2 Slices)

$5.00

Caramelized Onion

$3.00

Chopped Onion

$0.75

Crispy Onion Straws

$2.50

Egg (1)

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Jalapeno Bottle Caps (Deep Fried)

$3.00

Jalapeno Raw

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Mack Ball (1)

$2.75

Onion Ring (1)

$1.00

Patty (2oz)

$2.75

Patty (4oz 1/4lb)

$5.00

Pickles

$0.25

Pico de gallo

$3.00

Tomato

$1.00

Vegan Patty (1) 2 oz

$3.50

Vegan Patty (2) 4 oz 1/4 lb

$4.50

Vegan Patty (3) 6 oz

$5.50

Free Sauce Per Side (one)

Fry Sauce

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Ranch

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger/Fries/Soda/Kid Cone

$7.00

Grilled Cheese/Fries/Soda/Kid Cone

$7.00

Hamburger/Fries/Soda/Kid Cone

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips/Fries/Soda/Kid Cone

$8.00

Mack Bites Kids/Fry/Soda/Ice Cream

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Lunch 1/2 Soup 1/2 Sandwich

1/2 Grilled Turkey Sandwich Lunch Special - Cup of Soup

$9.95

1/2 The Ranch - Turkey Lunch Special - Cup of Soup

$9.95

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$9.95

Lunch Burger Combo

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$9.95

Lacy Edge Burger

$9.95

Oklahoma Fried Onion Burger

$9.95+

Shadowline Classic

$9.95

Shadowline Drive-In

$9.95

Wisconsin Butter Burger

$9.95

Regional Classic Burgers

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$15.25

Build A Burger

$6.00

Single smashed burger patty,with or without american cheese, chopped onion, pickle and mustard on a butter toasted bun.

Burger Dip (Special)

$16.95

Butter Burger

$10.75

invented in Wisconsin 1923. 1 all beef patty, butter toasted bun, with a whipped butter for perfection.

Cali Double Double

$14.95

Invented in California in 1963. Two all beef patties, two slices of American cheese, Secret Sauce, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Onions on a butter toasted bun.

Cali Double Double - Game Farm Style

$15.95

Californian

$16.25

A single 1/4 smash patty, with american cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado,lettuce, tomato and mayo on a butter toasted bun.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.25

Gyro Burger

$16.95

1/4lb smash patty on authentic Greek flat bread. Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, feta cheese and our house-made Gyro sauce: May, vinegar, sugar & dill. Served with fries.

Lacy Edge

$9.95

invented in Illinois in the 1920s A butter toasted bun, chopped onions, 1 all beef patty with american cheese, mustard and pickles

Oklahoma Grilled Onion Burger

$13.25+

Invented in Oklahoma in the 1920's. 1/4 pound of beef, American cheese, Grilled onions on a steamed bun.

Patty Melt

$16.25

Invented in California in the 1940's. 1/4 pound of beef, housemade Thousand Island sauce, Grilled Onions, Two Slices of Swiss Cheese on Butter toasted Rye Bread.

Shadowline Classic Double

$14.25

Invented in Sequim WA in 2021. Two all beef smash patties equaling 1/4 lb with american cheese, Shadowline Sauce, chopped onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a butter toasted poato bun.

Shadowline Drive In Double

$13.95

Invented in Sequim Wa in 2021. Two smash patties equaling a 1/4 lb with american cheese, Shadowline sauce, chopped onions, and pickles on a butter toasted potato bun.

The Cheesy Patty Melt

$18.95

Salads - Signature

Carne Asada Salad

$21.95+

Marinated skirt steak charbroiled and served over romaine lettuce, tossed in lime juice and topped with sour cream, salsa verde, cilantro dressing, avacado, fresh cracked pepper. Then it is topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Pico de gallo on the side.

Cobb Salad

$18.95

Romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, ripe avocado, house-made chicken deli sliced and chopped, roma tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, boiled eggs & red onion.

No Chicken Option - Shadowline Caesar Salad (No Chicken/Has Bacon)

$14.95

Salad - Bacon Blues

$19.95

3 patties with crumbled blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, roasted garlic aioli, house-made blue cheese dressing, red onion, romaine lettuce, 3 slices of tomato

Salad - Black Belt

$19.95

Well over a 1/3 lb, 3 patties featuring American cheese, Tillamook pepper jack cheese, deep fried jalapeno bottle caps, bacon jam, chopped onions and Ghost Chili Mayo

Salad - Cowboy

$19.95

3 patties featuring Tillamook pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Shadowline BBQ mayo, chopped onions, pickles, an onion ring, 3 slices tomato

Salad - Ranch Triple Bacon Cheese

$19.95

Romaine lettuce, chopped yellow onion, pickles, tomatoes (3) slices, ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, 3 patties 2 oz with American cheese, more pickles on top and more ranch dressing

Shadowline Chicken Caesar

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and squeezed lemon juice. Then it is topped with avacado, bacon, grated pecorino romano, lemon zest, and fresh cracked pepper. Also available with grilled romaine lettuce for $1.50

Side/Dinner Salad

$6.95

Sandwiches/Chicken

Grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough with Swiss, bacon, oven roasted turkey, deli sliced, dijon mustard & house-made cranberry sauce. Served with fries.

1/2 Grilled Turkey Sandwich Lunch Special - Cup of Soup

$9.95

1/2 The Ranch - Turkey Lunch Special - Cup of Soup

$9.95

Big Foghorn - Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with American cheese, house-made coleslaw and blue cheese dressing on an artisan bun.

BLT

$15.95

BLTA

$17.95

Generous amounts of Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Avocado and Tomatoes on lightly toasted bread with Mayo.

Carribean Queen

$17.45

Crispy deep-fried or grilled chicken breast smothered in Carribean Jerk Sauce, grilled pineapple & melted pepper-jack cheese on a bed of house-made, pineapple/jalapeno coleslaw on a butter grilled artisan bun with our Carribean mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Hand-breaded chicken breast marinated in buttermilk & seasoning and fried to perfection in "peanut oil." Served on a butter toasted artisan bun with your choice of mayo, house-made dill ranch or our honey mustard, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato & avocado. Add sauce to the chicken, or keep original: Ranch, Nashville Hot, Ghost Chili, Sinister Sauce (Warning), Carribean Jerk, Gochujang, Buffalo or BBQ available.

Chicken Strip Basket

$17.99

Fish Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.50+

Two pieces of sourdough butter grilled with colby jack cheese

Grilled Turkey

$16.95

Prawn Tacos

$16.95

Street Style Tacos, 6 Jumbo Crispy Deep Fried Panko Breaded Prawns on a bed of jalapeno coleslaw, corn tortillas, topped with Sriracha, served with lemon wedges.

Sandwich Cubano

$17.95

invented in Florida in 1896. Roasted Mojo Cuban Pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, buttered bread grilled on a flat sandwich press.

The Ranch

$18.75

Sauces

12 oz Ranch/To Go

$5.99

Balsamic Reduction per oz

$2.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

sour cream mayonnaise crumbled blue cheese parsley lemon juice salt pepper

Buffalo

$1.00

Cali Sauce

$1.00

Mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard, white vinegar, sweet pickle relish, sugar, salt, and pepper.

Cheese Sauce - Large

$4.00

Cheese Sauce - Small

$2.00

Cilantro Lime Crema

$1.00

Cilantro lime crema made with mayonaise, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, fresh squeezed lime juice, lime zest & salt

Cowboy Sauce

$1.00

Dijon Mayo

$1.00

Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Mayo, Ketchup, Cayenne

Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Gochujang Sauce

$1.50

Hatch Chile (2 oz)

$2.00

Hidden Valley Ranch - Kids

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Horseradish

$1.00

Ketchup

Marinara - Served Hot

$2.50

Mayo

$0.60

Mustard

Nashville Hot

$1.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

mayonnaise sour cream chives parsley dill weed garlic powder onion powder salt black pepper

Raspberry/Chili Sauce

$3.25Out of stock

Shadowline Sauce

$1.00

Mayonaise, Worchestershire, Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Salt & Pepper.

Side Nashville Hot

$1.50

Side of Carribean Jerk

$1.50

Sinister Sauce

$2.50

Tartar - Dill

$1.75

Thousand Island

$1.00

Vegan Mayo

$1.00

Viniagrette

$1.00

Sides/Fry/Baskets

Buffalo Fry Basket

$10.25

Dinner Salad - Side

$6.95

Mixed greens with your choice of house made dressing.

Fry Basket

$7.50

Hand Cut Double Fried French Fries In Peanut Oil

Game Farm Fry Basket/Add grilled chopped onions

$11.00

Game Farm Fry Basket/No onions

$10.75

Garlic Fry Basket

$9.75

Handdipped double fried fries, Tossed with salt garlic and fresh grated parm cheese. Served with fry sauce or our homemade ranch.

Garlic Sweet Fry Basket

$11.25

Garlic Tot Basket

$10.75

Onion Ring Basket

$11.00

Side Caesar

$6.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of our creamy house made coleslaw to complete any of our meals

Side Fry w/ Entree ONLY!

$3.00

Side Garlic Fry w/Entree ONLY!

$4.50

Side Garlic Sweet Fries w/Entree ONLY!

$5.00

Side Garlic Tator Tot w/Entree ONLY!

$4.50

Side Onion Ring

$5.00

Side Sweet Fry w/Entree ONLY!

$5.00

Side Tator Tot w/Entree ONLY!

$5.00

Sweet Fry Basket

$9.00

Heaven in a basket

Tator Tot Basket

$8.50

Heaven in a basket

Soft Serve

Ice Cream Cone

$2.95+

Comes 3 different sizes

Ice Cream Cup

$2.75+

Comes 3 different sizes

Kid Cone

$1.25

Shadowline Cone - Waffle, Topping, Whipped Cream, Cherry

$5.95

Shadowline Sundae -Secret Menu

$7.95

Our largest sundae filled with butterscotch topping on the bottom, a layer of premium soft serve, chocolate topping and roasted peanuts, another layer of premium soft serve topped with caramel, whipped cream, crushed Oreo cookies and a maraschino cherry.

Sundae

$4.95

Soups

House-made corn chowder, includes bacon bits and oyster crackers.

Corn Chowder Bowl

$7.95Out of stock

Creamy and comforting. Made with a abundance of fresh sweet corn, tender potatoes, flavorful hearty bacon and finishes with chives and bacon.

Corn Chowder Cup

$5.95Out of stock

Soup De Jour Bowl

$7.95

Soup De Jour Cup

$5.95

Split Plate/Meal

Split Plate/Meal - Shared

$2.00

To Go Packaging - $ Boxes

To Go Boxes (1)

$0.50

To Go Boxes (2)

$1.00

To Go Boxes (3)

$1.50

To Go Boxes (4)

$2.00

Breakfast

100% Maple Syrup & Honey

1 oz

$0.50

2 oz

$1.00

3 oz

$1.50

4 oz

$2.00

5 oz

$2.50

6 oz

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Country Gravy & Tots

$9.95

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy & Tots

$12.95

Biscuits & Country Gravy w/2 Eggs & Tots

$13.95

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy w/2 Eggs & Tots

$15.95

Breakfast Burgers

Ham, Egg, Bacon Cheeseburger 1/4lb Potato Bun w/Tots

$15.95

Loco Moco

$12.95

Breakfast Burritos

Burrito - Regular

$9.95

Burrito - Green Chile

$12.75

Burrito - Country Style

$10.75

Burrito - Carne Asada

$16.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sandwich Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Sandwich Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Sandwich Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$9.95

Ultimate Sandwich Ham, Bacon, Sausauge, Egg & Cheese

$12.95

Vegetarian Sandwich: Caramelized Onion, Green Onion, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Country Fried Steak

CFS w/Sausage Gravy & Tots

$15.95

CFS w/Sausage Gravy w/2 Eggs & Tots

$17.95

CFS w/Country Gravy & Tots

$13.95

CFS w/Country Gravy w/2 Eggs & Tots

$15.95

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby/Powdered Sugar & Lemon

$12.95

Dutch Baby/Fruit Topping & Whipped Cream

$15.95

French Toast

Shadowline French Toast

$16.95

French Toast Platter w/Tots

$17.95

French Toast (3 slices)

$12.95

Fritattas

Fritatta - Roasted Red Pepper & Spinach

$17.95

Fritatta - Carnivore

$19.95

Kid's Breakfast

Kids Biscuit & Gravy & Tots

$5.00

Kids Biscuit & Gravy w/Egg & Tots

$6.25

Kids Meat, Egg & Biscuit & Tots

$6.25

Kids Meat, Egg & Toast & Tots

$5.75

Kids Pancake, Meat w/Egg & Tots

$6.25

Kids Pancake, Meat & Tots

$5.00

Kids French Toast & Meat & Tots

$6.25

Meat & Eggs

S.O.S

$14.95

S.O.S w/2 Eggs & Tots

$16.95

Spam & Eggs w/Rice

$13.45

Bacon & Eggs & Tots

$13.95

Sausage & Eggs & Tots

$13.95

Sinangag, Sausage & Eggs

$17.95

Omlettes & Scrambles

O/S All Veggie & Tots

$16.75

O/S Mushroom Swiss & Tots

$15.95

O/S Ham & Cheese & Tots

$13.95

O/S Peninsula & Tots

$16.25

O/S New Mexico & Tots

$17.45

O/S The Hawaiian w/Rice & Tots

$17.45

O/S The Carnivore & Tots

$16.95

O/S Red Hot & Tots

$17.95

Pancakes

3 Large Pancakes

$9.95

3 Large Bluberry Pancackes

$12.95

Pancackes & 2 Sausage Pattties

$16.95

Pancakes & 2 Bacon Slices

$16.95

Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free (2)

$12.95

4 Pancakes, Strawberry & Whipped Cream

$14.95

Poached Eggs

Poached Eggs Over Asparagus

$17.95

Benedict Arnold

$13.95

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Bacon (4)

$6.25

Biscuit

$1.75

Cottage Cheese

$4.95

Country Gravy 4 oz

$2.00

Egg (1)

$3.50

Egg (2)

$4.25

English Muffin

$3.00

French Toast (1)

$4.50

French Toast (2)

$8.75

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Linguica Sausage

$6.00

Pancake (1)

$4.00

Poached Egg (1)

$4.25

Sausage (2)

$5.90

Sausage Gravy 4oz

$2.75

Slice of Toast (1)

$1.50

Slice of Toast (2)

$2.25

Tater Tots

$3.00

Hollandaise Sauce 4 oz

$5.75

Beverages

Bottled/Can Soft Drink

A&W Rootbeer

$3.95

Bedford's Creme Soda

$3.95

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$3.95

Bedford's Orange Creme

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Coke

$3.95

Bottle

Coke California Raspberry

$3.95

Bottle

Coke Georgia Peach

$3.95

Bottle

Dasani

$2.00

Bottle

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Fanta Grape

$3.95

Bottle

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Bottle

Fanta Pineapple

$3.95

Bottle

Fanta Strawberry

$3.95

Bottle

Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream

$3.95

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Bottle

Hot Beverage

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Cup

Coffee

$3.75

Cup

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cup

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Cup

Italian Sodas

24 oz Italian Soda

$5.00

24 oz Italian Cream Soda - Cremosa

$5.50

Juice/Milk Breakfast 7 oz Glass

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice (Copy)

$3.00

Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull 12 oz

$4.00

Regular Red Bull 12 oz

$4.00

Red Bull Spritzers 24 oz

Code Red

$6.25

Custom

$6.25

Hawaiian

$6.25

Pina Colada

$6.25

Sunrise

$6.25

The 12th Man

$6.25

Red Bull Spritzers Creamed 24 oz

Custom

$6.25

Orange Creamsicle

$6.25

Peaches & Cream

$6.25

Route 101

$6.25

Strawberry Shortcake

Sweet Tart

$6.25

Soft Drink

Arnold Palmer (50/50 Iced Tea/Lemonade

$3.50

Barqs Root Beer

$3.50+

Fountain

Coke

$3.95+

Fountain

Cranberry - Fountain

$3.50

Cranberry Coke - 3/4 Coke 1/4 Cranberry (Bar Gun)

$3.95

Cranberry Diet Coke - 3/4 Coke 1/4 Cranberry 2 drops Vanilla (Bar Gun)

$3.95

Cranberry Ginger Ale (Bar Gun) 3/4 Ginger Ale 1/4 Cranberry

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.50+

Fountain

Dr Pepper

$3.50+

Fountain

Fanta Orange

$3.50+

Fountain

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Kids Soda - Any Flavor

$1.95

Lavender Iced Tea

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50+

Fountain

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Fountain

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.25

Raspberry Lemondae

$4.25

Roy Rodgers

$3.95

Fountain

Sprite

$3.50+

Fountain

Unsweetend Iced Tea - Gold Peak

$3.50+

Unsweetend Iced Tea - Home-Brewed

$3.50

Fountain

Sweet Sunrise

$3.95

Soft Serve

A&W Root Beer Float

$5.80

Fountain Float

$5.50

Soft Serve

Henry Weinhard's Orang Cream Float

$5.80

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer Float

$5.80

Soft Serve

Milk Shake

$6.95

Soft Serve

Water Basics

Water

Fountain

Water with Lemon

Water No Ice

Hot Water

$3.00

Beer & Drinks

Bottled

Coors Light - Bottle

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Deschutes - Black Butte Porter

$5.50

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken -Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic - Bottle

$3.75

Pacifico

$5.00

Rainier - Bottle

$3.75

Seagram's Escapes Bahama Mama (Orange & Pineapple)

$4.00

Stella Artois5.50

$5.50

On Tap

Deschutes - Black Butte Porter

$7.00+

Freemont - Lush

$7.00+

Georgetown - Bodhizafah

$7.00+

Georgetown - Johnny Utah

$7.00+

Mac & Jack

$7.00+

Premium Cider Cosmic Crisp

$10.00+

2 Towns Cosmic Crisp Premium Cider

Silver City - Tropic Haze

$7.00+

Dru Bru - Pilsner

$7.00+

Cans

Fremont Lush

$4.00

Iron Horse - Aloha Death - (Dark Ale Brewed w/Coconut)

$4.75

Iron Horse - Irish Death (Dark Ale)

$4.75

Iron Horse - Mocha Death - (Dark Ale Brewed w/Coffee & Cocoa)

$4.75Out of stock

Non- Alcohol Athletic - Run Wild

$6.00

Rainier - Can

$3.75Out of stock

Rainier Light

$3.75Out of stock

Schilling Excelsior - Imperial Apple Cider

$7.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw - Pineapple

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw - Raspberry

$5.00

Tasters 5 oz

Mac & Jack - Taster

$2.50

Tropic Haze - Taster

$2.50

Black Butte - Taster

$2.50

Johnny Utah - Taster

$2.50

Bodhizafa - Taster

$2.50

Lush - Taster

$2.50

Dru Bru - Taster

$2.50

Cosmic Crisp - Taster

$3.75

Flights

Flight - 4 Brews

$9.00

Flight 3 Brews - w/ 1 Cider

$11.00

Mocktails

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Mocktail-Blueberry Mojito

$6.00

Mocktail-Cinderella

$5.00

Mocktail-Lime Ricky

$4.00

Mocktail-Peach Bellini

$5.00

Mocktail-Planter's Punch

$5.00

Mocktail-Shirley Temple

$3.25

Mocktail-Sundowner

$5.00

Mocktail-Virgin Mary

$6.00

Wine

Barnard Griffin - By the glass

2018 Chardonnay - Glass

$9.00

2018 Rob's Red Blend - Glass

$9.00

2019 Riesling - Glass

$9.00

2019 Pinot Gris - Barnard Griffin

$9.00

2019 Sauvignon Blanc - Barnard Griffin

$9.00

Barnard Griffin - Bottle

2018 Chardonnay - Bottle

$24.00

2018 Rob's Red Blend - Bottle

$24.00

2019 Riesling - Bottle

$24.00

2019 Pinot Gris - Bottle

$24.00

2019 Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$24.00

Champagne Split/Mimosa

Champagne Splits

$9.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Irish Mimosa

$9.00

Tropical Mimosa

$14.00

Lunch Special Discounts

Discounts

Appetizers

-$3.00

Beer/Tap/Can/Bottle

-$1.00

Chop Shop Seafood

-$3.00

Cider

-$1.00

Elevated Burgers

-$3.00

Float

-$1.00

Milkshake

-$1.00

Regional Classics

-$2.00

Salad - Side

-$2.00

Salads

-$3.00

Sandwiches

-$3.00

Sides

-$2.00

Soup De Jour

-$2.00

Wine

-$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our passion for great burgers and local brews!

Location

179 W Washington Street, Sequim, WA 98382

Directions

Gallery
Shadowline Burgers and Brews image

Similar restaurants in your area

Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
orange starNo Reviews
141 Hudson Street Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurantnext
Callen's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12981 State Route 20 Coupeville, WA 98239
View restaurantnext
Front St Alibi - Port Angeles - 1605 E. Front St. Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1605 E. Front St. Ste A Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
The Fountain Cafe - 920 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
920 Washington St Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sequim

Tedescos Italian Fresh
orange star4.2 • 739
210 W Washington St Sequim, WA 98382
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sequim
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
No reviews yet
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston