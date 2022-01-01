Port Angeles restaurants you'll love

Port Angeles restaurants
Jig and Lure Fish Co. image

 

Jig and Lure Fish Co.

826 Boat Haven Drive, Port Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All American Bacon Cheddar Burger$15.00
1/3 lb. burger with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise with beer-battered seasoned fries or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost
Fried Vancouver Island Clam Strips and Chips$21.00
We source thick, delicious battered clam strips from just across the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Vancouver Island and deep fried to moist delicious tenderness. Served with beer-battered seasoned fries and cole slaw, or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost.
Combo$21.00
Your choice of side with any two pieces of fish and a choice of deap fried shrimp, oysters or clams
Frugals Food Truck image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Frugals Food Truck

1520 E Front St, Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$3.98
Burger comes dressed standard with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, & American cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger$4.93
Burger comes dressed standard with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, American cheese, & Daily's Premium Bacon.
Cheeseburger Combo$7.73
Combo includes Fries and Soda or Water (sorry, no milkshakes available on the food truck).
Burger comes dressed standard with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions and American Cheese.
Restaurant banner

 

Fat Yeti Froyo

110 1/2 East 1st Street, Port Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburgers

