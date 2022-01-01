Port Angeles restaurants you'll love
Port Angeles's top cuisines
Must-try Port Angeles restaurants
More about Jig and Lure Fish Co.
Jig and Lure Fish Co.
826 Boat Haven Drive, Port Angeles
|Popular items
|All American Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$15.00
1/3 lb. burger with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise with beer-battered seasoned fries or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost
|Fried Vancouver Island Clam Strips and Chips
|$21.00
We source thick, delicious battered clam strips from just across the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Vancouver Island and deep fried to moist delicious tenderness. Served with beer-battered seasoned fries and cole slaw, or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost.
|Combo
|$21.00
Your choice of side with any two pieces of fish and a choice of deap fried shrimp, oysters or clams
More about Frugals Food Truck
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Frugals Food Truck
1520 E Front St, Port Angeles
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$3.98
Burger comes dressed standard with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, & American cheese.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$4.93
Burger comes dressed standard with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, American cheese, & Daily's Premium Bacon.
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$7.73
Combo includes Fries and Soda or Water (sorry, no milkshakes available on the food truck).
Burger comes dressed standard with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions and American Cheese.
More about Fat Yeti Froyo
Fat Yeti Froyo
110 1/2 East 1st Street, Port Angeles