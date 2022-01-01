Bainbridge Island restaurants you'll love
Bainbridge Island's top cuisines
Must-try Bainbridge Island restaurants
Burgerhaus
133 Winslow Way East Suite #100, Bainbridge Island
|Plant Based Burger
|$12.00
Our house made 4 oz plant-based polenta & zucchini patty, arugula, mama lil's peppers, marinated red onion and arugula pistou on a vegan bun
|Smashburger
28 day dry-aged 2.5 oz Pure Country Beef patty, shrettuce, house dill pickle, Walla Walla sweet onion, American cheese, magic sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, remoulade, house bread and butter pickles, shredduce & marinated red onion on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Try it spicy buffalo style: Hitchcock Foods Hot Sauce & ranch ... add $2
Commuter Comforts
270 Olympic Dr SE, Bainbridge Island
|Bacon Brioche Sandwich
|$5.95
Crispy bacon, egg, cheddar with light sriracha sauce.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.60
Ham with cheese in a buttery croissant - choose swiss or cheddar.
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.25
Chessy scrambled eggs loaded with sauteed potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms. (V)
The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop
4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne, Bainbridge Island
|Battle Point BLT
|$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, pickled onion, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted whole wheat bread.
|Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Allergens: gluten, dairy
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150, Bainbridge Island
|California
|$8.80
Kanikama mix, avocado and cucumber.
|Gyoza
Pork Pot stickers. Deep fried or pan fried
|Tempura Appetizer
|$9.90
Battered and deep fried. Shrimp (4 pcs), Vegetable (8 pcs) or Combo (shrimp 2 pcs + vegetable 4 pcs)
Pizzeria Bruciato
236 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island
|Datteri e Proscuitto
|$20.00
dates, mozzarella, grana padano, basil, San Daniele prosciutto, balsamico
|Soppressata e Pepe
|$20.00
pomodoro, soppressata, mozzarella, asiago, basil, mama lil’s peppers, red onion, grana padano
|Cavolo
|$17.00
Red Dog Farm kale, walnuts, gorgonzola, honeycrisp apples, red onion
Pau's Asian Kitchen
321 High School Rd, Bainbridge Island
|A Paper Carry Bag
|$0.08
Would you like a bag to carry your food?
|Crab Wontons (6)
|$6.59
|Egg Rolls Mini Veg (4)
|$3.25
HAMBURGERS
The Plate & Pint
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Pacific cod, pub fries, tartar sauce, lemon
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
House favorite with Beecher's Flagship and cheddar.
|Turkey Club
|$16.75
Thin sliced turkey breast with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing. Served with Pub fries.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Ba Sa Restaurant
101 Winslow Ave E, Bainbridge Island
|Ginger Scallions Pancakes
|$14.00
green beans, frisbee, cherry tomatoes, soy vinaigrette
|Chili Oil Prawns Noodle
|$21.00
Tempura prawn, egg noodle, chili oil sauce, egg noodle, bok choy, onion, cilantro
|Avocado Spring Roll - G/F Option Available
|$7.00
shrimp or tofu, avocado, green leaf lettuce, cilantro, mints, perilla, crispy wonton, peanuts sauce
PIZZA
Joe's Restaurant
4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island
|Margherita
|$19.00
Neapolitan classic of tomato, olive oil, mozzarella and basil
|Giant Garlic Parmesan Twist
Deep fried sourdough twist slathered in garlic butter with parmigiano reggiano and parsley. Served with marinara. -V
|Truffle Polenta Fries
|$2.00
Truffle polenta fries served with marinara or Kefir Ranch. -V
Bene Pizza
937 Hildebrand Lane NortheastSuite 104, Bainbridge Island
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made croutons & dressing
|14'' House Pizza
|$25.00
with mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, pepperoncini and goat cheese
|House Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
roasted brussels sprouts, smoked bacon, garlic olive oil and white wine
HAMBURGERS
Hammy's Burgers
4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE, Bainbridge Island
|Hammy's Impossible Burger
|$10.00
Our Hammy's burger but made with Impossible Meat. Come's with standard Hammy's toppings.
Disclaimer: Hammy's only has one cook surface and we do our best to keep the different proteins distanced from each other.
|Hammy's Smash
|$10.00
6oz smash patty, caramelized onions, potato bun, American cheese, Hammy’s sauce, sweet pickle, lettuce
|Chicken Strips Backet
|$10.00
Three chicken strips with fries.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich
|$20.00
topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled focaccia
|3 Piece Fish n Chips
|$19.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
|El Portal Burger
|$18.00
1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Fish
112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island
|Hand Cut Chips
|$6.00
Punched by hand daily and carefully selected. Soaked, blanched and then cooked to order- Nice and big 1/2", that taste like fluffy pillows of mashed potato with a crispy shell
|Fish Taco
|$6.00
Traditional South Pacific Nayarit Bering Sea Wild Cod Beer Battered Taco with glazed chipotle aioli, salted green cabbage, house pico de Gallo cured pickled red onions, Cilantro Crema and house chips stick potatoes in a flour tortilla - PRICE IS $6.00 EACH TACO
|Chowder 8oz cup
|$7.00
Wild Bering Sea Cod Chowder 8oz
Thick, creamy and delicious. We only use cream and butter as our liquid and is packed full of premium cod, finished with parsley oil, spring onions & oyster crackers
Cafe Hitchcock
129 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island
|Classic Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg patty, choice of sausage or bacon, choice of pepper jack or cheddar, on an English muffin
Add Avocado 3
|Chicory Salad
|$14.00
Farro, carrot, apple, marcona almonds, mimolette and apple cider vinaigrette
|Whole Chicken
|$100.00
Gently smoked whole chicken, served with poultry gravy, two seasonal side dishes, and a salad for sharing. Cast iron cookie with walnuts and cocoa nibs to finish. Suggested serving for four people
PIZZA
That's A Some Pizza
9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101, Bainbridge Island
|Lg Extreme Pepperoni
|$21.99
Pepperoni to the extreme! 3 times the pepperoni on a regular pepperoni pizza!
|Lg House Pizza
|$20.99
Our house specialty with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
|Greek Salad
|$6.99