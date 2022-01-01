Bainbridge Island restaurants you'll love

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Sushi
Vietnamese
Chinese
Must-try Bainbridge Island restaurants

Burgerhaus image

 

Burgerhaus

133 Winslow Way East Suite #100, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plant Based Burger$12.00
Our house made 4 oz plant-based polenta & zucchini patty, arugula, mama lil's peppers, marinated red onion and arugula pistou on a vegan bun
Smashburger
28 day dry-aged 2.5 oz Pure Country Beef patty, shrettuce, house dill pickle, Walla Walla sweet onion, American cheese, magic sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, remoulade, house bread and butter pickles, shredduce & marinated red onion on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Try it spicy buffalo style: Hitchcock Foods Hot Sauce & ranch ... add $2
More about Burgerhaus
Commuter Comforts image

 

Commuter Comforts

270 Olympic Dr SE, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Brioche Sandwich$5.95
Crispy bacon, egg, cheddar with light sriracha sauce.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.60
Ham with cheese in a buttery croissant - choose swiss or cheddar.
Veggie Burrito$7.25
Chessy scrambled eggs loaded with sauteed potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms. (V)
More about Commuter Comforts
The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop image

 

The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop

4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.3 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Battle Point BLT$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, pickled onion, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted whole wheat bread.
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Allergens: gluten, dairy
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Two fried eggs with white cheddar cheese served hot on multigrain bread.
Allergens: gluten, dairy
More about The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop
SuBI Japanese Restaurant image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES

SuBI Japanese Restaurant

403 Madison Ave N Suite 150, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.5 (887 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California$8.80
Kanikama mix, avocado and cucumber.
Gyoza
Pork Pot stickers. Deep fried or pan fried
Tempura Appetizer$9.90
Battered and deep fried. Shrimp (4 pcs), Vegetable (8 pcs) or Combo (shrimp 2 pcs + vegetable 4 pcs)
More about SuBI Japanese Restaurant
Pizzeria Bruciato image

 

Pizzeria Bruciato

236 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Datteri e Proscuitto$20.00
dates, mozzarella, grana padano, basil, San Daniele prosciutto, balsamico
Soppressata e Pepe$20.00
pomodoro, soppressata, mozzarella, asiago, basil, mama lil’s peppers, red onion, grana padano
Cavolo$17.00
Red Dog Farm kale, walnuts, gorgonzola, honeycrisp apples, red onion
More about Pizzeria Bruciato
Pau's Asian Kitchen image

 

Pau's Asian Kitchen

321 High School Rd, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.3 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A Paper Carry Bag$0.08
Would you like a bag to carry your food?
Crab Wontons (6)$6.59
Egg Rolls Mini Veg (4)$3.25
More about Pau's Asian Kitchen
The Plate & Pint image

HAMBURGERS

The Plate & Pint

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.00
Pacific cod, pub fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Mac & Cheese$17.00
House favorite with Beecher's Flagship and cheddar.
Turkey Club$16.75
Thin sliced turkey breast with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing. Served with Pub fries.
More about The Plate & Pint
Ba Sa Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Ba Sa Restaurant

101 Winslow Ave E, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ginger Scallions Pancakes$14.00
green beans, frisbee, cherry tomatoes, soy vinaigrette
Chili Oil Prawns Noodle$21.00
Tempura prawn, egg noodle, chili oil sauce, egg noodle, bok choy, onion, cilantro
Avocado Spring Roll - G/F Option Available$7.00
shrimp or tofu, avocado, green leaf lettuce, cilantro, mints, perilla, crispy wonton, peanuts sauce
More about Ba Sa Restaurant
Joe's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Joe's Restaurant

4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$19.00
Neapolitan classic of tomato, olive oil, mozzarella and basil
Giant Garlic Parmesan Twist
Deep fried sourdough twist slathered in garlic butter with parmigiano reggiano and parsley. Served with marinara. -V
Truffle Polenta Fries$2.00
Truffle polenta fries served with marinara or Kefir Ranch. -V
More about Joe's Restaurant
Bene Pizza image

 

Bene Pizza

937 Hildebrand Lane NortheastSuite 104, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made croutons & dressing
14'' House Pizza$25.00
with mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, pepperoncini and goat cheese
House Brussels Sprouts$12.00
roasted brussels sprouts, smoked bacon, garlic olive oil and white wine
More about Bene Pizza
Hammy's Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Hammy's Burgers

4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hammy's Impossible Burger$10.00
Our Hammy's burger but made with Impossible Meat. Come's with standard Hammy's toppings.
Disclaimer: Hammy's only has one cook surface and we do our best to keep the different proteins distanced from each other.
Hammy's Smash$10.00
6oz smash patty, caramelized onions, potato bun, American cheese, Hammy’s sauce, sweet pickle, lettuce
Chicken Strips Backet$10.00
Three chicken strips with fries.
More about Hammy's Burgers
Doc's Marina Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich$20.00
topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled focaccia
3 Piece Fish n Chips$19.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
El Portal Burger$18.00
1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun
More about Doc's Marina Grill
Proper Fish image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Fish

112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hand Cut Chips$6.00
Punched by hand daily and carefully selected. Soaked, blanched and then cooked to order- Nice and big 1/2", that taste like fluffy pillows of mashed potato with a crispy shell
Fish Taco$6.00
Traditional South Pacific Nayarit Bering Sea Wild Cod Beer Battered Taco with glazed chipotle aioli, salted green cabbage, house pico de Gallo cured pickled red onions, Cilantro Crema and house chips stick potatoes in a flour tortilla - PRICE IS $6.00 EACH TACO
Chowder 8oz cup$7.00
Wild Bering Sea Cod Chowder 8oz
Thick, creamy and delicious. We only use cream and butter as our liquid and is packed full of premium cod, finished with parsley oil, spring onions & oyster crackers
More about Proper Fish
Cafe Hitchcock image

 

Cafe Hitchcock

129 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg patty, choice of sausage or bacon, choice of pepper jack or cheddar, on an English muffin
Add Avocado 3
Chicory Salad$14.00
Farro, carrot, apple, marcona almonds, mimolette and apple cider vinaigrette
Whole Chicken$100.00
Gently smoked whole chicken, served with poultry gravy, two seasonal side dishes, and a salad for sharing. Cast iron cookie with walnuts and cocoa nibs to finish. Suggested serving for four people
More about Cafe Hitchcock
That's A Some Pizza image

PIZZA

That's A Some Pizza

9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Extreme Pepperoni$21.99
Pepperoni to the extreme! 3 times the pepperoni on a regular pepperoni pizza!
Lg House Pizza$20.99
Our house specialty with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
Greek Salad$6.99
More about That's A Some Pizza
Red Cedar Cafe image

 

Red Cedar Cafe

140 winslow way west, Bainbridge island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Red Cedar Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Madison Diner

305 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Madison Diner

